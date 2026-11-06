Oneflow AB: Oneflow interim report Q3 2026: Positive EBIT and 12-month cash flow

Press release

6 November 2026

Oneflow publishes its interim report for the third quarter of 2026:

July- September 2026 (compared to the same period last year)

Net sales increased 17% to MSEK 50.6 (43.3). Share of Net sales outside Sweden increased to 45% (41) with paying customers in 44 countries.

EBIT was MSEK 5.4 (-5.1), with an EBIT margin of 11% (-12).

EBITDA was MSEK 19.2 (7.1), with an EBITDA margin of 38% (16).

Net income for the period amounted to MSEK 5.2 (-5.1).

Basic earnings per share amounted to SEK 0.19 (-0.19) and diluted to SEK 0.19 (-0.19).

Total ARR YoY increased 16% to MSEK 208.4 (179.7). Net New ARR for the third quarter amounted to MSEK 7.8 (8.5).

During the quarter cash-flow from current operations amounted to MSEK 18.1 (-2.3), while net cash flow amounted to MSEK 5.0 (-16.1).

Total cash and cash equivalents amounted to MSEK 52.2 (51.1)

In July 2026, Oneflow successfully completed independent SOC 1 Type 1 and SOC 2 Type 1 examinations, further demonstrating the company's commitment to security, governance, and operational excellence.

January - September 2026 (compared to the same period last year)

Net sales increased 19% to MSEK 147.4 (124.0). Share of Net sales outside Sweden increased to 44% (41) with paying customers in 44 countries.

EBIT was MSEK -3.6 (-45.2), with an EBIT margin of -3% (-36).

EBITDA was MSEK 37.1 (-10.0), with an EBITDA margin of 25% (-8).

Net income for the period amounted to MSEK -4.1 (-45.7).

Basic earnings per share amounted to SEK -0.13 (-1.62) and diluted to SEK -0.13 (-1.62).

Total ARR YoY increased 16% to MSEK 208.4 (179.7). Net New ARR for the period amounted to MSEK 25.3 (20.7).

Cash-flow from current operations amounted to MSEK 50.3 (-6.9), while net cash flow amounted to MSEK 8.5 (-54.0).

Total cash and cash equivalents amounted to MSEK 52.2 (51.1).

In July 2026, Oneflow successfully completed independent SOC 1 Type 1 and SOC 2 Type 1 examinations, further demonstrating the company's commitment to security, governance, and operational excellence.

Anders Hamnes, CEO and Founder of Oneflow, comments:

"In the third quarter of 2026 our profitability focus successfully delivered a positive EBIT, an important milestone in Oneflow's journey. EBIT reached MSEK 5.4, compared to MSEK -5.1 in the same quarter last year, corresponding to an EBIT margin of 11% (-12%). For the first nine months of the year, EBIT improved to MSEK -3.6, compared to MSEK -45.2 during the corresponding period last year. This achievement is the result of several years of focused efforts to improve operational efficiency, scalability, and financial discipline.

Another important milestone was our positive net cash flow of MSEK 5.0 for the quarter, compared to MSEK -16.1 one year ago. This was our second quarter with positive net cash flow this year. For the first nine months, net cash flow improved to MSEK 8.5, compared to MSEK -54.0 during the corresponding period last year. Net cash flow also turned positive on a rolling twelve-month basis, reaching MSEK 1.0. Together with our positive EBIT, these milestones demonstrate the progress we've made toward building a sustainably profitable company.

Our Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) reached MSEK 208.4 at the end of the third quarter, representing a 16% increase compared to the same period last year. Since the beginning of the year, currency movements have had a positive impact of MSEK 6.9 on ARR. In addition, contracts corresponding to MSEK 5.5 have been signed and will be recognized as ARR in coming periods. Net New ARR amounted to MSEK 7.8 during the quarter, compared to MSEK 8.5 one year ago. For the first nine months, Net New ARR increased by 22% to MSEK 25.3. While growth remains below our long-term ambitions, we continue to strengthen the underlying business and improve our capacity to scale efficiently. ARR per FTE increased by 35% year-over-year, demonstrating our ability to create more value with fewer resources while maintaining a high pace of innovation and customer focus.

From a product perspective, we continued to strengthen the Oneflow platform through new capabilities across contract management, AI, and integrations. Shortly after the end of the quarter, we launched AI Insights Premium, our customizable contract intelligence offering. It enables customers to define their own rules and thresholds, analyze contract data across entire portfolios, and identify commercial exceptions, legal deviations, and obligations that require attention. Through tailored dashboards and actionable insights, Finance and Legal teams can make better-informed decisions without reviewing agreements individually or maintaining separate spreadsheets. This represents another important step in our ambition to transform contracts from static documents into living assets that actively support business decisions and processes.

New financial goals and the next phase

The operational improvements we've made over the past two years have given Oneflow a stronger foundation for its next phase. Reaching positive EBIT is an important milestone, but our immediate priority remains to establish sustainable profitability and cash generation.

At the same time, we are preparing to accelerate growth by increasing average deal sizes, strengthening customer retention and expansion, and improving the productivity of our direct and partner sales channels. Continued investments in enterprise functionality, integrations, and AI-driven contract intelligence will help us create more value for existing customers and address larger market opportunities. As profitability becomes more established, we intend to gradually increase investments in growth while preserving the operational efficiency we've worked hard to achieve.

Our updated financial goals reflect these priorities and replace our previous targets. We aim to reach sustainable EBIT profitability within existing funding, with the ambition to expand EBIT margins and establish sustained positive free cash flow over time. We will use the Rule of 40 as a framework to balance ARR growth and EBIT margin, prioritising investments where we see attractive long-term returns while maintaining financial discipline. Our focus is on creating lasting value for customers and shareholders.

Say contract, think Oneflow!"

Oneflow's report presentation webinar

Anders Hamnes, CEO and Founder of Oneflow, and Natalie Jelveh, CFO of Oneflow, will present the report and answer questions in a webinar at 10:00 CET on the same day. The presentation will be held in English.

To join the conference, please register here:

https://www.bigmarker.com/oneflow/oneflow-interim-report-q3-2026-webinar-presentation

Report and presentation will be available for download on our website here: https://oneflow.com/ir/investors/financial-reports/

This information is such information that Oneflow AB (publ) is obligated to make public according to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at the time stated by Oneflow's news distributor Cision at the publication of this release.

For further information, please contact:

Anders Hamnes, CEO and Founder

Mobile: +46 76 788 50 76

Email: anders.hamnes@oneflow.com

Certified Adviser is FNCA Sweden AB.

About Oneflow