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ACCESS Newswire
06.10.2026 13:02 Uhr
153 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Capital Jets Opens New Location in Fort Lauderdale, Florida

ARGUS Platinum Private Jet Operator expands its South Florida presence with charter, aircraft management, and aircraft acquisition services

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL / ACCESS Newswire / October 6, 2026 / Capital Jets, an ARGUS Platinum Operator, has opened a new location at 500 SW 34th Street, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33315. The location serves private aviation clients throughout South Florida, including Miami and Palm Beach.

"South Florida is one of the most active private aviation markets in the country, and our clients have been asking us to be there. Opening in Fort Lauderdale lets us serve them directly, with the same standards we hold everywhere else we operate," said Nathaniel Huetteman, Vice President of Flight Operations at Capital Jets.

The company works with private clients, corporate travelers, and aircraft owners across the United States. From the Fort Lauderdale location, Capital Jets offers:

  • Aircraft management: day-to-day operations, maintenance oversight, and crew management for aircraft owners.
  • Aircraft acquisition: buyer representation, market analysis, and transaction support through the aircraft purchase process.
  • Private jet charter: on-demand private jet charter based on its own in-house fleet.

Fort Lauderdale puts Capital Jets closer to the clients and aircraft it already supports in the region and shortens repositioning times for charter flights originating in South Florida. Capital Jets holds ARGUS Platinum status, the highest rating issued by ARGUS International in its operator audit program. The rating covers historical safety data, operational standards, and an on-site audit of the operator's systems and procedures.

About Capital Jets

Capital Jets is a private aviation 14 CFR Part 135 operator headquartered in Charleston. The company provides charter flights, aircraft management, and aircraft acquisition services to private and corporate clients nationwide. For more information, visit capitaljets.com.

Media Contact:

+1 (843) 806-0527
ops@capitaljets.com

SOURCE: Capital Jets



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/transportation/capital-jets-opens-new-location-in-fort-lauderdale-florida-1233371

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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