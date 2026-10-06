Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 06.10.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Volltreffer: 24,3 Meter mit 10,14 g/t Gold - ist dieser 18-Mio.-CAD-Explorer viel zu billig?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
06.10.2026 12:46 Uhr
207 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

GTC Global Trade Capital Co. Limited: GTC Prime Partners with Centroid Solutions to Deliver Multi-Asset Liquidity via CS 360 Bridge

GTC Prime and Centroid Solutions partnership for multi-asset liquidity and connectivity

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Oct. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GTC Prime, a provider of institutional liquidity solutions, has announced a strategic partnership with Centroid Solutions, a global fintech provider of the One-Centroid Ecosystem.

Through the partnership, GTC Prime will leverage CS 360 Bridge, Centroid's multi-asset connectivity and execution engine, to manage and distribute its liquidity through a centralized environment. The collaboration will enable brokers and institutional clients to access GTC Prime's liquidity efficiently, supported by tailor-made pricing, low-latency execution, real-time monitoring, reporting, and risk management.

The partnership responds to growing demand for centralized multi-asset liquidity access with robust connectivity and execution control. By leveraging CS 360 Bridge, GTC Prime aims to simplify liquidity distribution, reduce connectivity complexity, and support faster client onboarding and deployment.

GTC Prime provides liquidity across eight asset classes, including forex, indices, equities, futures, ETFs, digital currencies, precious metals, and commodities. Its offering includes tailor-made pricing sourced from tier 1 banks, DMA execution, ultra-fast price feeds, competitive spreads and commissions, and up to 10 levels of market depth.

CS 360 Bridge will provide the core connectivity and execution layer, allowing GTC Prime to centralize liquidity distribution, aggregate pricing, manage client connectivity, and support smart order routing across multiple platforms and distribution channels.

GTC Prime's Team commented: "Brokers and institutional clients today need more than access to liquidity; they need deep market access, efficient connectivity, operational visibility, and technology that can support multi-asset growth at scale. By partnering with Centroid Solutions and leveraging CS 360 Bridge, we are strengthening how our liquidity is constructed and distributed while supporting clients with faster access to our pricing, execution, and risk management solutions."

Cristian Vlasceanu, CEO at Centroid Solutions, said: "We are pleased to partner with GTC Prime and support its liquidity distribution through CS 360 Bridge. As liquidity providers expand across asset classes and client segments, connectivity, execution control, and real-time visibility become essential. This collaboration reflects our commitment to providing scalable technology that supports the continued growth of financial institutions."

About GTC Prime

GTC Prime provides liquidity, connectivity, and risk management solutions for brokers, hedge funds, asset managers, professional traders, and private trading desks. Its solutions combine deep liquidity access, reliable connectivity, transparent pricing, and dedicated support to meet institutional and professional trading requirements.

For more information, contact sales@gtcprime.com or visit gtcprime.com.

About Centroid Solutions

Centroid Solutions is a capital markets technology provider offering the One-Centroid Ecosystem, a modular suite of solutions supporting embedded finance and multi-asset trading. Its technology covers liquidity access, risk intelligence, client lifecycle management, infrastructure, connectivity, and brokerage operations for financial institutions worldwide.

For more information, contact sales@centroidsol.com or visit centroidsol.com.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3ad766b3-4941-41d8-bbad-7691ea29244c


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
KI-Euphorie kippt - Bei diesen 5 Aktien droht der Crash!
Drei Jahre lang kannten KI-Aktien fast nur eine Richtung: nach oben. Billionenschwere Investitionspläne von Alphabet, Amazon, Meta und Microsoft haben Halbleiter- und Infrastrukturwerte auf immer neue Höhen getrieben. Doch jetzt bekommt die Erfolgsstory gefährliche Risse.

Steigende Anleiherenditen verteuern die Finanzierung, während die gewaltigen KI-Ausgaben zunehmend nicht mehr aus den laufenden Cashflows bezahlt werden können. Gleichzeitig zeigen günstigere chinesische Modelle, dass leistungsfähige KI womöglich mit deutlich weniger Rechenleistung auskommt. Damit wächst die Gefahr, dass heute für Milliarden errichtete Kapazitäten morgen nicht die erhofften Renditen liefern.

Für Anleger könnte das zum Problem werden. Denn treffen steigende Finanzierungskosten auf Überkapazitäten und enttäuschende Cashflows, geraten gerade hoch bewertete KI-Profiteure schnell unter Druck. Aus den größten Gewinnern der vergangenen Jahre könnten so die größten Verlierer der nächsten Korrektur werden.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir 5 Aktien, bei denen das Chance-Risiko-Verhältnis jetzt besonders gefährlich erscheint – und bei denen Anleger genauer hinschauen sollten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor die KI-Euphorie ihren nächsten Realitätstest erlebt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.