PJX Resources Inc.: PJX Resources Commences First-Ever Drilling at High-Priority Gar Gold Target on Zinger Property

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / October 29, 2026 / PJX Resources Inc. (TSXV:PJX)(OTCQB:PJXRF) ("PJX" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that drilling has commenced at the high-priority Gar gold target on its Zinger Property in southeastern British Columbia's Sullivan Mining District (see Figure 1). This first-ever drill program will test a 1,600-metre-long gold-in-soil anomaly associated with a prospective Reduced Intrusion Related Gold System (RIRGS). Geological characteristics and gold mineralization identified at Gar share similarities with RIRGS deposits, including Snowline Gold's Valley discovery in the Yukon and Kinross Gold's Fort Knox deposit in Alaska (Table 1).

Following the renewal of the Zinger Property's five-year drilling permit earlier this month, PJX completed construction of three helicopter-supported drill pads to initiate testing at Gar. The target is largely covered by overburden, with limited bedrock exposure hosting RIRGS-style gold mineralization, including visible gold in sheeted and structurally controlled quartz veins (see Figure 2). Initial drilling will focus on the area where anomalous gold-in-soil values coincide with gold mineralization identified in surface samples.

Zinger Property Highlights

First-Ever Drilling: Drilling has commenced at the previously untested Gar RIRGS gold target following renewal of the Company's five-year drilling permit.

Drilling has commenced at the previously untested Gar RIRGS gold target following renewal of the Company's five-year drilling permit. 1,600-Metre Gold-in-Soil Anomaly: Historical soil sampling has outlined a 1,600-metre-long gold-in-soil anomaly associated with the Gar intrusion (Figure 2).

Historical soil sampling has outlined a 1,600-metre-long gold-in-soil anomaly associated with the Gar intrusion (Figure 2). High-Grade Surface Gold Mineralization: Grab samples from sheeted quartz veins in outcrop and boulders have returned gold values of up to 28.84 g/t gold (Figure 2).

Grab samples from sheeted quartz veins in outcrop and boulders have returned gold values of up to 28.84 g/t gold (Figure 2). Visible Gold: Visible gold has been identified as individual grains and associated with pyrite in sheeted and structurally controlled quartz veins (Photos A, B and C).

Visible gold has been identified as individual grains and associated with pyrite in sheeted and structurally controlled quartz veins (Photos A, B and C). Prospective RIRGS Geological Setting: Geological characteristics at Gar share similarities with established RIRGS deposits, including Snowline Gold's Valley discovery in the Yukon and Kinross Gold's Fort Knox deposit in Alaska (Table 1).

Geological characteristics at Gar share similarities with established RIRGS deposits, including Snowline Gold's Valley discovery in the Yukon and Kinross Gold's Fort Knox deposit in Alaska (Table 1). Multiple Exploration Targets: Airborne magnetic data supports the potential for additional RIRGS targets in the surrounding area.

Airborne magnetic data supports the potential for additional RIRGS targets in the surrounding area. District-Scale Gold Mineralization: Bedrock sampling across the Zinger Property has identified gold mineralization over an area measuring at least 9 km long and 2 km wide.

Dewdney Trail Exploration Update

At the Dewdney Trail Property, approximately 2,700 metres of the planned 4,000-metre drill program have been completed at the Estella Basin target, where exploration is focused on identifying the source of Sullivan-style Sedex boulders discovered at the base of a mountain slope. Results to date continue to narrow the potential source area, with additional drilling planned.

With deteriorating seasonal weather conditions at Estella Basin, the Company has postponed drilling until next year and relocated the drill to the Gar target at Zinger. Estella Basin remains one of three priority Sedex exploration targets at Dewdney Trail, together with Lewis Ridge and Grundy Creek.

John Keating, President and CEO of PJX Resources, commented, "The commencement of drilling at Gar is an important milestone for PJX as we begin testing a previously undrilled gold target with several geological characteristics associated with Reduced Intrusion Related Gold Systems. The combination of a large gold-in-soil anomaly, visible gold and encouraging surface sampling results provides a compelling opportunity to evaluate the potential of this target through drilling. Given the size of the Gar target and the approaching winter season, this initial program will test only a portion of its potential. We look forward to the results, which will help guide future exploration at the Gar target and throughout the Zinger Property."

Characteristic Reduced Intrusion Related Gold PJX GarIntrusion Target Visible Gold Yes Yes Gold occurs in Sheeted & structurally controlled quartz veins Sheeted & structurally controlled quartz veins Country rocks Sediments, hornfels, skarn Sediments, hornfels, skarn Associated Elements Bismuth, Tellurium, Tungsten, Molybdenum Bismuth, Molybdenum, Tungsten, Tellurium Intrusion Type Granite to Granodiorite Granite to Granodiorite Intrusion Age Cretaceous Cretaceous Intrusion grain size Porphyritic to equigranular - medium to coarse grained Equigranular - medium to coarse grained Geophysical Signature Magnetic Low Magnetic Low Structural Influence Yes - shears& faults Yes - shears& faults Sulphide content Low Low Hydrothermal Alteration Not significant Not significant

Table 1 - Gar characteristics similar to Reduced Intrusion Related Gold Systems(RIRGS) such as FortKnox or Snowline Gold's Valley Discovery.

Photo A - Sheeted vein in Gar intrusion, 1365 ppb (1.36g/t) gold.

Photo B - Visible Gold in quartz vein in Gar Intrusion (magnified photo). Photo C - Visible Gold with Pyrite in quartz vein in Gar Intrusion (magnified photo).

Figure 1 - PJX Properties (color coded) in the Sullivan Mining District that includes the Vulcan Gold Belt (Vulcan Tectonic Zone) defined by 65 km of creeks with placer gold. PJX has identified more than 10 highly prospective gold target areas (yellow dots). Gar is a Reduced Intrusion Related Gold System (RIRGS) type target on the Zinger Property. PJX also has more than 10 silver, zinc, lead, copper, and/or critical metals targets (red dots). Estella Basin, Lewis Ridge, and Grundy Creek are priority Sullivan Sedex type targets on the Dewdney Trail Property.

Figure 2 - Gar Target Area - Gold (>100ppb) in rock grab samples of sheeted quartz veins are shown along with a 1600m long gold in soil anomaly associated with the Gar intrusion (pink colour). Initial drilling will focus on the area with highest gold in soil values (red colour) and gold in rock samples. Gold values in soil may be higher in this area because there is less overburden.

Qualified Person

The geological disclosure and content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by John Keating, P.Geo. (a qualified person for the purpose of National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects). Mr. Keating is the President, Chief Executive Officer and a Director of PJX.

About PJX Resources Inc.

PJX Resources Inc. is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on the Sullivan Mining District of southeastern British Columbia. PJX has consolidated 100% of the mineral rights to the largest land package (approximately 750 km²) in the historical Sullivan Mining District and Vulcan Gold Belt near Cranbrook and Kimberley, an established mining district with excellent road, rail and power infrastructure. The Company's exploration is focused on two priority discovery opportunities: Sullivan-style critical metals at the Dewdney Trail Property and RIRGS gold at the Zinger Property.

For further information, please contact:

PJX Resources Inc.

Linda Brennan

CFO

lbrennan@pjxresources.com

www.pjxresources.com

Leo Karabelas

Focus Communications

416-543-3120

Info@fcir.ca

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

The information in this news release has been prepared as at the date noted above. Certain statements in this news release, referred to herein as "forward-looking statements", constitute "forward-looking statements" under the provisions of Canadian provincial securities laws. These statements can be identified by the use of words such as "expected", "may", "will" or similar terms.

Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of factors and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by PJX Resources Inc. as of the date of such statements, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. Many factors, known and unknown, could cause actual results to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Except as otherwise required by law, PJX Resources Inc. expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any such statements to reflect any change in PJX Resources Inc.'s expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

Cautionary Note to US Investors:

This news release may contain information about adjacent properties on which PJX Resources Inc. has no right to explore or mine. We advise U.S. investors that the SEC's mining guidelines strictly prohibit information of this type in documents filed with the SEC. U.S. investors are cautioned that mineral deposits on adjacent properties are not indicative of mineral deposits on our properties. This news release may contain forward- looking statements including but not limited to the various prices and volume of the strategic investment; the use of proceeds from the Strategic Investment, and the structure of the Strategic Investment, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange)accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: PJX Resources Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/oil-gas-and-energy/pjx-resources-commences-first-ever-drilling-at-high-priority-gar-gold-target-on-1243408