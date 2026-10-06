IESE Business School | University of Navarra: IESE launches Global CFO program

Transatlantic program spanning New York and Madrid tackles AI transformation, geopolitical complexity, and C-suite leadership for senior finance executives

NEW YORK, Oct. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IESE Business School is launching the Global CFO Program: Empowering Transformational Leaders, a new executive leadership program built to prepare chief financial officers and senior finance leaders to lead enterprise transformation, shape corporate strategy, and deliver sustainable value in an era of technological disruption and geopolitical uncertainty.

Beginning in May 2027, the four-month transatlantic program combines residential modules at IESE's New York and Madrid campuses with online learning and executive coaching.

Designed for current CFOs, regional or divisional finance chiefs, and executives preparing for C-suite succession within 3-5 years, the program brings together participants with an average of 20 years of management experience from Global 2000 companies and international organizations.

Developed with global CFOs, executive recruiters, and industry experts, the program addresses the finance chief's expanded mandate as a strategic partner to the CEO and board.

"Companies don't just want a scorekeeper in the CFO chair; they want a playmaker who can help the leadership team score the winning goal," said Academic Co-Director Ajit Kambil, innovator, adviser, and former Managing Director at Deloitte. "Today's CFO has to drive transformation alongside the CEO and the board. This program is a practical launchpad built to help leaders make that leap."

"What makes this program distinctive is its bridge between rigorous methodological frameworks and boardroom execution, enabling leaders to craft actionable roadmaps for sustainable growth and value creation," added Academic Co-Director Javier Estrada, Professor of Financial Management at IESE Business School.

Participants will learn from IESE's world-renowned finance faculty, alongside prominent global practitioners and C-suite guest speakers.

Throughout the program, participants will develop four actionable deliverables tailored to their organizations:

Value Creation Roadmap: A multi-year roadmap to accelerate enterprise growth and performance over the next 3-5 years.

A multi-year roadmap to accelerate enterprise growth and performance over the next 3-5 years. AI and Technology Transformation Framework: A pragmatic strategy to deploy artificial intelligence, unlock value from digital investments and manage risk.

A pragmatic strategy to deploy artificial intelligence, unlock value from digital investments and manage risk. CFO Transformation Agenda: An actionable plan focused on stakeholder alignment, executive influence, and organizational agility.

An actionable plan focused on stakeholder alignment, executive influence, and organizational agility. Personal Leadership and Success Plan: Developing participants' personal leadership skills and navigating their career goals.

Spanning the financial hubs of New York and Madrid, the curriculum immerses participants in the US and European financial ecosystems while addressing cross-border challenges, including value creation across emerging markets and BRICS economies.

Contact: mdees@iese.edu