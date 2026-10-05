Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation: Peapack Private Appoints Ana Parra as Senior Managing Director, Group Director

BEDMINSTER, N.J., Oct. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ Global Select Market: PGC) and Peapack Private Bank & Trust are pleased to announce the appointment of Ana Parra as Senior Managing Director, Group Director. Based in the Bank's Park Avenue office in Manhattan, she will focus on serving the complex financial needs of high-net-worth individuals, families, family offices, and privately held businesses while leading a team dedicated to delivering customized private banking solutions.

Parra brings more than 35 years of banking experience in private banking, relationship management, client service, lending coordination, deposit growth, treasury management, and wealth management referrals. Throughout her career, she has built trusted client relationships and provided strategic guidance tailored to clients' evolving financial needs through a highly personalized approach to banking.

Prior to joining Peapack Private, Parra served as Vice President, Relationship Manager and Private Banker at IDB Bank. In that role, she managed relationships for high-net-worth individuals, family offices, and operating companies across deposit, credit, liquidity, treasury, and wealth management services. She also played a key role in retaining and expanding client relationships and served as a trusted advisor to clients and their families. Most notably, Parra assumed leadership of a portfolio of high-net-worth client relationships totaling approximately $300 million, successfully maintaining those relationships through her commitment to responsive service, trusted advice, and a client-centric approach to banking.

Earlier in her career, Parra spent approximately a decade at Signature Bank, where she supported senior banking leadership and helped deliver customized banking solutions to relationship-focused clients. She began her career in branch banking with Manhattan Savings Bank and subsequently advanced through positions with Republic National Bank and HSBC, gaining experience in client relationship development, account management, and banking operations.

About the Company

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation is a New Jersey bank holding company with total assets of $8.0 billion and assets under management and/or administration of $13.9 billion as of June 30, 2026. Founded in 1921, Peapack Private Bank & Trust is a commercial bank that offers a client-centric approach to banking, providing high-quality products along with customized and innovative wealth management, investment banking, commercial and personal banking solutions. The Bank's wealth management division offers comprehensive financial, tax, fiduciary and investment advice and solutions to individuals, families, privately held businesses, family offices, and not-for-profit organizations, which help them establish, maintain, and expand their legacy. Peapack Private Bank & Trust offers an unparalleled commitment to client service. Visit www.peapackprivate.com for more information.

###

Contact: Rosanne Schwab, Peapack Private Bank & Trust, Vice President, Public Relations and Corporate Communications Manager, 500 Hills Drive, Suite 300, Bedminster, NJ 07921 rschwab@peapackprivate.com, (908) 719-6543.

Ana Parra

Senior Managing Director, Group Director, Peapack Private Bank & Trust