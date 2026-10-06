

OMAHA (dpa-AFX) - The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (GBX), a provider of freight transportation equipment and services, said that it has rejected the allegations made in the petitions filed by UTLX Manufacturing LLC, a subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway, Inc. (BRKA, BRH.F, BRK-A, BRK-B). The petitioner seeks antidumping and countervailing duties on certain railway tank cars and parts of Greenbrier.



The company has rejected the claims that it abandoned U.S. tank car production or American workers. It has also dismissed the allegations that it has priced tank cars unfairly or subsidized.



'Trade remedies should be based on a complete factual record, not a competitor's unsupported claims about Greenbrier's business, workforce or future intentions,' the company added.



Greenbrier will cooperate fully with the U.S. Department of Commerce and the U.S. International Trade Commission as petitions are not within the boundaries of law.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News