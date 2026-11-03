INEO Tech Corp.: INEO Appoints David Wambeke to Board of Directors

Experienced capital markets and corporate development executive brings extensive public-company, financing and strategic transaction experience to INEO

SURREY, BC / ACCESS Newswire / November 3, 2026 / INEO Tech Corp. (TSXV:INEO)(OTCQB:INEOF)(FSE:0OQ) (the "Company" or "INEO"), a provider of connected entrance infrastructure for modern retail, is pleased to announce the appointment of David Wambeke to the Company's Board of Directors.

Mr. Wambeke brings more than 20 years of experience across investment banking, capital markets, corporate development, investor relations and commercial strategy. He is currently Chief Business Officer of NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation, where he leads business development, investor relations and commercial strategy. He previously served as Chief Business Officer of DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc., where he played a central role in corporate strategy, investor relations, business development and multiple equity financings, while spearheading the Diamedica's preeclampsia initiative, which contributed to an increase of more than $200 million in shareholder value.

Prior to joining the corporate sector, Mr. Wambeke spent approximately 16 years with Craig-Hallum Capital Group, ultimately serving as Managing Director and Partner. During his investment banking career, he executed more than $5 billion of merger and acquisition transactions, equity financings, debt placements and fairness opinions and led more than 200 equity capital markets financings.

"Dave has already been a valuable resource to INEO as a significant shareholder, and we are very pleased to have him join the Board formally," said Greg Watkin, Chairman and Founder of INEO. "He brings an unusual combination of capital markets experience, strategic thinking and hands-on public-company operating experience. As INEO continues to scale its commercial operations, expand internationally and build its recurring platform business, I believe Dave's experience will be extremely valuable to both management and the Board."

Mr. Wambeke is also a significant shareholder of INEO, holding approximately 19.9% of the Company's outstanding common shares, providing strong alignment with the interests of other shareholders.

"After extensive due diligence on INEO's technology, I came to the conclusion that the Company has the right technology, in the right place, at the right time as retail undergoes a fundamental digital transformation," said Mr. Wambeke. "Management has executed extremely well over the past twelve months, and I'm excited to join the Board and help the Company scale and capitalize on the significant opportunity ahead."

Mr. Wambeke holds a Bachelor of Science in Finance and Economics from the University of Minnesota. He also served in the United States Army, including a combat deployment in Baghdad, Iraq, where he was awarded the Purple Heart for injuries sustained in combat.

INEO Tech Corp.

Per: "Kyle Hall"

Kyle Hall, Chief Executive Officer and Director

About INEO Tech Corp. (TSX-V:INEO)(OTCQB:INEOF)(FSE:0OQ)

INEO builds connected entrance infrastructure for modern retail.

The Company's patented technology combines electronic article surveillance, digital display screens, edge processing and cloud-based services into one managed front-of-store system. INEO's platform helps retailers address loss prevention, retail media, analytics, remote monitoring and operational visibility through infrastructure positioned at one of the most important locations in retail, the store entrance.

INEO is headquartered in Surrey, British Columbia and its shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "INEO", on the OTCQB Venture Market under the symbol "INEOF" and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol "0OQ".

For more information, visit www.ineotechcorp.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this news release may constitute "forward-looking statements" or "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements.

Forward-looking information in this release includes statements regarding INEO's growth strategy, commercial scaling, international expansion and development of its recurring platform business.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. INEO undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by applicable securities laws.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Investor Relations Contact

Kyle Hall

CEO, INEO Tech Corp.

604-244-1895

investors@ineotechcorp.com

www.ineotechcorp.com

SOURCE: INEO Tech Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/publishing-and-media/ineo-appoints-david-wambeke-to-board-of-directors-1245515