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WKN: A3DJVC | ISIN: SE0017564461 | Ticker-Symbol: L58
Frankfurt
06.10.26 | 08:22
1,555 Euro
-3,42 % -0,055
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ONEFLOW AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ONEFLOW AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,5401,70511:38
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
06.10.2026 08:00 Uhr
47 Leser
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Oneflow AB: Oneflow's monthly ARR update: September 2026

Press release

6 October 2026

Oneflow publishes its preliminary monthly ARR.

Oneflow had a total ARR (Annual Recurring Revenue) of MSEK 208.4 at the end of September 2026. This is a preliminary number. Currency effects had a positive impact of MSEK 1.8 since the end of August and a positive impact of MSEK 6.9 since the beginning of the year.

All financial reports and presentations are available for download on our website here: https://oneflow.com/ir/investors/financial-reports/

For further information, please contact:

Anders Hamnes, CEO and Founder
Mobile: +46 76 788 50 76
Email: anders.hamnes@oneflow.com

Certified Adviser is FNCA Sweden AB.

About Oneflow

Oneflow develops a contract automation platform powered by AI, helping businesses achieve a fully automated contract process. Contracts are at the heart of all businesses and yet, while the world is undergoing digital transformation, contracts are stuck in a frustrating mess between PDFs, legacy systems, inboxes, just to get a contract signed. Oneflow believes there's a better contract workflow. One that is intelligent, easy, rich in data, gathers every step of the process in one place, allowing for better clarity and collaboration between all parties involved. And people can get on with what they do best. With Oneflow, contracts are smarter, giving our users an experience so delightful, it feels like magic. Get started for free at oneflow.com.


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
KI-Euphorie kippt - Bei diesen 5 Aktien droht der Crash!
Drei Jahre lang kannten KI-Aktien fast nur eine Richtung: nach oben. Billionenschwere Investitionspläne von Alphabet, Amazon, Meta und Microsoft haben Halbleiter- und Infrastrukturwerte auf immer neue Höhen getrieben. Doch jetzt bekommt die Erfolgsstory gefährliche Risse.

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