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IT

WKN: A42D31 | ISIN: CA45674Q4097 | Ticker-Symbol: 0OQ
Frankfurt
10.11.26 | 08:09
0,069 Euro
-0,86 % -0,001
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
INEO TECH CORP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
INEO TECH CORP 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESS Newswire
10.11.2026 13:02 Uhr
138 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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INEO Tech Corp.: INEO Invited to 15th Annual ROTH Technology Conference in New York

Company to showcase its flagship INEO Welcoming System and participate in institutional investor meetings November 17-18

SURREY, BC / ACCESS Newswire / November 10, 2026 / INEO Tech Corp. (TSXV:INEO)(OTCQB:INEOF)(FSE:0OQ) (the "Company" or "INEO"), a provider of connected entrance infrastructure for modern retail, today announced its participation in the 15th Annual ROTH Technology Conference, taking place November 17-18, 2026 at the Hard Rock Hotel in New York City.

INEO will showcase its flagship Welcoming System at the conference, providing attending investors with an opportunity to see the Company's patented technology firsthand. The system will also display conference sponsor branding and advertising content, demonstrating its integrated digital media capabilities.

INEO management will participate in investor meetings on Wednesday, November 18, providing an opportunity to discuss the Company's technology platform, expanding international deployments, recurring revenue strategy and recent operating progress.

Conference Details

Event: 15th Annual ROTH Technology Conference

Dates: November 17-18, 2026

Location: Hard Rock Hotel, New York City

Investor Meetings: Wednesday, November 18, 2026, 9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time

Conference Registration and Meeting Requests: https://www.meetmax.com/sched/event_139367/conference_home.html

Attendance is by invitation and subject to approval by ROTH Capital Partners. Institutional investors interested in meeting with INEO management are encouraged to submit their requests through the conference registration system or contact their ROTH representative.

INEO Tech Corp.

Per: "Kyle Hall"

Kyle Hall, Chief Executive Officer and Director

About INEO Tech Corp. (TSXV:INEO)(OTCQB:INEOF)(FSE:0OQ)

INEO builds connected entrance infrastructure for modern retail.

The Company's patented technology combines electronic article surveillance, digital display screens, edge processing and cloud-based services into one managed front-of-store system. INEO's platform helps retailers address loss prevention, retail media, analytics, remote monitoring and operational visibility through infrastructure positioned at one of the most important locations in retail, the store entrance.

INEO is headquartered in Surrey, British Columbia and its shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "INEO", on the OTCQB Venture Market under the symbol "INEOF" and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol "0OQ".

For more information, visit www.ineotechcorp.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this news release may constitute "forward-looking statements" or "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Such statements include expectations regarding the Company's participation in the conference, planned product showcase, international growth, expansion of its installed base and recurring revenue opportunities. These statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties which may cause actual results to differ materially.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. INEO undertakes no obligation to update such statements except as required by applicable securities laws.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Investor Relations Contact

Kyle Hall
CEO, INEO Tech Corp.

604-244-1895
investors@ineotechcorp.com
www.ineotechcorp.com

SOURCE: INEO Tech Corp.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/publishing-and-media/ineo-invited-to-15th-annual-roth-technology-conference-in-new-york-1249268

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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