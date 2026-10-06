ActiveCampaign, a leading autonomous marketing platform, today announced it has been named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Agentic Marketing for Small Businesses 2026 Vendor Assessment (doc US54113526, September 2026).

ActiveCampaign was positioned as a Leader based on its capabilities and strategy for the small business market. ActiveCampaign was also named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Agentic Marketing for Midmarket Organizations 2026 Vendor Assessment (doc US54841126, September 2026).

ActiveCampaign's AI engine, Active Intelligence, continuously monitors campaign performance and contact engagement, surfaces opportunities and issues, and acts without being prompted. That approach is reflected in Active Intelligence 3.0: Wavelength, which uses account history, performance patterns, and other signals to proactively recommend and take action on next steps, helping marketers focus on what they want to achieve rather than the mechanics of getting there. Three tiers of autonomy scale with the business, ranging from prebuilt intelligence to personalized capabilities and fully custom autonomous agents.

The report highlighted several key strengths for ActiveCampaign:

"Active Intelligence runs continuously across the marketing life cycle, surfacing opportunities and acting without a prompt."

"More context feeds richer data and sharper intelligence, providing a compounding advantage for users."

"SMBs praise the platform's flexibility and broad support, citing the company's recent MCP launch, which lets Claude and ChatGPT trigger workflows directly, model-agnostic routing across several major AI providers, which reduces vendor lock-in, and a strong partner ecosystem of more than 726 agency partners offering segment-specific expertise."

"Marketing automation is moving from software you operate to software that works alongside you," said Chai Atreya, Chief Product and Technology Officer at ActiveCampaign. "We believe this recognition reflects our commitment to giving small businesses leverage through technology that understands their deep business context, identifies strategic opportunities, and takes action. Every future version of our product is designed to help marketers understand what's working, improve performance, and drive stronger outcomes for their unique business."

The recognition comes as small businesses look for ways to scale their marketing while improving engagement with customers. To learn more about why IDC MarketScape named ActiveCampaign a Leader and how Active Intelligence is helping businesses put agentic marketing into action, read the excerpt at activecampaign.com/lp/idc-leader.

About IDC MarketScape

IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of technology and service suppliers in a given market. The research methodology utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each vendor's position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of IT and telecommunications vendors can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective vendors.

About ActiveCampaign

ActiveCampaign is the autonomous marketing platform that gives growing businesses the intelligence to market like a much larger team. Powered by Active Intelligence, ActiveCampaign turns each business' own data into campaigns, automations, and customer experiences that get smarter over time. Learn more at activecampaign.com.

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