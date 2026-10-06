PJX Resources Inc.: PJX Resources Secures Permit to Drill High-Priority RIRGS Gold Targets on Zinger Property; Advances Critical Metals Drilling at Dewdney Trail

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / October 6, 2026 / PJX Resources Inc. (TSXV:PJX)(OTCQB:PJXRF) ("PJX" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has received a renewed 5-year permit to execute its first-ever drilling program on the highly prospective Zinger Property (see Figure 1). The drilling will target a potentially large Reduced Intrusion Related Gold System (RIRGS) at the Gar intrusion target. Concurrently, exploration drilling continues for critical metals on the Dewdney Trail Property.

Zinger Property Highlights

First-ever drilling: Renewed 5-year permit to drill the Gar RIRGS target, which has never been drilled. PJX is preparing to drill preliminary holes to test part of the long anomalous gold trend before the snow flies.

Renewed 5-year permit to drill the Gar RIRGS target, which has never been drilled. PJX is preparing to drill preliminary holes to test part of the long anomalous gold trend before the snow flies. Visible gold: Visible gold occurs as individual grains and with pyrite in sheeted and structurally controlled quartz veins (Photos A, B and C).

Visible gold occurs as individual grains and with pyrite in sheeted and structurally controlled quartz veins (Photos A, B and C). High-grade surface samples: Grab samples from sheeted veins in outcrop and boulders returned gold values ranging from anomalous to 28,841 ppb (28.84 g/t) gold (Figure 2).

Grab samples from sheeted veins in outcrop and boulders returned gold values ranging from anomalous to 28,841 ppb (28.84 g/t) gold (Figure 2). 1,600 m gold-in-soil anomaly: Historical soil sampling has defined a 1,600 m long gold-in-soil anomaly associated with the Gar intrusion.

Historical soil sampling has defined a 1,600 m long gold-in-soil anomaly associated with the Gar intrusion. Cluster of RIRGS targets: Airborne magnetic data (magnetic lows A and B) supports the potential for a cluster of RIRGS targets in the area (Figure 3).

Airborne magnetic data (magnetic lows A and B) supports the potential for a cluster of RIRGS targets in the area (Figure 3). District-scale footprint: Bedrock samples on the Zinger Property identify an area of gold mineralization at least 9 km long and 2 km wide.

Bedrock samples on the Zinger Property identify an area of gold mineralization at least 9 km long and 2 km wide. Proven deposit model: Geological characteristics comparable to Snowline Gold's Valley discovery in the Yukon and Kinross's Fort Knox deposit in Alaska (Table 1).

Geological characteristics comparable to Snowline Gold's Valley discovery in the Yukon and Kinross's Fort Knox deposit in Alaska (Table 1). Accessible: Road accessible, with helicopter support available from Cranbrook, approximately a 15-minute flight.

Zinger Property: Pioneering RIRGS Gold Targets

PJX has reached a major milestone with the receipt of a 5-year drilling permit to test its RIRGS gold targets on the Zinger Property for the very first time.

The geological setting and gold mineralization at PJX's Gar intrusion target share striking similarities with Snowline Gold's prolific Valley RIRGS discovery in the Yukon (Table 1). Visible gold is hosted within sheeted and structurally controlled quartz veins inside a mid-Cretaceous granodiorite-to-granitic intrusion. The targets are largely hidden beneath overburden except for a small area of outcrop in the valley bottom, and magnetic lows occurring at or near the valley bottom and in the vicinity of gold-bearing sheeted veins support the potential for RIRGS-type mineralization (Figure 3). Magnetic Low B is larger than A and has a distinctive northeast orientation, similar to the gold-bearing sheeted veins.

Dewdney Trail Property: Critical Metals Exploration

While preparing to launch its gold drilling campaign at Zinger, PJX continues its active exploration for Sullivan-style critical metals at the Dewdney Trail Property, located 25 km east of the historical Sullivan mine. The Sullivan mine was Canada's largest producer of silver, as well as zinc, lead and other critical metals, before closing in 2001 after 90 years of operation (Table 2).

Drilling is part of an initial 4,000 m program funded by the Company's $6.3 million private placement completed in July 2026, and is currently concentrated on the Estella Basin, one of three core target areas alongside Lewis Ridge and Grundy Creek (Figure 1).

The program follows the discovery of Sullivan-style and grade mineralized boulders at surface (Photos D and E), as well as a 30 m thick subsurface zone with anomalous zinc, lead, silver, gold and cobalt identified by drilling late last year. Results will be announced when the current drilling phase is completed and data compiled.

Photo A - Sheeted vein in Gar intrusion, 1365 ppb (1.36g/t) gold.

Photo B -Visible Goldin quartz veinin Gar Intrusion (magnified photo). Photo C -Visible Gold with Pyritein quartz veinin Gar Intrusion (magnified photo).

Characteristic Reduced Intrusion Related Gold PJX Gar Intrusion Target Visible Gold Yes Yes Gold occurs in Sheeted & structurally controlled quartz veins Sheeted & structurally controlled quartz veins Country rocks Sediments, hornfels, skarn Sediments, hornfels, skarn Associated Elements Bismuth, Tellurium, Tungsten, Molybdenum Bismuth, Molybdenum, Tungsten, Tellurium Intrusion Type Granite to Granodiorite Granite to Granodiorite Intrusion Age Cretaceous Cretaceous Intrusion grain size Porphyritic to equigranular - medium to coarse grained Equigranular - mediumto coarse grained Geophysical Signature Magnetic Low Magnetic Low Structural Influence Yes - shears& faults Yes - shears& faults Sulphide content Low Low Hydrothermal Alteration Not significant Not significant

Table 1 - Gar characteristics similar to Reduced Intrusion Related Gold Systems (RIRGS)such as Fort Knox or Snowline Gold's Valley Discovery.

Figure 1- PJX Properties (color coded) in the Sullivan Mining District that includes the Vulcan Gold Belt (Vulcan Tectonic Zone) defined by 65 km of creeks with placer gold. PJX has identified more than 10 highly prospective gold target areas (yellow dots). Gar is a Reduced Intrusion Related Gold System (RIRGS) type target on the Zinger Property. PJX also has more than 10 silver, zinc, lead, copper, and/or critical metals targets (red dots). Estella Basin, Lewis Ridge, and Grundy Creek are priority Sullivan Sedex type targets on the Dewdney Trail Property.

Figure 2 - Gold in rock grab samples of sheeted quartz veins within the Gar intrusion and in hornfels to skarn altered sedimentary rocks above and around the intrusion.

Figure 3 - Magnetic lows A and B support the potential for Reduced Intrusion Related Gold Systems at the Gar target area. Magnetic lows occur at or near the valley bottom in swamp or overburden areas and in the vicinity of gold bearing sheeted veins in blocks of granite to granodiorite. Magnetic Low B is larger than A and has a distinctive northeast orientation, similar to the gold bearing sheeted veins.

Table 2 - Historical Sullivan Mine - Total Production (source: MINFILE Production Detail Report, BC Geological Survey, Ministry of Energy, Mines and Petroleum Resources, 2025).

Sample STM-23-7 (9.33% zinc, 2.48% lead, 14.62 g/t silver, 495 ppm or 0.05% copper) Photo D - Estella Basin discovery of Sullivan style and grade boulder in talus at bottom of slope. Alternating dark and light coloured beds are sulphide-rich beds of zinc, lead and iron that have broken apart by basin disruption as evidenced by the Quake zone. The source of this bedded sulpide mineralization may be stratigraphically below or on strike with the large Quake zone intersected by drilling in 2025. Sample STM-23-8 (3.55% zinc, 0.98% lead, 7.5 g/t silver, 442 ppm or 0.04% copper) Photo E - Estella Basin of discovery of Sullivan style and grade boulder found at bottom of slope. Although the overall grade of this sample is lower it tells an important story. The individual massive sphalerite fragments are an indicator of the potential for much higher grade bands with zinc rich massive sulphides beds similar to what occurs at the Sullivan.

Investor Relations Firm Retained

To support these dual exploration tracks, PJX has partnered with Focus Communications, a Toronto-based corporate communications firm led by Leo Karabelas. Focus Communications will provide targeted investor relations and strategic capital markets advice to better communicate PJX's exploration milestones to the broader investment community.

In consideration for the services, PJX will pay Focus Communications $12,500 per month from its working capital, plus applicable taxes, for an initial term of 6 months. Focus Communications is at arm's length to the Company and, as of this date, Leo Karabelas holds 116,500 common shares of PJX. The engagement is subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange, where required.

About PJX Resources Inc.

PJX Resources Inc. is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on the Sullivan Mining District of southeastern British Columbia. PJX has consolidated 100% of the mineral rights to the largest land package (approximately 750 km²) in the historical Sullivan Mining District and Vulcan Gold Belt near Cranbrook and Kimberley, an established mining district with excellent road, rail and power infrastructure. The Company's 2026 exploration is focused on two priority discovery opportunities: Sullivan-style critical metals at the Dewdney Trail Property and RIRGS gold at the Zinger Property.

For further information, please contact:

PJX Resources Inc.

Linda Brennan

CFO

lbrennan@pjxresources.com

www.pjxresources.com

Leo Karabelas

Focus Communications

416-543-3120

Info@fcir.ca

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

The information in this news release has been prepared as at the date noted above. Certain statements in this news release, referred to herein as "forward-looking statements", constitute "forward-looking statements" under the provisions of Canadian provincial securities laws. These statements can be identified by the use of words such as "expected", "may", "will" or similar terms.

Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of factors and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by PJX Resources Inc. as of the date of such statements, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. Many factors, known and unknown, could cause actual results to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Except as otherwise required by law, PJX Resources Inc. expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any such statements to reflect any change in PJX Resources Inc.'s expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

Cautionary Note to US Investors:

This news release may contain information about adjacent properties on which PJX Resources Inc. has no right to explore or mine. We advise U.S. investors that the SEC's mining guidelines strictly prohibit information of this type in documents filed with the SEC. U.S. investors are cautioned that mineral deposits on adjacent properties are not indicative of mineral deposits on our properties. This news release may contain forward- looking statements including but not limited to the various prices and volume of the strategic investment; the use of proceeds from the Strategic Investment, and the structure of the Strategic Investment, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange)accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: PJX Resources Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/oil-gas-and-energy/pjx-resources-secures-permit-to-drill-high-priority-rirgs-gold-targets-on-zinger-1233190