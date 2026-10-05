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WKN: 861655 | ISIN: CA0010921058 | Ticker-Symbol: A3J
Frankfurt
05.10.26 | 08:05
9,450 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
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1-Jahres-Chart
AGF MANAGEMENT LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
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AGF MANAGEMENT LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
9,5009,75011:42
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
05.10.2026 23:48 Uhr
74 Leser
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AGF Management Ltd.: AGF Reports September 2026 Assets Under Management and Fee-Earning Assets

TORONTO, Oct. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AGF Management Limited reported total assets under management (AUM) and fee-earning assets of $75.3 billion as at September 30, 2026.


AUM
($ billions)


September 30,
2026
August 31,
2026
% Change
Month-Over-Month
September 30,
2025
% Change
Year-Over-Year
Total Mutual Fund$37.8 $37.5 $34.5
Exchange-traded funds + Separately managed accounts$5.9 $5.5 $3.6
Segregated accounts and Sub-advisory$5.9 $5.8 $7.0
AGF Private Wealth$9.5 $9.7 $9.3
Subtotal
(before AGF Capital Partners AUM and fee-earning assets1- 		- 59.1 - 58.5 - 54.4
AGF Capital Partners$14.1 $13.6 $2.5
Total AUM- 73.2 - 72.1 1.5: - 56.9 28.6:
AGF Capital Partners fee-earning assets1$2.1 $2.1 $2.1
Total AUM and fee-earning assets1- 75.3 - 74.2 1.5: - 59.0 27.6:
Average Daily Mutual Fund AUM- 37.6 - 37.9 - 33.9
Mutual Fund AUM by CategorySeptember 30, August 31, September 30,
($ billions)2026 2026 2025
Domestic Equity Funds$4.7 $4.9 $4.7
U.S. and International Equity Funds$25.6 $25.0 $22.3
Domestic Balanced Funds$0.1 $0.1 $0.1
U.S. and International Balanced Funds$1.4 $1.4 $1.4
Domestic Fixed Income Funds$2.2 $2.3 $2.3
U.S. and International Fixed Income Funds$3.4 $3.4 $3.4
Domestic Money Market Funds$0.4 $0.4 $0.3
Total Mutual Fund AUM- 37.8 - 37.5 - 34.5

AGF Capital Partners AUM and fee-earning assets
($ billions)
September 30,
2026
August 31,
2026
September 30,
2025
AGF Capital Partners AUM$14.1 $13.6 $2.5
AGF Capital Partners fee-earning assets1$2.1 $2.1 $2.1
Total AGF Capital Partners AUM and fee-earning assets1$16.2 $15.7 $4.6

1 Fee-earning assets represent assets in which AGF has carried interest ownership and earns recurring fees but does not have ownership interest in the managers.

About AGF Management Limited

Founded in 1957, AGF Management Limited (AGF) is an independent and globally diverse asset management firm. Our companies deliver excellence in investing in the public and private markets through three business lines: AGF Investments, AGF Capital Partners and AGF Private Wealth.

AGF brings a disciplined approach, focused on incorporating sound, responsible and sustainable corporate practices. The firm's collective investment expertise, driven by its fundamental, quantitative and alternative investing capabilities, extends globally to a wide range of clients, from financial advisors and their clients to high-net worth and institutional investors including pension plans, corporate plans, sovereign wealth funds, endowments and foundations.

Headquartered in Toronto, Canada, AGF has investment operations and client servicing teams on the ground in North America and Europe. With over $75 billion in total assets under management and fee-earning assets, AGF serves more than 820,000 investors. AGF trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol AGF.B.

AGF Management Limited shareholders, analysts and media, please contact:

Nick Smerek
VP, Financial Planning & Analysis
416-865-4337, InvestorRelations@agf.com


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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