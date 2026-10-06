Fast Moving Consumer Goods, Inc.: CPG Industry Veteran Sandro Piancone Featured Guest on "Straight Talk with DJ Doc" Podcast Discusses New Book Wholesale MBA and the Future of Consumer Packaged Goods

Sponsored by Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG)

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / October 6, 2026 / Consumer packaged goods founders, entrepreneurs, investors, and retail professionals are invited to tune in to a special episode of Straight Talk with DJ Doc, featuring renowned CPG executive, entrepreneur, and author Sandro Piancone.

Invited by host Thomas Howard also known as DJ Doc, Sandro joins the podcast for an insightful conversation covering his journey in the consumer products industry, lessons learned from building and advising brands, the current state of retail and distribution, and the release of his new book, Wholesale MBA. Co-authored by Jorge Olson.

As one of the industry's most outspoken advocates for emerging consumer brands, Sandro shares practical strategies on how founders can successfully navigate wholesale channels, secure distribution, build retailer relationships, raise capital, and accelerate growth in today's competitive marketplace.

"Wholesale MBA was written to help entrepreneurs understand the realities of building a consumer brand," said Sandro Piancone. "Too many founders focus on creating a great product but never learn the fundamentals of sales, distribution, retail execution, and cash flow management. This book is designed to help close that knowledge gap."

During the episode, DJ Doc explores Sandro's entrepreneurial journey, business philosophy, and advice for founders looking to scale their companies. Listeners will gain actionable insights on:

How to prepare a brand for retail expansion

The biggest mistakes early-stage CPG companies make

Building successful distributor relationships

Raising capital in today's market

Understanding wholesale economics

Positioning a brand for long-term growth

Lessons from decades of consumer products experience

The episode is designed for founders in beverage, food, supplements, wellness, beauty, hemp, and other consumer packaged goods categories seeking practical guidance from experienced operators.

Listen Now

Spotify:

https://creators.spotify.com/pod/profile/djdocsd/

Apple Podcasts:

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/new

Learn More About Wholesale MBA:

The new book Wholesale MBA provides founders with a practical roadmap to understanding wholesale distribution, retail sales, channel strategy, and scaling a consumer products company. Wholesale MBA: How to Sell Consumer Goods to Distributors, Retailers, and Consumers: Olson, Jorge S, Piancone, Sandro: 9781945196331: Amazon.com: Books

About Sandro Piancone

Sandro Piancone is a author, entrepreneur, investor, fund manager and advisor with extensive experience helping brands launch, grow, and expand into retail channels. Through his work with emerging and established consumer brands, he provides guidance on sales, distribution, retail strategy, fundraising, and business development. To contact Sandro, visit www.sandropiancone.com.

About Straight Talk with DJ Doc

Straight Talk with DJ Doc features candid conversations with entrepreneurs, executives, industry leaders, authors, and innovators. The podcast delivers real-world business insights, success stories, and actionable advice for professionals seeking to grow their companies and careers.

About Fast Moving Consumer Goods, Inc.

Fast Moving Consumer Goods is a nationwide ecosystem created to educate and support new founders, celebrities, CEOs and doctors engaged in the formulation, manufacturing, launching and scaling of their fast moving consumer goods brands, including beverages, beauty products, nutritional supplements, and spirits. FMCG provides beverage development and formulation, beverage manufacturing, nutritional supplement development and production, beauty product development, TikTok Live Selling, retail sales, and wholesale distribution management. FMCG is the nation's first fast moving consumer goods incubator. Both Sandro Piancone and Jorge Olson are available for podcast and speaking engagements.

https://www.fmcgstock.com

(619) 975-6556

Media Contact:

Fast Moving Consumer Goods, Inc.

media@fmcgstock.com

SOURCE: Fast Moving Consumer Goods, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/cpg-industry-veteran-sandro-piancone-featured-guest-on-%22straig-1233450