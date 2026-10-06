

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Zscaler (ZS), a cloud security company, Tuesday said it is hosting its Investor Day today to discuss its strategy, platform innovation and long-term growth drivers.



Zscaler reaffirmed its financial guidance for the first quarter and full fiscal year 2027.



For the first quarter, the company expects revenue of $935 million to $939 million, representing approximately 19% year-over-year growth, and non-GAAP income per share of $1.15 to $1.16.



For fiscal 2027, Zscaler expects annual recurring revenue (ARR) of $4.396 billion to $4.426 billion, up approximately 16.6% to 17.4%, and revenue of $3.908 billion to $3.938 billion, representing growth of 16.6% to 17.5%.



The company expects full-year non-GAAP income per share of $4.86 to $4.90.



Zscaler shares were up nearly 3% in pre-market trading after closing at $201.80 on Monday.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News