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OI

WKN: A4288G | ISIN: IE0003YHD8K8 | Ticker-Symbol: Y7F0
Frankfurt
06.10.26 | 09:55
17,500 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
OCTAVE INTELLIGENCE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
OCTAVE INTELLIGENCE PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
17,30018,30014:39
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
06.10.2026 13:10 Uhr
174 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Octave Intelligence plc: Octave to Report Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results on November 12

HUNTSVILLE, Ala., Oct. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Octave Intelligence plc (Nasdaq New York: OCTV and Nasdaq Stockholm: OCTV SDB), a global leader in software for the world's mission critical facilities and infrastructure, will release its third quarter 2026 financial results on Thursday, November 12, 2026, at approximately 7:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

The company will host a conference call that same day to discuss its results and business outlook at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time. To register for the live event, please visit: https://octave-q3-earnings-call-2026.open-exchange.net/

A live webcast of the conference call and the financial results press release will be accessible from the Octave investor relations website at investors.octave.com. A webcast replay of the call will be available at investors.octave.com.

About Octave: Octave provides mission-critical software that empowers organizations to make informed decisions across every stage of the asset lifecycle - Design, Build, Operate and Protect - where performance, safety, and reliability are non-negotiable and failure is not an option.

Turning complex operational data into actionable intelligence, Octave connects expertise, real-world conditions and enterprise-scale insight to improve performance, resilience and incident response where it matters most.

Octave has approximately 7,200 employees in 45 countries. Learn more at octave.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

Octave Investor Contact: Elizabeth Chwalk, VP, Investor Relations, elizabeth.chwalk@octave.com

Octave Media Contact: media@octave.com


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
KI-Euphorie kippt - Bei diesen 5 Aktien droht der Crash!
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Steigende Anleiherenditen verteuern die Finanzierung, während die gewaltigen KI-Ausgaben zunehmend nicht mehr aus den laufenden Cashflows bezahlt werden können. Gleichzeitig zeigen günstigere chinesische Modelle, dass leistungsfähige KI womöglich mit deutlich weniger Rechenleistung auskommt. Damit wächst die Gefahr, dass heute für Milliarden errichtete Kapazitäten morgen nicht die erhofften Renditen liefern.

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