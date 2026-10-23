Stendörren Fastigheter AB: Interim report Jan-Sep 2026 Stendörren Fastigheter AB (publ)

Press release

October 23, 2026

JANUARY-SEPTEMBER 2026

Rental income increased by 19 percent to SEK 916 million (773) and net operating income increased by 18 percent to SEK 744 million (630).

Income from property management before exchange rate changes increased by 26 percent to SEK 346 million (275).

Net letting amounted to a total of SEK 16.6 million and new lease agreements with an annual rental value of SEK 90 million were signed (includes both renegotiated leases and leases with new tenants).

Lease agreements that were renegotiated during the period led to an increase in the relevant rental values of approximately 12 percent on a weighted average basis.

Cash flow from operating activities amounted to SEK 277 million (255), corresponding to SEK 8.49 per share (8.02).

Realized and unrealized changes in value of the property portfolio for the period amounted to SEK 150 million (20).

Profit for the period amounted to SEK 587 million (151), corresponding to SEK 17.37 per share (4.16) before dilution and SEK 17.37 per share (4.15) after dilution.

JULY-SEPTEMBER 2026

Rental income increased by 19 percent to SEK 314 million (263) and net operating income increased by 19 percent to SEK 262 million (220).

Income from property management before exchange rate changes increased by 27 percent to SEK 125 million (98).

Net letting amounted to a total of SEK 5.6 million and new lease agreements with an annual rental value of SEK 35 million were signed (includes both renegotiated leases and leases with new tenants).

Lease agreements that were renegotiated during the quarter led to an increase in the relevant rental values of approximately 35 percent on a weighted average basis.

Cash flow from operating activities amounted to SEK 127 million (107), corresponding to SEK 3.90 per share (3.44).

Realized and unrealized changes in value of the property portfolio for the period amounted to SEK 74 million (-35).

Profit for the period amounted to SEK 315 million (61), corresponding to SEK 9.38 per share (1.77) before dilution and SEK 9.38 per share (1.77) after dilution.

SIGNIFICANT EVENTS DURING THE THIRD QUARTER

In July, Stendörren signed a 15-year lease agreement with a publicly owned company for a newly constructed light industrial building of approximately 2,100 sqm, together with approximately 13,400 sqm of adjacent land, on the property Almnäs 5:23 in Stockholm Syd, Södertälje. The lease is expected to have a positive net operating income impact of approximately SEK 4.3 million per year and possession was taken 1st October 2026.

In July, Stendörren signed a 15-year lease agreement with a Swedish government agency for approximately 6,500 sqm in southern Stockholm, Tullinge. The agreement will have a positive impact on net operating income of approximately SEK 11 million per year. The tenant will take possession of the premises during autumn 2026.

In August, Stendörren acquired a warehouse and light industrial property in the Okvista industrial area in Vallentuna municipality from a private seller. The agreed property value is approximately SEK 49 million, and the total leasable area of the property amounts to approximately 3,000 sqm. The property is fully let to nine different tenants and the average remaining lease term amounts to approximately 1.8 years. The initial annual net operating income is estimated to be approximately SEK 3.0 million, with additional potential. Possession was taken 31st August 2026.

In September, Stendörren signed a three-year lease agreement with the City of Stockholm for premises in the property Magneten 33 in the Ulvsunda industrial area, Stockholm. The agreement comprises approximately 3,100 square meters and will have an impact on net operating income of approximately SEK 5 million per year. The tenant took possession of the premises in connection with the signing of the agreement. The previous lease ended on 30 June 2026.

SIGNIFICANT EVENTS AFTER THE END OF THE QUARTER

In October, Stendörren signed a seven-year lease agreement with Northlab Photonics AB. The agreement covers approximately 1,500 square meters of office premises in the property Sicklaön 107:3 in Nacka, Stockholm. Northlab has been a tenant in the property since 2015 and has now chosen to continue developing its operations within Stendörren's property portfolio. As part of the new agreement, the company will relocate to larger and more modern premises within the property, increasing its leased area by approximately 1,000 square meters. The agreement strengthens occupancy levels in the property and is estimated to have a positive effect on net operating income of approximately SEK 2.5 million per year. The new lease agreement will commence on 1 February 2027.

"Net operating income and income from property management increased by as much as 18 percent compared with the corresponding reporting period last year1). Acquisitions and completed projects during the year have contributed positively to the strong increase in net operating income, while income from property management has also been strengthened by lower financing costs thanks to the refinancing we made in the second half of last year."

"We see continued stable demand in a business cycle that shows successive improvements. Net lettings amounted to SEK 6 million in the third quarter, which means that we are reporting positive net lettings for the third consecutive quarter."

Erik Ranje, Chief Executive Officer

Before changes in exchange rate and excluding non-recurring costs attributable to early refinancings during the comparison period, mainly the second and third quarters of last year. Including non-recurring costs, income from property management increased by 26 percent.

The presentation will be broadcasted via webcast

Link to the webcast: https://www.finwire.tv/webcast/stendorren-fastigheter/q3-2026/

The presentation and webcast will be available at stendorren.se/en after the conference call.

To participate in the conference call, please dial: +46 8505 008 29. Then enter the meeting ID: 897 4275 1791 followed by #. To ask a question to the CEO or CFO, please press *9 on your phone. To withdraw your question, press *9 again.

For more information, please contact:

Erik Ranje, CEO

+46 (0)70-308 52 09 or erik.ranje@stendorren.se

Per-Henrik Karlsson, CFO

+46 (0)72-158 70 92 or per-henrik.karlsson@stendorren.se

This information is such that Stendörren Fastigheter AB (publ) is obliged to publish under the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-10-23 07:00 CEST.

Stendörren Fastigheter AB (publ)

Stendörren Fastigheter AB (publ) is an expansive property company in logistics, warehouse and light industrial in Nordic growth regions. The company is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm Mid Cap. The business concept is to create profitable growth in net asset value. This is achieved through value-creating acquisitions, capitalising on the positive rental growth that follows the urbanisation of metropolitan regions and by developing existing assets, including the company's extensive and unique building rights portfolio.

For more information about Stendörren Fastigheter AB (publ), see: www.stendorren.se/en