12Build Sales BV: Much more than promotion in construction: 12Build supports subcontractors through the entire bidding process

12Build is becoming the central place where the work gets done. The new product release brings documents, communication and the status of every request for proposal (RFP) together in one place, where subcontractors review, prepare and track their requests.

NIJVERDAL, the Netherlands, Oct. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 12Build, the pre-construction platform that connects general contractors and subcontractors, is transforming into an all-in-one solution. Until now, 12Build was mainly the place where subcontractors, installers and suppliers were found by general contractors. With new features, the platform now supports subcontractors through the whole process, from the first request to the final submission of their proposal. The first parts of this release are live today. The rest will follow this fall.

The entire bidding process in one place

From a redesigned dashboard, the platform guides subcontractors through the complete sales and bidding process in five clear steps. Tools such as smart overviews, document viewers and AI summaries bring focus and give them a clear structure to work from.

Well-founded decisions

The latest release ends the manual work of digging through emails and phone calls. Smart filters and AI support give subcontractors immediate insight into how relevant a request is. This saves an average of 4 to 6 hours of research and helps subcontractors make well-founded decisions faster and write better proposals.

The construction industry connected in one view

The release also centralizes all communication, documents and project history in one place, per general contractor. That puts an end to fragmentation. With the redesigned login experience, team members can easily follow up on their own tasks, giving them visibility and control over the process.

Visibility stays, the workspace is new

Company profiles, trades and the Promoter module remain available for subcontractors who want to be visible to general contractors who don't know them yet. What's new is that they can now handle the follow-up and all related tasks in 12Build as well.

Expertise stays in the lead

The features are powered by construction-specific AI. "Critical expertise lives in people's heads, but heavy workloads often leave no time for in-depth analysis," explains Peter Klaas Vrieswijk, Product Manager at 12Build. "Our AI features act as a digital tool that takes the search work off their hands. The technology strengthens existing expertise without taking away human control."

Now available

The features are available to users in the Netherlands and Belgium. A recording of the information session on the new features (in Dutch) is available on demand at www.12build.com/nl/herfstrelease-voor-onderaannemers-terugkijken .

About 12Build

12Build is Europe's Source-to-Contract platform for the pre-construction phase. It connects the people, information and decisions that pre-construction runs on, from the first search to the signed contract.

Note to editors

For more information: Tallechien Lohuis, t.lohuis@12build.com | Website: www.12build.com/nl