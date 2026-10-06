Hillcrest Energy Technologies Ltd.: Hillcrest Team to Attend 2026 OCP Global Summit

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / October 6, 2026 / Hillcrest Energy Technologies Ltd. (CSE:HEAT)(OTCQB:HLRTF)(FSE:7HI) ("Hillcrest" or the "Company") announces that Jamie Hogue, Chief Operating Officer, and Dr. Emanuel Serban, PhD, PEng, Vice President of Engineering, will attend the Open Compute Project ("OCP") Global Summit in San Jose, California, from October 12 to 15, 2026.

The OCP Global Summit brings together hyperscale operators, equipment manufacturers and suppliers working on next-generation datacentre infrastructure. This includes the 800V DC power architectures being developed through OCP to support high-density AI workloads. Hillcrest's attendance follows the July 2026 release of its technical paper, "Simplified 800V Power Supply Architecture for 99%+ Efficient Data Centers," authored by Dr. Serban.

From Technical Paper to Industry Conversation

The paper compares a conventional two-stage 800V power supply design with a simplified single-stage design built on Hillcrest's proprietary Zero Voltage Switching ("ZVS") technology. Its key findings:

Higher modeled efficiency: The single-stage ZVS architecture achieves approximately 99% AC-DC conversion efficiency (up to 99.2%), compared with approximately 98% for the conventional two-stage design.

Fewer conversion stages, safety isolation retained: The single-stage design removes the intermediate 800V-to-800V isolated DC-DC stage. It preserves the two galvanic isolation barriers datacentres require, one at the medium-voltage transformer and one at the IT rack.

Lower thermal load and complexity: Fewer components and lower conversion losses reduce cooling requirements and hardware complexity.

Hillcrest's ZVS PCS1000 is built on this single-stage architecture. It is a 250 kW, liquid-cooled, 800V DC sidecar power conversion module, currently at the prototype stage. At the summit, Ms. Hogue and Dr. Serban will engage with industry participants to build relationships that support future commercial and technical discussions for the PCS1000 platform.

Innovation Rooted in Validated ZVS Technology

Hillcrest's ZVS technology has been validated at the facilities of global automotive OEMs and Tier One suppliers. The PCS1000 applies the same core technology to the interface between the grid and the 800V DC bus. There, ZVS reduces switching losses, enables higher switching frequencies, and lowers both electromagnetic interference and thermal stress on power semiconductors.

"Efficiency and system cooling matter: a 1% improvement in power conversion efficiency can reduce thermal loading by 50%," said Dr. Serban. "The growing energy demand of datacentres, together with the need for cooling, highlights the importance of highly efficient power systems. Attending OCP provides an opportunity to learn and discuss the challenges and opportunities shaping datacentre power architectures."

"The move to 800V DC is changing how AI datacentres are powered, and it's opening the market to new approaches and new entrants like Hillcrest," said Ms. Hogue. "Our focus at OCP is to understand where operators and integrators see their biggest power-delivery challenges, and to connect with the potential partners and customers who could bring ZVS technology into their platforms."

Summit attendees interested in connecting with the Hillcrest team may contact info@hillcrestenergy.tech.

About Hillcrest Energy Technologies

Hillcrest Energy Technologies Ltd. is a Canadian clean technology company developing advanced power conversion technologies and digital control systems for next-generation energy applications, including AI datacentres, energy storage, microgrids and electric-vehicle powertrains. Hillcrest is publicly traded on the CSE under the symbol "HEAT," on the OTCQB Venture Market as "HLRTF" and on the Frankfurt Exchange as "7HI." For more information, visit https://hillcrestenergy.tech.

CONTACT INFORMATION

Investor Relations

Don Currie

info@hillcrestenergy.tech

O: +1 604-609-0006

Toll-free: 1-855-609-0006

Public Relations

Jamie L. Hogue

jhogue@hillcrestenergy.tech

O: +1 602-793-9481

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FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

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Some of the statements contained in this news release are forward-looking statements and information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of words such as "expects," "intends," "is expected," "potential," "suggests" or variations of such words or phrases, or statements that certain actions, events or results "may," "could," "should," "would," "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. This forward-looking information is provided as of the date of this news release. The forward-looking information reflects our current expectations and assumptions and is subject to a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any anticipated future results, performance or expectations expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. No assurance can be given that these assumptions will prove correct. Forward-looking statements and information are not historical facts and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties beyond the Company's control. Investors are advised to consider the risk factors under the heading "Risks and Uncertainties" in the Company's MD&A for the year ended Dec. 31, 2025, available at https://www.sedarplus.ca/ for a discussion of the factors that could cause the Company's actual results, performance and achievements to be materially different from any anticipated future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or otherwise revise any forward-looking statements, except as may be required by law.

SOURCE: Hillcrest Energy Technologies Ltd.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/hillcrest-team-to-attend-2026-ocp-global-summit-1232827