Degreed was born with the mission to help everyone get credit for all of their learning and skills. Today, the company announces the latest phase of that journey with the release of Degreed agents, a connected system of AI agents that lets leaders and L&D teams automate personalized learning and skill building. Leaders set the direction, agents do the work, and together they form the foundation of a hybrid operating system for their workforce.

Businesses today run workforce transformations as a relay. The CEO sets a mandate to get everyone AI-fluent. A talent leader then defines the end state while managers try to spot gaps on their own teams. L&D pulls reports by hand and builds what they can. Each handoff adds a delay.

Now, agents can orchestrate all of that in real time. Degreed agents notice details that matter, like a promotion, a skill gap, or an engagement dip, and act on them without requiring a manager to notice, an admin to flag it, or L&D to build it. At launch, agents build personalized Pathways from an organization's skill data and content catalog, and audit existing content for broken links and stale material.

"Right now, every CEO has an AI mandate. But very few have the levers to mobilize their workforce fast enough," said David Blake, CEO and Cofounder of Degreed. "We've rebuilt the agentic version of Degreed. This means that workforce development can now be orchestrated and personalized by agents. It also means you can power structured learning, with enterprise reporting and considerations, across Claude, Gemini, Copilot or any AI assistant."

Leaders set the direction. Agents do the work.

Skill development used to run like a train: a few fixed tracks and the same stops for everyone, no matter where each person needed to end up. Manual workflows limit personalization which means most employees get generic learning content.

The agentic version of Degreed enables each person's learning journey to be evaluated and built with the power of individual attention and context. With Degreed agents, a leader flags a skill gap or priority. The agent pulls current skill ratings against target, searches the enterprise catalog for content that already closes the gap, applies the org's instructional design and compliance guidelines, and drafts a sequenced collection of content that is scoped to the team who needs it. L&D reviews, edits, and approves. The leader sets direction, the agent drafts, and L&D decides what ships. One instructional designer can now deliver at the scale of a design team.

Manual catalog audits are slow and expensive with enterprise companies spending hundreds of thousands of dollars a year reviewing broken links and stale content.

Now, a Degreed agent scans content on a schedule, on demand, or by query from any Model Context Protocol-compliant assistant, then hands admins one prioritized report. Hours become minutes.

"Agents are only useful if they know who and what they're working with," said Liz Tan Levy, Chief Product Officer at Degreed. "Leaders decide where the workforce goes, and agents do the work of getting it there. That is the hybrid operating system we are building. Every interaction with an agent feeds the Degreed context layer, so skill data gets more accurate over time. HR and IT get skill data they can trust for analytics, talent systems, and workforce planning, with fewer point solutions to maintain. The guardrails stay visible, and that earns trust from the managers and compliance stakeholders who decide whether AI adoption sticks."

One governed system

Every agent runs inside the same governed environment. IT has one system to secure and monitor, and one agent-to-agent framework instead of separate integrations.

"Agents that act on skill data need the same controls as any other enterprise system," said Eric Sharp, Chief Technology Officer at Degreed. "Every Degreed agent runs inside one governed environment, so IT secures and monitors it in one place. Because agents work through MCP, teams can use them from the assistants they already work in, and a person approves every action before it reaches a learner or a system of record."

Governance is also what enterprise leaders say stands between them and deployment. In a September survey of enterprise talent and L&D leaders, Degreed found that participants rated their own readiness to build an AI agent as low as 1 out of 5, despite active AI mandates. What held them back wasn't appetite or budget. They cited governance, security, data access, integration, accountability, and compliance as the barriers. As one participant put it, "Deploying AI agents safely, reliably, and consistently is a bigger challenge than building them."

Learn more about Degreed agents live at the upcoming virtual event, Degreed Vision, on October 14th, including an exclusive first look at new agents coming in 2027. Sign up to catch the action by registering here.

About Degreed

Degreed is the AI-powered system for enterprise workforce transformation. With conversational, AI-native learning experiences, adaptive content, cohort academies, and dynamic pathways, Degreed helps hyper-personalize development and enables the workforce to adapt to the next big change. Learn more at www.degreed.com.

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