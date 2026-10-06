Stendörren Fastigheter AB: Stendörren signs a seven-year lease agreement with Northlab Photonics AB for approximately 1,500 sqm in Nacka

Press release

October 6, 2026

Stendörren Fastigheter AB (publ) has signed a seven-year lease agreement with Northlab Photonics AB. The agreement covers approximately 1,500 square meters of office premises in the property Sicklaön 107:3 in Nacka, Stockholm. Northlab has been a tenant in the property since 2015 and has now chosen to continue developing its operations within Stendörren's property portfolio. As part of the new agreement, the company will relocate to larger and more modern premises within the property, increasing its leased area by approximately 1,000 square meters. The agreement strengthens occupancy levels in the property and is estimated to have a positive effect on net operating income of approximately SEK 2.5 million per year. The new lease agreement will commence on 1 February 2027.

"We are very pleased that Northlab has chosen to expand its relationship with us at Stendörren. It is a clear confirmation of the property's attractive location, the quality of the premises and our ability to offer flexible solutions that meet our tenants' needs over time", says Anders Nilsson, Head of Asset Management at Stendörren.

"We are very pleased with the property and look positively on the opportunity to continue our growth here. The new premises are well adapted to our operations and provide us with both the space and flexibility we need to continue developing. The property's strategic location in Stockholm, as well as the broad range of services and excellent communications in Sickla, are also important qualities for us", says Per Karlsson, CEO Northlab Photonics AB.

For more information, please contact:

Anders Nilsson, Head of Asset Management, +46 (0)76-881 40 75 or anders.nilsson@stendorren.se

Stendörren Fastigheter AB (publ)

Stendörren Fastigheter AB (publ) is an expansive property company in logistics, warehouse and light industrial in Nordic growth regions. The company is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm Mid Cap. The business concept is to create profitable growth in net asset value. This is achieved through value-creating acquisitions, capitalising on the positive rental growth that follows the urbanisation of metropolitan regions and by developing existing assets, including the company's extensive and unique building rights portfolio.

For more information about Stendörren Fastigheter AB (publ), see: www.stendorren.se/en.