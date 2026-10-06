The Cabinet of Thailand has approved a draft ministerial regulation requiring crystalline silicon solar panels to comply with the Thai Industrial Standard (TIS), the country's official national standards organisation. The TIS enforces product quality and safety rules designed to prevent risks of electric shock, leakage, heat buildup and fire, according to a government press release. The draft regulation, brought forward by Thailand's Ministry of Industry, will also require manufacturers or importers of solar panels to obtain a license in accordance with the country's Industrial Product Standards ...

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