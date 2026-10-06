Orion Oyj: Orion Pharma announces agreement with Qilu Pharma Europe for pembrolizumab biosimilar for European market

ORION CORPORATION

PRESS RELEASE

6 OCTOBER 2026 at 9.00 EEST



Orion Pharma announces agreement with Qilu Pharma Europe for pembrolizumab biosimilar for European market

Orion Corporation ("Orion Pharma") and Qilu Pharma Europe ("Qilu") have entered into an agreement to commercialise intravenous (IV) pembrolizumab biosimilar in Europe. Pembrolizumab is an immune checkpoint inhibitor which is used to treat various cancers. Qilu is currently developing IV pembrolizumab.

Under the terms of the agreement, Orion Pharma will gain exclusive right to distribute, market and sell Qilu's IV pembrolizumab biosimilar in Europe. Qilu will supply the product to Orion Pharma, and is entitled to receive a share of profits from Orion Pharma as well as certain development, regulatory and sales milestone payments.

"We are pleased to expand our strategic partnership with Qilu," said Satu Ahomäki, EVP Generics and Consumer Health, Orion Pharma. "With this agreement, we are one step closer to reaching our division's long-term targets and strategic goals, and to creating broader access to affordable quality medicines."

Orion Corporation

Contact person:

Satu Ahomäki, EVP, Generics and Consumer Health, Orion Pharma

tel. +358 10 426 7616

Publisher:

Orion Corporation

Communications

Orionintie 1A, FI-02200 Espoo, Finland

http://www.orionpharma.com

Orion Pharma is a globally operating Nordic pharmaceutical company - a builder of well-being for over a hundred years. We develop, manufacture and market human and veterinary pharmaceuticals as well as active pharmaceutical ingredients, combining our trusted expertise with continuous innovation. We have an extensive portfolio of proprietary and generic medicines and consumer health products. The core therapy areas of our pharmaceutical R&D are oncology and pain. Proprietary products developed by us are used to treat cancer, respiratory diseases and neurological diseases, among others. In 2025 our net sales amounted to EUR 1,890 million, and we employ about 4,000 professionals worldwide, dedicated to building well-being.