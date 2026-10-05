Leonardo DRS, Inc.: Leonardo DRS Completes Training and Delivery of INOD Block III Thermal Weapon Sights for the Australian Army

ARLINGTON, Va., Oct. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leonardo DRS, Inc. (Nasdaq: DRS) has completed final training and delivery for the Improved Night/Day Observation Device (INOD) Block III thermal weapon sights provided to the Australian Army under the LAND 159 Tranche 1 program.

The INOD Block III is a clip-on thermal weapon sight designed to help snipers and special operations forces detect, identify and engage targets in low-light and degraded visual conditions, including darkness, smoke, haze and adverse weather. Mounted in front of an existing direct-view optic, the system is designed to preserve the operator's zeroed scope and is compatible with magnifications from 5x to greater than 25x.

"Completing delivery and training for the Australian Army is an important milestone for our team," said Jerry Hathaway, senior vice president and general manager of Leonardo DRS Electro-Optical and Infrared Systems business unit. "The INOD Block III provides a thermal sighting capability intended to support sniper operations in demanding conditions, and the training helps ensure personnel are prepared to operate and maintain the system."

The sight uses a micro-cooled, 640-by-480 mid-wave infrared focal plane array to provide thermal imagery and target discrimination in conditions that can limit conventional optics.

Designed for sustained field use, the system uses lithium batteries with hot-swap capability, allowing battery changes without interrupting operation. The sight can also use external power for extended static-surveillance tasks. A rear-facing focus knob, wired remote control and glove-compatible, one-handed operation support use in field conditions.

For the Australian Army, the LAND 159 Tranche 1 acquisition represents a step-change in long-range lethality. Australian snipers will now carry the same generation of thermal sight currently fielded with U.S. Army Special Operations Forces, strengthening interoperability with Australia's primary alliance partner across joint and coalition operations. Beyond the hardware, DRS provided hands-on training to Australian Army personnel to support operation and maintenance of the systems. The company is a provider of individual weapon sights and thermal targeting systems to the U.S. Army. The INOD family is part of DRS's thermal sighting portfolio, which also includes the Family of Weapon Sights program.

Australian defense company NIOA is the prime contractor for LAND 159 Tranche 1 and managed local program coordination and delivery logistics on behalf of the Australian Army.

About Leonardo DRS

Leonardo DRS, Inc. (Nasdaq: DRS) is at the forefront of developing transformative defense technologies using its proven agility and delivering innovative solutions for U.S. national security customers and allies worldwide. We specialize in rapidly providing high-performance, multi-domain capabilities across next-generation advanced sensing, network computing, force protection, and electric power and propulsion. Our reputation as a trusted provider is built on a continuous focus on practical innovation, delivering quality, and meeting our customers' most demanding mission requirements. For further information on our complete range of capabilities, visit www.LeonardoDRS.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Those statements reflect current expectations, assumptions and estimates of future performance and economic conditions. The company cautions investors that any forward-looking statements which include contract values, contract performance and our development and production of products are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results and future trends to differ materially from those matters expressed in or implied by such forward-looking statements.

Leonardo DRS Investor Relations Contact

Camilla Yanushevsky

Director, Investor Relations

+1 571 309 8216

investorrelations@drs.com

Leonardo DRS Media Contact

Charles Jones

Director, Marketing and Corporate Communications

+1 571-737-8800

charles.jones@drs.com