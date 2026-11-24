SURREY, BC / ACCESS Newswire / November 24, 2026 / INEO Tech Corp. (TSXV:INEO)(OTCQB:INEOF)(FSE:0OQ) (the "Company" or "INEO"), a provider of connected entrance infrastructure for modern retail, today announced it will release its financial results for the first quarter of fiscal 2027, ended September 30, 2026, on Monday, November 30, 2026.

The Company expects to issue a news release summarizing its quarterly financial performance and file its Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements and Management's Discussion and Analysis on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca). The financial information will also be available through the Company's investor website at www.ineotechcorp.com.

INEO will also host an investor webinar on Wednesday, December 2, 2026, featuring Kyle Hall, Chief Executive Officer, and Greg Watkin, Founder and Chairman. The webinar will review the Company's first-quarter financial results, recent operating developments and business outlook, followed by a live question-and-answer session with investors.

Webinar Details

Event: INEO Q1 Fiscal 2027 Financial Results and Business Update

Date: Wednesday, December 2, 2026

Time: 11:00 a.m. Eastern / 9:00 a.m. British Columbia

Webinar Registration: https://bit.ly/INEO-Q1-FY2027

INEO Tech Corp.

Per: "Kyle Hall"

Kyle Hall, Chief Executive Officer and Director

About INEO Tech Corp. (TSXV:INEO)(OTCQB:INEOF)(FSE:0OQ)

INEO builds connected entrance infrastructure for modern retail.

The Company's patented technology combines electronic article surveillance, digital display screens, edge processing and cloud-based services into one managed front-of-store system. INEO's platform helps retailers address loss prevention, retail media, analytics, remote monitoring and operational visibility through infrastructure positioned at one of the most important locations in retail, the store entrance.

INEO is headquartered in Surrey, British Columbia and its shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "INEO", on the OTCQB Venture Market under the symbol "INEOF" and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol "0OQ".

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this news release may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements regarding the anticipated timing of the Company's financial results and related filings, and the planned investor webinar. Such statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties which may cause actual events to differ. INEO undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information except as required by applicable securities laws.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Investor Relations Contact

Kyle Hall

CEO, INEO Tech Corp.

604-244-1895

investors@ineotechcorp.com

www.ineotechcorp.com

SOURCE: INEO Tech Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/publishing-and-media/ineo-to-release-first-quarter-fiscal-2027-financial-results-on-november-30-1256374