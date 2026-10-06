A standalone solution built on the same governed, secure data platform enterprises already trust for workforce data, AI Impact uses prompt-level intelligence to reveal how AI is being used, how effectively, and where organizations can improve

One Model, the governed data platform global enterprises trust to understand their workforce, today announced One Model AI Impact, extending that platform to answer the question every enterprise leader is asking: is our AI investment actually working, and what are we getting from it? AI Impact gives leaders visibility into where AI investment is going, how the technology is being used, and where stronger adoption and workflows can improve its return. It is sold and deployed as a standalone solution, or alongside One Model Workforce Intelligence, on the same governed foundation, giving enterprises one place to understand their people and how AI is being used to support work.

AI investment is growing faster than enterprises' ability to prove its value. One Model research across industries including technology, financial services, healthcare, retail, and manufacturing found that 56% of senior technology buyers at large enterprises spend more than $1 million on AI annually, while 82% say understanding its impact on productivity remains a significant or critical challenge. Sixty percent have already faced pressure to justify that spending to the CFO, CEO, or board, or expect to within the next year, and most cite integration complexity as one of their biggest obstacles to getting a clear answer. Most organizations can see pieces of the picture, but not the whole. Logins, licenses, tokens, and spend tell leaders how much AI is being used and what it costs. They do not reveal what work AI supports, how effectively it is being used, or where value is being created.

"Measuring AI usage alone is like judging the best chef by electricity consumption. The real measure is the outcome, not how long the burners were left on," said Kalifa Oliver, Executive Advisor Author.

AI Impact goes beyond usage metrics with prompt-level intelligence that reveals the work behind AI activity. It shows what employees are asking AI to do, from creating documents and writing code to conducting research and drafting communications, and provides a broader view of how those activities come together across teams and workflows. Leaders can also understand the models and topic categories being discussed, along with how AI usage changes over time. Together, these insights show where AI is changing how work gets done and where it may be contributing to faster execution, reduced manual effort, or more efficient use of resources. Organizations can use this intelligence to measure productivity gains, identify opportunities to reduce costs, and understand which tools, workflows, and investments are creating value, while giving leaders a clear view of where AI capability is strongest across teams and where there is still room to grow. The same intelligence helps managers coach teams more effectively and gives employees practical ways to improve how they use AI.

AI Impact is already live with early adopters who are using prompt-level intelligence to move beyond adoption metrics and toward proof of AI outcomes.

AI Impact requires no existing One Model deployment. It runs on the same governed data foundation as One Model Workforce Intelligence: secure, flexible, and connected to the enterprise systems leaders already rely on. For organizations that use both solutions, AI activity can be combined with workforce context such as roles, functions, performance, hiring, and movement, helping leaders understand where AI adoption and effectiveness differ across the business. Organizations can start with either solution and add the other when they are ready.

This shared foundation supports One Model's broader vision for Impact Intelligence, a new approach to understanding the relationship between AI investment, workforce activity, and business outcomes. One Model's roadmap extends that vision by connecting AI activity with operational data, helping leaders understand how AI-enabled work relates to productivity, performance, and the business outcomes they already track.

The platform was built to uphold the strictest privacy and security standards. Because prompt-level data can be sensitive, AI Impact gives organizations control over how that intelligence is accessed and used, with the ability to toggle the function on or off at the company or user level. AI Impact also leverages One Model's established security foundation, including ISO 27001:2022 and SOC 2 Type II certifications. With role-based security built into the entire platform, users see only the data they are authorized to see, with access controlled at the individual, manager, team, or aggregate level.

AI Impact brings together data from a growing range of AI tools, including ChatGPT, Claude, Copilot, Gemini, xAI, Glean, and custom systems, into one picture, so leaders no longer have to piece it together tool by tool.

"Companies, including ours, have spent millions putting AI into employees' hands. I've asked myself the same question I hear from every other leader: is it actually changing how work gets done, and is it worth what we're paying for it?" said Chris Butler, CEO of One Model. (Read more about Chris' thoughts on this topic)

One Model AI Impact is available immediately for enterprise deployment, with or without an existing One Model deployment. Current One Model customers can add it to their platform. To learn more about how AI Impact helps organizations measure and secure their AI investments, visit onemodel.co/ai-impact or request a demo.

About One Model

One Model is the governed data platform enterprises trust to understand both halves of modern performance: their workforce and the AI working alongside it. Built on enterprise-grade data infrastructure, One Model securely aggregates, governs, and analyzes workforce and AI usage data to deliver audit-ready insights that drive strategic business outcomes. Global enterprises rely on One Model's Workforce Intelligence and AI Impact solutions, standalone or together, to move faster from data to decisions. Learn more at onemodel.co.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261006405423/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact:

Shiann Weiss, VP of Marketing

shiann.weiss@onemodel.co