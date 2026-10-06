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LM

WKN: 914076 | ISIN: US5367971034 | Ticker-Symbol: LMO
Tradegate
01.10.26 | 15:40
260,00 Euro
-3,70 % -10,00
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
1-Jahres-Chart
LITHIA MOTORS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
LITHIA MOTORS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
266,00270,0013:09
266,00270,0012:27
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
06.10.2026 11:36 Uhr
210 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Lithia & Driveway Names Katie Macaddino Chief People Officer

MEDFORD, Ore., Oct. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lithia & Driveway (NYSE: LAD) today announced the promotion of Katie Macaddino to Chief People Officer. In this role, she will continue to lead Lithia & Driveway's global People & Culture organization and serve on the company's senior leadership team, overseeing people strategy, culture, leadership development, total rewards, employee experience, and people systems.

Since joining Lithia & Driveway, Katie has focused on strengthening the company's leadership bench, accelerating team member development, and simplifying how the People & Culture function supports its stores, leaders, and team members. Her approach centers on connecting people strategy with business strategy. In doing so, she has advanced the company's mission of "Growth Powered by People" while reinforcing the connection between people, culture, and business performance.

"From day one, Katie has embraced our business, leaders, and culture while bringing valuable experience that strengthens what makes LAD unique," said Bryan DeBoer, President and CEO. "She understands that 'Growth Powered by People' is more than our mission - it is our competitive advantage and how we will continue to evolve. I'm excited to have Katie step into this role and continue helping shape the next chapter of LAD."

Katie brings more than 20 years of business and people leadership experience, including 15 years at Intel. She holds a master's degree in human resources from Cornell University and a bachelor's degree in business management from Portland State University.

About Lithia & Driveway (LAD)
Lithia & Driveway (NYSE: LAD) is the largest global automotive retailer making Auto Done Easy by providing simple, transparent, and convenient experiences throughout the ownership lifecycle. LAD helps customers take care of any vehicle need through a comprehensive network of physical locations, e-commerce platforms, captive finance solutions, fleet management offerings, and other synergistic adjacencies. Celebrating 80 years in business in 2026, LAD consistently delivers profitable growth in a massive and unconsolidated industry. Its highly diversified and competitively differentiated design provides LAD with the flexibility and scale to pursue its vision to modernize personal transportation solutions wherever, whenever and however consumers desire.

The 80th Celebration
https://www.lithiadriveway.com/80-years

Connect with Us!
All Cars: https://www.lithia.com
Driveway.com (Buy, sell, trade, or finance entirely online): https://www.driveway.com
GreenCars (All things sustainable vehicles): https://www.greencars.com
DFC (Auto Financing): https://www.drivewayfinancecorp.com
Investor Relations: https://investors.lithiadriveway.com/
Careers: https://www.lithiacareers.com
Lithia & Driveway on Instagram
https://www.instagram.com/lithiamotors/?hl=en
https://www.instagram.com/driveway_hq/
Lithia & Driveway on Facebook
https://www.facebook.com/lithiaanddriveway/
https://www.facebook.com/DrivewayHQ
Lithia & Driveway on X
https://x.com/lithiadriveway
https://x.com/DrivewayHQ
https://x.com/GreenCarsHQ
Lithia & Driveway on LinkedIn
https://www.linkedin.com/company/lithia-motors/
Lithia & Driveway on YouTube
https://www.youtube.com/@LithiaDriveway

Media Contact
Skyya for Lithia & Driveway
lithia@skyya.com


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
KI-Euphorie kippt - Bei diesen 5 Aktien droht der Crash!
Drei Jahre lang kannten KI-Aktien fast nur eine Richtung: nach oben. Billionenschwere Investitionspläne von Alphabet, Amazon, Meta und Microsoft haben Halbleiter- und Infrastrukturwerte auf immer neue Höhen getrieben. Doch jetzt bekommt die Erfolgsstory gefährliche Risse.

Steigende Anleiherenditen verteuern die Finanzierung, während die gewaltigen KI-Ausgaben zunehmend nicht mehr aus den laufenden Cashflows bezahlt werden können. Gleichzeitig zeigen günstigere chinesische Modelle, dass leistungsfähige KI womöglich mit deutlich weniger Rechenleistung auskommt. Damit wächst die Gefahr, dass heute für Milliarden errichtete Kapazitäten morgen nicht die erhofften Renditen liefern.

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In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir 5 Aktien, bei denen das Chance-Risiko-Verhältnis jetzt besonders gefährlich erscheint – und bei denen Anleger genauer hinschauen sollten.

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