Europe's battery storage market is entering a new phase as utility-scale projects become the industry's main growth engine, creating fresh opportunities for manufacturers while reshaping competition across residential and commercial markets. According to EUPD Research's new calculations, Europe's (EU + UK + Switzerland + Norway + Ukraine) annual battery storage installations are projected to increase from 34 gigawatt-hours (GWh) in 2025 to 65 GWh in 2026, marking one of the region's fastest periods of market expansion. The shift reflects more than stronger battery demand. Higher electricity ...

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