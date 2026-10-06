Bron, a next-gen self-custodial platform for securely owning digital assets, has launched FaceScan, a wallet recovery feature powered by iProov's Dynamic Liveness. Users who lose access to their passkeys or devices can now recover their wallet with a single face scan that confirms their Genuine Presence and that they are the same person who set up the account.

Digital asset ownership is growing fast; research from June 2026 estimated that 774 million people globally owned cryptocurrency. For individuals, families and businesses choosing self-custody, where they retain direct control of their assets rather than relying on a third party, losing access to a device or credentials can create a significant recovery challenge. Unlike a traditional account, there may be no provider that can simply reset a password and restore access.

FaceScan sits alongside Bron's existing Guardian recovery, in which two trusted contacts nominated by the user help confirm it is them. Users can set up either, or both, and choose the method that best suits them. FaceScan is available now globally across devices and operating systems.

Andrew Bud, founder and CEO of iProov, said: "Account recovery has always been the hardest problem in self-custody. Losing your device or credentials shouldn't mean you lose access to what belongs to you. FaceScan provides an easy way to recover your account that doesn't rely on a seed phrase or on someone else being available, so users can select the option that suits them best. iProov Dynamic Liveness confirms that the real owner of the account is there, live, in front of the camera, while protecting against attempts by an attacker to impersonate them."

"The industry has spent years pretending that losing everything is an acceptable price to pay for self-custody. It isn't," said Dmitry Tokarev, founder of Bron. "The challenge has always been making recovery possible without reintroducing the very third-party dependency that self-custody is designed to remove. FaceScan changes that equation by confirming that you are the person who set up the account, without Bron needing to know who you are, and without an identity document, seed phrase, or point at which we take custody. You shouldn't have to choose between control and recoverability."

About iProov

iProov provides biometric solutions that enable the world's most security-conscious organizations to streamline secure remote onboarding and authentication for digital and physical access. Its award-winning liveness technology and iSOC offer unmatched resilience against deepfakes and generative AI threats while ensuring effortless, scalable user experiences. Trusted by leading governments and enterprises, including the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, U.K. Home Office, GovTech Singapore, ING, and UBS, iProov sets the standard in biometric identity assurance. Learn more at www.iproov.com.

About Bron

Bron is a private, self-custodial digital wealth platform built for individuals, families and businesses that want greater control over how their assets are held and used. Powered by Multi-Party Computation (MPC), Bron removes the reliance on seed phrases and combines self-custody with secure recovery, privacy, governance and financial controls designed for both individual and multi-user ownership.

Through a single platform, users can manage their own digital assets, connect to third-party providers of tokenised assets and fiat-to-digital currency conversion, and set sophisticated controls over access, approvals and transactions, while retaining sole control of their assets.

Bron was founded by Dmitry Tokarev, an experienced digital asset infrastructure entrepreneur who has spent his career building technology for some of the world's leading financial institutions. Bron brings that experience to a new generation of private wealth infrastructure, designed for a financial system increasingly moving on-chain.

The Bron Foundation supports the long-term development and growth of the Bron ecosystem, fostering an open, secure and sustainable environment for its participants. Its work focuses on education, community engagement, and initiatives that encourage responsible adoption of self-custody and digital asset technologies. It also supports the broader infrastructure, standards and knowledge that allow the ecosystem to evolve.

Disclaimer:

This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer, solicitation, or recommendation regarding any digital asset, security, or financial product, nor financial, investment, legal, or tax advice. Bron is a self-custodial wallet; users retain sole control of their digital assets and signing material at all times, and Bron does not custody, transmit, exchange, or otherwise control user funds. The Bron Intents Protocol consists of independent smart contracts on which users may post transaction intents. Independent Solvers respond, and transactions settle on-chain between the user and the Solver. Bron is not a party to, and does not execute or control, those transactions.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261006737144/en/

Contacts:

Media contacts

For more information about iProov:

Louise Burke, Senior Manager, Global PR Comms

Louise.burke@iproov.com

For more information about Bron:

Eric Schultz, Eric@worldsfair.io