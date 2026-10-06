From ESS News India-based Macsen Energy Private Limited has announced that a sodium-ion battery cell using its proprietary Prussian white cathode material exceeded 1,500 charge-discharge cycles in laboratory testing. The company did not disclose whether the results had been independently verified by a third party. "Crossing 1,500 cycles with sustained capacity and high coulombic efficiency, and retaining 90% of the cell's initial capacity at 1,000 cycles, is an important result for our team," said Achal Agrawal, CEO of Macsen Group, who is also involved in the research project. "This result comes ...

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