The Tempo MCP Server lets Claude, Cursor and other AI tools answer questions about time, capacity and cost, at no added cost to Tempo Cloud customers

Engineering, project and PMO leaders can now ask the AI assistant they already use where their team's time went, which teams are over capacity or when a project will run out of budget-and get an answer from their own Tempo data.

Tempo Software, the leader in Intelligent Portfolio Orchestration (IPO), today announced the Tempo MCP Server, which gives AI assistants secure access to the time, capacity, and cost data in the Tempo products an organization runs today. Available through Claude Code, Codex, Cursor and anywhere MCP is supported, it works directly from the user's Integrated Development Environment (IDE), terminal, or chat window.

Today, getting an answer takes four steps: open a report, set filters, export to a spreadsheet, and reconcile the numbers by hand. With the Tempo MCP Server, it requires asking just one question.

"Currently, AI assistants can't see where time goes, what capacity you have, or what it costs," said Vic Chynoweth, CEO of Tempo Software. "The Tempo MCP Server fixes that. What used to take hours of exporting and reconciling now takes one question."

The Tempo MCP Server connects AI assistants to your work data, giving you the ability to ask three important questions:

Where did our time go? See how time splits across activities, internal versus CapEx work, and pending approvals using Tempo Timesheets.

See how time splits across activities, internal versus CapEx work, and pending approvals using Tempo Timesheets. How are we managing capacity? Compare planned and actual hours and identify overcommitted roles and teams using Tempo Capacity Planner.

Compare planned and actual hours and identify overcommitted roles and teams using Tempo Capacity Planner. When do we run out of budget? Calculate burn rate, project when budgets will run out, and compare planned and actual labor costs using Tempo Financial Manager.

Paired with other MCP servers, including the Atlassian Rovo MCP Server for Jira, CRM connectors and code repositories, an assistant can put what shipped next to the time, capacity, and cost it took.

"The first question a security team asks about any AI tool is what it can see," said Kevin Nanney, Chief Product Officer at Tempo Software. "With the Tempo MCP Server, the answer is only what that person can already see in Tempo. Every request runs under the individual's existing Tempo permissions, and access is read-only, so teams get answers in the systems where they already work without changing their security posture or data residency."

The Tempo MCP Server is available now on Tempo Cloud at no additional cost for organizations with existing product licenses.

Learn more about the Tempo MCP Server at Tempo's Help Center and tempo.io.

Ambition, delivered.

About Tempo

Tempo helps enterprises deliver their ambitions in the AI era. Tempo goes beyond traditional strategic portfolio management with Intelligent Portfolio Orchestration (IPO), AI-native, modular capabilities that connect strategy, investment, people and delivery across human and agent work. More than 30,000 customers and 350+ global solution partners work with Tempo.

Discover more at tempo.io.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261006504300/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact

Erika Belezarian

Zer0 to 5ive for Tempo Software

erika@0to5.com