Atos International: Atos positioned as a Leader in cybersecurity solutions and services in the 2026 ISG Provider Lens report for France

Press Release

Atos positioned as a Leader in cybersecurity solutions and services in the 2026 ISG Provider Lens report for France

Paris, France - October 6, 2026 -Atos, a global leader of AI-powered digital transformation, today announced that it has been positioned as a Leader in three strategic segments of the 2026 ISG Provider Lens report on cybersecurity solutions and services in France: Next-Gen SOC/MDR Services, Strategic Security Services and Technical Security Services.

Organizations are facing increasingly sophisticated, unpredictable and difficult-to-contain cyberattacks across complex cloud and hybrid environments. Growing regulatory compliance requirements present an additional challenge. In this context, according to ISG, standalone security tools are no longer sufficient, and organizations need to implement a comprehensive cybersecurity strategy. ISG recognizes Atos' ability to deliver such an approach, based on its expertise in advanced technologies, its knowledge of the regulatory landscape and its operational excellence.

Next-Gen SOC/MDR Services

The report highlights the maturity of Atos' SOC/MDR services for large enterprises, public-sector organizations and critical infrastructure operators, as well as its position as a sovereign European provider headquartered in France. ISG also emphasizes the scale of Atos' network of next-generation security operations centers and its ability to combine managed incident response services with OT environments.

"Atos differentiates itself through proven SOC/MDR services with extensive detection, response, remediation and recovery capabilities, including incident response services tailored to large enterprises and public-sector organizations," said Benoît Scheuber, principal consultant and security analyst at ISG.

Strategic Security Services

ISG recognizes the breadth of Atos' strategic cybersecurity consulting portfolio. This enables the company to meet the needs of organizations seeking a provider capable of integrating risk, policy, compliance and transformation within a single consulting framework.

"Atos is recognized for its strategic security expertise, combining governance, compliance, resilience and identity management consulting services that are particularly well suited to large organizations operating in highly regulated environments," added Benoît Scheuber, principal consultant and security analyst at ISG.

Technical Security Services

The report highlights Atos' ability to deliver technical expertise at scale across environments with demanding criticality and resilience requirements, for both public and private-sector organizations. Atos' established expertise in identity and access management (IAM), together with its continued investments in this field and in Zero Trust architecture, enables the company to design and deploy end-to-end protection architectures across all types of digital environments.

"Atos differentiates itself through deep technical security expertise, strong capabilities in identity and infrastructure, and a trusted position in complex, highly regulated environments," said Benoît Scheuber, principal consultant and security analyst at ISG.

Farah Rigal, head of cybersecurity services France, Atos, said: "This positioning recognizes our commitment to anticipating and managing cyber risks, as well as the technological and industry expertise of our teams in strengthening organizations' protection and resilience. Our services, operated under ANSSI qualifications where needed, address our clients' needs for continuous compliance, proactive managed detection and response, identity and access protection, and AI-powered operations automation under the supervision of our experts."

To download the report, please click HERE

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Atos Group's cybersecurity services and products

As a global cybersecurity leader with more than 6,500 experts and 205 cybersecurity patents, Atos Group helps organizations navigate the evolving threat landscape with end-to-end, AI-powered security, enabling their pursuit of digital sovereignty and trust.

Cybersecurity services, delivered under the Atos brand, offer an integrated blend of strategic consulting, solution integration and continuous managed security services - spanning the entire security lifecycle. With a global network of 17 security operations centers (SOCs) processing more than 31 billion security events per day and serving over 2,000 trusted customers, Atos cybersecurity services deliver a proactive, globally informed approach to securing operations. Its teams operate with deep industry expertise across all sectors, ensuring robust data protection, regulatory compliance, and business continuity worldwide.

Cybersecurity products, delivered under the Eviden brand, consist of a sovereign portfolio built on three complementary areas of expertise: data encryption, identity and access management, and digital identity. Developed and manufactured in Europe, Eviden cybersecurity products comply with the highest European certification standards to safeguard sensitive data, secure digital access and protect the identities across users, systems, and connected devices.

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About Atos

Atos is the Atos Group brand dedicated to AI-powered, secure, end-to-end digital services. Atos designs, develops, and operates critical digital environments that drive performance, resilience and sovereignty, helping public and private organizations worldwide retain control over their data and infrastructures, while meeting regulatory requirements.

With more than 52,000 employees serving over 4,500 clients across 54 countries, Atos helps modernize core IT systems, accelerate cloud and data transformation, strengthen cybersecurity, and deliver secure digital workplace environments to support its clients, its employees and society. Atos also provides consulting and advisory services through its Atos Amplify brand.

A trusted partner in operating complex and mission-critical environments, Atos supports organizations across highly regulated and sovereign contexts.

About Atos Group

Atos Group is a global leader in digital transformation with c. 54,000 employees and annual revenue of c. €7.2 billion, operating in 54 countries under two brands - Atos for services and Eviden for products and systems. European number one in cybersecurity and a leader in cloud, Atos Group is committed to a secure and decarbonized future and provides tailored AI-powered, end-to-end solutions for all industries. Atos Group is listed on Euronext Paris.

Press contact

Isabelle Grangé | isabelle.grange@atosgroup.com | +33 (0) 6 64 56 74 88

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