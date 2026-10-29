Hillcrest Energy Technologies Ltd.: Hillcrest Energy Technologies to Present at Market Bridge Live in London

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / October 29, 2026 / Hillcrest Energy Technologies Ltd. (CSE:HEAT)(OTCQB:HLRTF)(FSE:7HI) ("Hillcrest" or the "Company") today announced that Don Currie, Chief Executive Officer, will present at Market Bridge Live, an in-person investor event hosted by Vox Markets in partnership with the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE"), on Wednesday, November 4, 2026, at Saddlers' Hall, London, United Kingdom.

Presentation Focus

Mr. Currie will update UK investors on Hillcrest's progress with Equipmake plc, a UK-based developer of electric motors, inverters and powertrains. The companies are negotiating a definitive agreement that would cover both joint development and commercial licensing of Hillcrest's zero voltage switching ("ZVS") inverter technology1. Mr. Currie will also review Hillcrest's broader commercial progress across AI datacentres, energy storage and industrial drives.

Management Commentary

"With Equipmake being based in the UK, London is a natural place for Hillcrest to meet investors," said Don Currie, CEO of Hillcrest Energy Technologies. "Market Bridge Live gives us the chance to show UK investors how our work with Equipmake is progressing, and how the same ZVS technology applies across our other markets."

About Market Bridge Live

Market Bridge Live is an in-person investor event in the City of London, hosted by Vox Markets in partnership with the Canadian Securities Exchange. The event brings a selection of CSE-listed growth companies to London to present directly to UK private, professional and institutional investors, analysts and wealth managers, with opportunities to meet management teams throughout the day. More information: https://voxmarkets.online/market-bridge-live

About Hillcrest Energy Technologies

Hillcrest Energy Technologies Ltd. is a Canadian clean technology company developing advanced power conversion technologies and digital control systems for next-generation energy applications, including AI datacentres, energy storage, and electric-vehicle powertrains. Hillcrest is publicly traded on the CSE under the symbol "HEAT," on the OTCQB Venture Market as "HLRTF" and on the Frankfurt Exchange as "7HI." For more information, visit https://hillcrestenergy.tech.

CONTACT INFORMATION

Investor Relations

Don Currie

info@hillcrestenergy.tech

O: +1 604-609-0006

Toll-free: 1-855-609-0006

Public Relations

Jamie L. Hogue

jhogue@hillcrestenergy.tech

O: +1 602-793-9481

NEITHER THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER HAS REVIEWED OR ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

Cautionary Statement Regarding "Forward-Looking" Information

Some of the statements contained in this news release are forward-looking statements and information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of words such as "expects," "intends," "is expected," "potential," "suggests" or variations of such words or phrases, or statements that certain actions, events or results "may," "could," "should," "would," "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. This forward-looking information is provided as of the date of this news release. The forward-looking information reflects our current expectations and assumptions and is subject to a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any anticipated future results, performance or expectations expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. No assurance can be given that these assumptions will prove correct. Forward-looking statements and information are not historical facts and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties beyond the Company's control. Investors are advised to consider the risk factors under the heading "Risks and Uncertainties" in the Company's MD&A for the year ended Dec. 31, 2025, available at https://www.sedarplus.ca/ for a discussion of the factors that could cause the Company's actual results, performance and achievements to be materially different from any anticipated future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or otherwise revise any forward-looking statements, except as may be required by law.

1 As announced by the Company on July 9, 2026 and October 5, 2026.

SOURCE: Hillcrest Energy Technologies Ltd.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/hillcrest-energy-technologies-to-present-at-market-bridge-live-in-1243374