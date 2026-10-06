INEO Tech Corp.: INEO to Present at LD Micro 20th Annual Main Event on October 21, 2026

CEO Kyle Hall to present in Los Angeles at 1:00 p.m. Pacific Time

SURREY, BC / ACCESS Newswire / October 6, 2026 / INEO Tech Corp. (TSXV:INEO)(OTCQB:INEOF)(FSE:0OQ) (the "Company" or "INEO"), a provider of connected entrance infrastructure for modern retail, is pleased to announce that Chief Executive Officer Kyle Hall will present at the LD Micro 20th Annual Main Event in Los Angeles, California.

The conference takes place October 19-21, 2026 at the Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel and brings together small-cap companies, investors and capital markets participants for company presentations, meetings and other investor programming. Hall is scheduled to present on Wednesday, October 21, 2026 at 1:00 p.m. Pacific Time on Track 2.

During the presentation, Hall will provide an overview of INEO's business, recent revenue growth, commercial deployments and the Company's strategy to expand its installed base and recurring platform revenue. The presentation will also highlight the broader market opportunity as retailers seek more value from front-of-store infrastructure and how INEO's patented platform turns a traditional loss prevention system into a connected platform for security, media, analytics and cloud-based services.

"LD Micro provides us with an opportunity to meet directly with investors who understand emerging small-cap growth companies," said Kyle Hall, CEO of INEO. "INEO has made meaningful operating progress over the past year, and I look forward to showing investors how our revenue growth, growing installed base and expanding customer opportunities are coming together."

In addition to the presentation, INEO will participate in one-on-one investor meetings during the conference.

LD Micro 20th Annual Main Event - INEO Presentation Details

Date: Wednesday, October 21, 2026

Presentation Time: 1:00 p.m. Pacific Time / 4:00 p.m. Eastern Time

Track: Track 2

Location: Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel, Los Angeles, California

Webcast: LD Micro Events

INEO Tech Corp.

Per: "Kyle Hall"

Kyle Hall, Chief Executive Officer and Director

About INEO Tech Corp. (TSXV:INEO)(OTCQB:INEOF)(FSE:0OQ)

INEO builds connected entrance infrastructure for modern retail.

The Company's patented technology combines electronic article surveillance, digital display screens, edge processing and cloud-based services into one managed front-of-store system. INEO's platform helps retailers address loss prevention, retail media, analytics, remote monitoring and operational visibility through infrastructure positioned at one of the most important locations in retail, the store entrance.

INEO is headquartered in Surrey, British Columbia and its shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "INEO", on the OTCQB Venture Market under the symbol "INEOF" and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol "0OQ".

For more information, visit www.ineotechcorp.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this news release may constitute "forward-looking statements" or "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements.

Forward-looking statements in this release include statements regarding the Company's strategy, expansion of its installed base, growth of its recurring platform business and the market opportunity for INEO's products and services. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. INEO undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by applicable securities laws.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Investor Relations Contact

Kyle Hall

CEO, INEO Tech Corp.

604-244-1895

investors@ineotechcorp.com

www.ineotechcorp.com

SOURCE: INEO Tech Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/publishing-and-media/ineo-to-present-at-ld-micro-20th-annual-main-event-on-october-21-2026-1233370