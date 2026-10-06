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Dienstag, 06.10.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Volltreffer: 24,3 Meter mit 10,14 g/t Gold - ist dieser 18-Mio.-CAD-Explorer viel zu billig?
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PS

WKN: A3E4QS | ISIN: CA74174A1021 | Ticker-Symbol: T130
Frankfurt
06.10.26 | 09:55
0,238 Euro
+3,48 % +0,008
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
PRINCE SILVER CORP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PRINCE SILVER CORP 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,2360,26614:43
0,2420,25814:44
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
PRINCE SILVER
PRINCE SILVER CORP Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
PRINCE SILVER CORP0,238+3,48 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.