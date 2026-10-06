Blossom Gold Inc.: Blossom Gold Announces a Gold Discovery on the Kamma Claims

TORONTO, Oct. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blossom Gold Inc. (formerly, 1290448 B.C. Ltd.) ("Blossom" or the "Company") (TSX: BGAU) is pleased to announce initial precious metals mineralization on its 100%-owned Kamma Claims, located west of the Company's Rosebud Open-Pit, Heap-Leach Project ("Rosebud" or the "Project") in Pershing County, Nevada. The discovery comes from the Company's first phase, reverse circulation ("RC") drilling program at Kamma, which commenced on August 31, 2026.

Highlights

Hole KM26-003 intersected 7.6 meters grading 0.16 gAu/t from 38.1 meters or 0.005opt gold from 125 feet. KM26-003 represents a discovery of gold mineralization under shallow alluvium along a pronounced magnetic anomaly that is coincident with a range-bounding fault in a similar structural setting to the mineralization at the Hycroft Mine approximately 3 miles to the north.



intersected 7.6 meters grading 0.16 gAu/t from 38.1 meters or 0.005opt gold from 125 feet. Targeting model validated: mineralization is associated with structures interpreted from aeromagnetic anomalies as conduits for mineralizing hydrothermal fluids, consistent with the Company's geological model.



mineralization is associated with structures interpreted from aeromagnetic anomalies as conduits for mineralizing hydrothermal fluids, consistent with the Company's geological model. Favourable geological setting: Kamma occupies a graben setting similar to the Rosebud Claim Block and is positioned stratigraphically between the Hycroft Mine and Rosebud.



Kamma occupies a graben setting similar to the Rosebud Claim Block and is positioned stratigraphically between the Hycroft Mine and Rosebud. Program status: The first phase RC program of seven scout holes totaling 10,000 feet (3,050 meters) has been completed. The primary objectives were to characterize alluvial depth, lithology, presence of hydrothermal alteration, and the potential for gold mineralization under alluvial cover on the Kamma claim block. All of these objectives were met in the process of making the Kamma discovery. Going forward, geochemical and lithological analyses of all drill holes will be used to vector towards potential higher-grade feeder structures with a core drilling program. Additional surface-based geochemical and geophysical work is being considered to complement RC drillhole-based geochemical vectoring.





"It does not get any better than this. You get some good ground in a good setting. You appreciate why plenty of serious folks didn't focus on it. You turn it over to smart folks with good ideas who put boots on the ground and apply science. Lady Luck smiles. And there it is, gold mineralization!" said Rick Winters, Chief Executive Officer of Blossom. "This is an outstanding first phase result and we will now step back, get all the data we can out of our initial drilling and develop follow-up plans. Kamma has a solid budget through 2027 to advance this discovery and provides a second avenue for value creation while we continue to advance Rosebud to feasibility."

The first phase Kamma RC program began in late August 2026 following approval of a Bureau of Land Management Notice of Intent in June 2026. The program was planned to test targets on the Kamma Claims, west of Rosebud and south of the Hycroft mine.

"The results confirm the aeromagnetic feature we targeted with KM26-003 representing a zone of hydrothermal alteration associated with gold mineralization along a mapped range-bounding fault parallel to those that host gold-silver mineralization the at Hycroft Mine, approximately 3 miles north," added Dr. John DeDecker, Vice President, Exploration. "The style of alteration and mineralization we are seeing is encouraging and very reminiscent of what we see at Rosebud. We will conduct further geochemical analyses to vector toward higher-grade feeder structures in follow-up core drilling. It is particularly encouraging that the alluvial cover in many spots is relatively thin and that the gold intercepted by KM26-003 occurs at a depth of 38 meters."

The Kamma Claims are situated in a graben setting similar to the Rosebud Claim Block and, although the area has a history of significant placer gold production, it had seen limited modern exploration prior to Blossom's program. Mapping completed ahead of drilling identified Badger Formation conglomerate rocks, placing the Kamma Claims stratigraphically between the Hycroft Mine and Rosebud. The Company's work indicates the claims host potential primary structures (Figure 1) that could provide mineralization pathways like those at the adjacent Hycroft Mine, including the Vortex silver discovery. The best zone of gold mineralization in KM26-003 is hosted in plagioclase-porphyritic dacite immediately below the alluvial contact at a down-hole depth of 25 meters and is associated with intense hydrothermal alteration and disseminated sulfide mineralization. Several additional intervals of weaker hydrothermal alteration and gold mineralization occur throughout KM26-003 suggesting proximity to hydrothermal fluid conduits (Figure 2).

The first phase RC drilling program has provided a good understanding of the depth to bedrock and bedrock lithologies across the claim block. Further geochemical analyses of all drill holes will be used to develop hydrothermal alteration and gold-pathfinder element models to assist with vectoring towards the core of this newly discovered gold-bearing hydrothermal system. The Company will integrate these results with the geophysical and geological datasets to design follow-up drilling, including step-out holes along strike and deeper holes to test the interpreted feeder structures. The Kamma program is funded within Blossom's existing 24-month budget, and results will guide 2027 drilling decisions. Exploration at Kamma is being advanced in parallel with the Company's ongoing work at Rosebud.

Figure 1 - Map showing the first vertical derivative of the aeromagnetic survey Blossom Gold performed of the Kamma claims in early 2026





Source: Blossom Gold Inc.

A variety of magnetic anomalies were drilled to characterize depth of alluvial cover, lithology, hydrothermal alteration, and presence of mineralization. KM26-003 is associated with a pronounced magnetic low trending NNE for approximately 1,000 meters on the property, that is associated with a range-bounding fault that is parallel to mineralized faults at the Hycroft Mine approximately 3.5 miles to the north.

Figure 2 - Section view of KM26-003 looking north showing gold grades intercepted





Source: Blossom Gold Inc.

Several gold anomalies associated with hydrothermal alteration of the host dacite were intercepted throughout the hole, with the strongest anomaly occurring immediately below the alluvial cover-bedrock contact at a depth of only 80 feet (~25 meters). The presence of these anomalies suggests that the range-bounding fault hosts a gold-bearing hydrothermal system in a similar structural setting to Hycroft Mine 3.5 miles to the north.



About Blossom Gold Inc.

Blossom is a Canadian-based precious metals exploration and development company that recently began trading on the TSX under the symbol BGAU. Blossom acquired the Rosebud Project in connection with the TSX-listing and will be focused on the exploration and development of the project. The Rosebud Project includes the former Rosebud Mine, where mining was conducted from 1997 through 2000 by the Rosebud Mining Company, a Newmont-Hecla joint venture, using underground mining methods where the mine operated at a cut-off grade of approximately 0.2 opt Au (6.8 gAu/t), when gold prices ranged from US$250 to US$350/oz; with mined material truck-hauled approximately 120 miles to an existing Newmont oxide mill for processing.

The current vision for the Rosebud Project is to evaluate the remaining higher-grade mineralization and the surrounding larger volume of lower grade mineralization as a potential open pit mining operation with on-site, heap-leach processing and recovery of gold and silver. The Rosebud Project currently hosts an Inferred Mineral Resource of 70.755 million tons grading 0.62gAu/t (0.018opt Au) and 6.49gAg/t (0.189opt Ag) for 1.28 million ounces of gold and 13.4 million ounces of silver. The mineral resource estimate was open pit constrained using long term gold and silver prices of US$2,500 and US$35 per ounce respectively. The deposit is open in all directions.





Further details on Blossom and the Rosebud Project, including the technical report titled "Mineral Resource Estimate for the Rosebud Property, Pershing County, NV, USA" by Northern Lights Mining LLC, with a report date of December 17, 2025 and an effective date of November 1, 2025, can be found under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com and the Company's website at www.blossomgold.com.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Dino Titaro, P.Geo., a Director of Blossom who is a Qualified Person as defined in National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

Quality Assurance/Quality Control (QA/QC)

Core from the field is logged, photographed and cut with halved drill core samples bagged and sealed for pick-up by MSALABS in Elko, Nevada for preparation and analysis. MSALABS is accredited to ISO 17025 standards for gold and silver assays. All analytical methods include quality control standards and blanks inserted at set frequencies. The entire sample interval is crushed and homogenized with 500 g of the homogenized sample pulverized for photon assay of gold and silver (detection limits: 0.025 g/t Au and 3.7 g/t Ag). Every five holes the photon results are confirmed by complete chemical analysis at MSALABS in Vancouver to provide QA/QC checks on the photon assays as well as provide full chemical analysis of the sample. QA/QC checks consist of gold fire assay of a 50 g sample followed by ICP-ES finish, and aqua regia digestion of a 40 g sample followed by ICP-ES and ICP-MS for analysis of silver (detection limit: 0.05 g/t) and gold-pathfinder element concentrations.

For further information, please contact:

Brandon Throop

Vice President, Corporate Development & Investor Relations

Direct: 1-647-646-7824

Email: bthroop@blossomgold.com

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this news release constitute forward-looking information, including but not limited to statements regarding the Company's plans, prospects and business strategies, including its senior leadership team, its core drilling program and advancing the Rosebud Project, permitting and commencing construction, and its vision regarding the Rosebud Project. Terminology such as "plan", "expect", "schedule", "estimate", "forecast", "intend", "anticipate", "believe", "may" or "will" and similar expressions identify forward-looking information. By identifying such information in this manner, Blossom is alerting the reader that such information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of Blossom to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such information. In addition, in connection with the forward-looking information contained in this news release, Blossom has made certain assumptions. Among the key factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information are the following: the inability of Blossom to achieve any one or more of the key catalysts on the timeline expected, or at all, and any changes in the development of the business of Blossom, as well as those risk factors more generally set out in Blossom's AIF, which is available under Blossom's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com. Should one or more of these risks, uncertainties or other factors materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking information prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein. Although Blossom believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing, and the expectations contained in, the forward-looking information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, and no assurance or guarantee can be given that such forward-looking information will prove to be accurate. The forward-looking information contained in this news release is provided as of the date of this news release, and Blossom does not undertake to update any forward-looking information that is contained or referenced herein, except in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws.