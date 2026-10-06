Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 6, 2026) - Prince Silver Corp. (CSE: PRNC) (OTCQX: PRNCF) (FSE: T130) ("Prince Silver" or the "Company") is pleased to report results from nine reverse circulation ("RC") drill holes at its Prince Silver Project in Nevada, highlighted by two near-surface intersections hosting the broadest polymetallic mineralization delivered by the Company's ongoing drill program to date.

Drill holes PRC-59 and PRC-60 intersected 47.24 metres at 68.17 g/t Ag (119.13 g/t AgEq) and 36.58 metres at 86.30 g/t Ag (146.27 g/t AgEq), respectively, within the Lyndon Limestone near historical mine workings. The results underscore the scale and continuity of mineralization at the Prince Silver Project and further demonstrate the potential for significant mineralization beyond the historical workings.

The latest drilling continues to intersect substantial silver-polymetallic mineralization across multiple prospective horizons, including the Lyndon Limestone, Pioche Shales and Combined Metals Bed. These results add important current drill data to the Company's geological model as Prince Silver advances toward a maiden mineral resource estimate.

New Drilling Highlights (Silver Equivalent "AgEq" grades do not include Manganese)

PRC-59:

47.24 metres at 68.17 g/t Ag (119.13 g/t AgEq), 9.57% Mn, 2.40% Zn, 1.95% Pb and 0.26 g/t Au from 62.48 m downhole.

from 62.48 m downhole. 6.10 metres at 142.50 g/t Ag (208.28 g/t AgEq), 10.95% Mn, 4.05% Zn, 3.01% Pb and 0.22 g/t Au in the shallower Chisholm Shale.

PRC-60:

36.58 metres at 86.30 g/t Ag (146.27 g/t AgEq), 9.46% Mn, 3.08% Zn, 2.20% Pb and 0.28 g/t Au from 64.01 m downhole.

from 64.01 m downhole. 16.76 metres at 85.98 g/t Ag (115.69 g/t AgEq), 5.61% Mn, 1.50% Zn, 1.66% Pb and 0.21 g/t Au in the deeper Combined Metals Bed, including 1.52 metres at 347.00 g/t Ag (365.87 g/t AgEq).

PRC-54:

3.05 metres at 619.60 g/t Ag (665.07 g/t AgEq), 2.105 g/t Au, 3.66% Zn and 0.15% Pb in the Pioche "D" Shale, including 1.52 metres at 1,215.00 g/t Ag (1,297.58 g/t AgEq), 4.16 g/t Au, 6.67% Zn and 0.13% Pb.

PRC-55:

4.57 metres at 106.10 g/t Ag (238.77 g/t AgEq), 13.0% Mn, 2.98% Zn, 1.29% Pb and 1.816 g/t Au in the Combined Metals Bed.

PRC-58:

4.57 metres at 55.57 g/t Ag (119.36 g/t AgEq), 8.74% Mn, 3.92% Zn, 2.09% Pb and 0.05 g/t Au in Pioche "B" Shale, plus 3.05 metres at 51.47 g/t Ag (231.48 g/t AgEq), 2.16 g/t Au, 4.48% Zn and 0.90% Pb in Pioche "D" Shale.

Illustrative AgEq basis excluding Mn: AgEq (g/t) = 0.80 × [Ag + 70 × Au + 17.14285 × Zn% + 10.97142 × Pb%]. Prices: US$50/oz Ag, US$3,500/oz Au, US$1.25/lb Zn and US$0.80/lb Pb. The 80% recovery is assumed for each included metal; AgEq is divided by the silver price without a further recovery adjustment. AgEq values are rounded to two decimal places. Mn is excluded. Recoveries have not been established for every interval; payability and costs are excluded.

Element symbols: Ag = silver; Au = gold; Zn = zinc; Pb = lead; Mn = manganese.

Derek Iwanaka, Chief Executive Officer, commented: "PRC-59 and PRC-60 have delivered two of our most substantial broad polymetallic intersections to date. It is especially exciting to find shallow intervals of this scale near historical workings: they show that meaningful mineralization remains around the old mine. We are also repeatedly encountering mineralization in the Lyndon Limestone, Pioche Shale and Combined Metals Bed. PRC-60 offers a close comparison with historical underground drilling, while the pending twin-hole assays will help test the historical database. Together, these modern results are sharpening our geological model and building confidence in the technical foundation for a maiden mineral resource estimate."

As of September 27, 2026, the Company has completed 41 holes totaling 11,251 metres of drilling in its ongoing RC program at Prince.

Drilling Interpretation

The Lyndon Limestone intervals in PRC-59 and PRC-60 are wider than the Company's previously reported 27.43 metres grading 93.7 g/t Ag in PRC-45. These broad intersections show meaningful mineralization remains in the tested ground near historical workings. Their assays and geological observations add control to the interpretation of this horizon and allow comparison with historical mine plans.

PRC-60 also intersected the Combined Metals Bed near two Prince 835-level historical underground holes, estimated to be within 26 and 38 metres from the PRC-60 intersection. This intersection allows the Company to compare zone continuity and assays with the underground records and assess the historical holes for possible use in the maiden resource estimate.

PRC-51 through PRC-55, PRC-57 and PRC-58 add data from the Combined Metals Bed and Pioche Shale units. The repeated zone picks align with the historical interpretation of stacked replacement horizons in a faulted corridor. The new assays and geological observations help correlate those horizons with historical drill hole logs and mine plans and confirm how local faulting affects their relative positions.

The Company and its independent resource consultants are incorporating these observations and data into the geological model as historical information is validated. These correlations will help confirm mineralized domains for a maiden NI 43-101 mineral resource estimate targeted for early 2027. No mineral resource has yet been established for Prince.

Significant New Drill Intervals

Table 1 presents the significant intervals from PRC-51 through PRC-60, including shorter intervals within broader intersections and outcome of PRC-56. Depths and lengths are downhole measurements.

DDH No. From

(ft) To

(ft) Length

(ft) Apparent

Width (m)* Au

(g/t) Ag

(g/t) Mn

(%) Zn

(%) Pb

(%) Zone of

Mineralization PRC-51 690 735 45 13.72 0.18 77.60 5.29 2.16 0.71 Combined Metals Bed including 690 695 5 1.52 0.10 265.00 5.36 1.24 0.68 including 695 705 10 3.05 0.07 98.90 4.92 2.44 0.60 including 705 715 10 3.05 0.06 30.40 3.80 2.62 0.54 including 715 720 5 1.52 0.53 69.00 7.81 2.77 1.11 including 720 735 15 4.57 0.24 35.20 5.67 1.78 0.78 and 970 985 15 4.57 3.04 83.30 0.26 2.32 0.30 Pioche "D" Shale including 970 975 5 1.52 0.39 3.60 0.52 0.39 0.09 including 975 980 5 1.52 7.97 240.00 0.09 5.77 0.68 including 980 985 5 1.52 0.76 6.40 0.18 0.79 0.12 PRC-52 650 655 5 1.52 0.02 58.50 5.72 1.12 0.51 Combined Metals Bed and 840 845 5 1.52 3.24 29.20 0.05 3.04 0.06 Pioche "D" Shale PRC-53 710 720 10 3.05 0.08 75.20 18.13 6.97 1.69 Pioche "A" Shale and 995 1005 10 3.05 0.02 41.10 5.09 1.58 0.56 Pioche Shale (Susan Duster) PRC-54 595 605 10 3.05 0.07 77.10 9.89 1.82 0.63 Combined Metals Bed including 595 600 5 1.52 0.12 133.00 18.70 3.28 1.18 including 600 605 5 1.52 0.01 21.20 1.07 0.35 0.08 and 865 875 10 3.05 2.11 619.60 0.10 3.66 0.15 Pioche "D" Shale including 865 870 5 1.52 4.16 1,215.00 0.08 6.67 0.13 including 870 875 5 1.52 0.05 24.10 0.11 0.64 0.16 PRC-55 660 675 15 4.57 1.82 106.10 13.00 2.98 1.29 Combined Metals Bed including 660 665 5 1.52 0.45 35.30 10.70 2.23 0.85 including 665 675 10 3.05 2.50 141.50 14.15 3.36 1.51 and 795 800 5 1.52 0.84 24.20 0.22 0.50 0.08 Pioche "D" Shale PRC-56 Hole lost and abandoned at 137.2 metres. PRC-57 600 610 10 3.05 0.05 42.00 9.26 1.45 0.81 Combined Metals Bed and 675 680 5 1.52 2.13 43.40 7.97 2.76 1.21 Pioche "D" Shale PRC-58 555 570 15 4.57 0.05 55.57 8.74 3.92 2.09 Pioche "B" Shale including 555 560 5 1.52 0.09 109.00 12.25 4.68 2.40 including 560 570 10 3.05 0.04 28.85 6.99 3.54 1.94 and 740 760 20 6.10 0.05 40.13 4.24 0.77 0.47 Pioche Shale (Susan Duster) and 765 780 15 4.57 0.10 58.07 10.16 2.41 1.28 Pioche "C" Shale including 765 770 5 1.52 0.03 32.90 14.25 2.50 0.29 including 770 775 5 1.52 0.15 111.00 14.80 3.79 2.28 including 775 780 5 1.52 0.11 30.30 1.42 0.94 1.26 and 1050 1060 10 3.05 2.16 51.47 0.07 4.48 0.90 Pioche "D" Shale including 1050 1055 5 1.52 3.59 95.70 0.05 8.38 1.57 including 1055 1060 5 1.52 0.72 7.23 0.08 0.58 0.23 PRC-59 145 155 10 3.05 0.11 84.35 5.46 2.08 2.79 Highland Peak Limestone including 145 150 5 1.52 0.09 69.70 7.61 3.84 2.55 including 150 155 5 1.52 0.14 99.00 3.31 0.31 3.03 and 185 205 20 6.10 0.22 142.50 10.95 4.05 3.01 Chisholm Shale including 185 195 10 3.05 0.17 120.00 9.35 1.24 3.17 including 195 200 5 1.52 0.39 220.00 14.50 8.46 3.91 including 200 205 5 1.52 0.16 110.00 10.60 5.24 1.77 and 205 360 155 47.24 0.26 68.17 9.57 2.40 1.95 Lyndon Limestone including 205 225 20 6.10 0.30 136.25 9.37 3.48 2.49 including 225 235 10 3.05 0.75 38.60 1.72 0.66 0.85 including 235 250 15 4.57 0.64 72.67 7.10 1.25 2.59 including 250 255 5 1.52 0.57 44.70 3.95 0.93 1.62 including 255 270 15 4.57 0.20 86.07 10.38 2.63 1.66 including 270 280 10 3.05 0.13 58.70 9.47 1.89 1.19 including 280 290 10 3.05 0.30 84.50 10.71 1.48 2.43 including 290 300 10 3.05 0.20 60.75 12.60 2.09 1.89 including 300 315 15 4.57 0.10 45.47 11.00 2.03 2.17 including 315 330 15 4.57 0.09 38.33 8.64 2.15 1.88 Lyndon Limestone including 330 335 5 1.52 0.04 61.40 8.58 2.63 2.37 including 335 350 15 4.57 0.05 36.70 14.07 4.84 1.41 including 350 360 10 3.05 0.13 69.75 12.10 3.03 2.33 and 400 405 5 1.52 0.02 64.70 6.35 0.82 0.33 Pioche "A" Shale PRC-60 145 155 10 3.05 0.16 75.20 5.53 2.30 4.00 Highland Peak Limestone including 145 150 5 1.52 0.21 48.40 1.95 1.50 4.94 including 150 155 5 1.52 0.10 102.00 9.11 3.10 3.06 and 210 330 120 36.58 0.28 86.30 9.46 3.08 2.20 Lyndon Limestone including 210 220 10 3.05 0.35 74.40 6.03 7.13 2.30 including 220 235 15 4.57 0.29 190.33 15.25 3.31 3.01 including 235 250 15 4.57 0.83 62.70 6.30 1.58 2.04 including 250 280 30 9.14 0.23 94.27 9.97 3.44 2.35 including 280 295 15 4.57 0.17 69.23 12.93 3.49 2.18 including 295 300 5 1.52 0.15 99.90 10.95 2.70 1.97 including 300 310 10 3.05 0.16 57.95 6.67 1.40 1.86 including 310 315 5 1.52 0.15 29.40 3.98 1.83 1.18 including 315 330 15 4.57 0.09 48.30 7.86 2.18 1.83 and 345 350 5 1.52 0.09 58.70 11.75 3.24 3.11 Lyndon Limestone and 355 370 15 4.57 0.08 41.97 5.38 3.34 1.49 Lyndon Limestone including 355 360 5 1.52 0.12 52.20 8.85 3.81 2.45 including 360 370 10 3.05 0.06 36.85 3.65 3.11 1.01 and 540 550 10 3.05 0.18 40.35 15.93 8.14 1.84 Pioche "A" Shale and 760 770 10 3.05 0.03 49.70 9.87 2.29 2.21 Pioche Shale

(Susan Duster) and 850 905 55 16.76 0.21 85.98 5.61 1.50 1.66 Combined Metals Bed including 850 855 5 1.52 0.03 90.40 10.00 2.48 2.48 including 855 865 10 3.05 0.05 47.45 5.65 1.98 1.89 including 865 885 20 6.10 0.16 32.35 2.64 0.88 1.36 including 885 890 5 1.52 0.38 146.00 7.36 1.45 1.49 including 890 895 5 1.52 0.88 347.00 4.96 1.48 2.13 including 895 905 10 3.05 0.14 69.05 8.78 1.84 1.46 * Apparent widths are estimated from the relatively flat to gently dipping bedding. The geological model under construction will refine estimates of bedding dip and true widths in individual units.

Drilling and Resource Work

PRC-56 did not reach its target depth; however, PRC-65 was drilled as a replacement hole and was recently completed. Assays for holes PRC-61 through PRC-65 are currently pending.

PRC-59 was terminated at 158.5 metres after technical difficulties, before reaching the deeper Combined Metals Bed target. It nonetheless intersected 47.24 metres grading 68.2 g/t Ag, 9.57% Mn, 2.40% Zn, 1.95% Pb and 0.26 g/t Au in the Lyndon Limestone, one of the broadest mineralized intervals in the current program. These results provide assay and geological data near historical mine workings.

PRC-61 and PRC-62 were drilled as twins of 2012 historical holes PRC-10 and PRC-17, respectively. Once assays are reviewed, comparisons of geology, mineralized interval positions and grades will help assess the historical drilling database for possible use in the maiden resource estimate.

Drill Hole Collar Information

Table 2 summarizes the collar coordinates and orientations of the nine assayed holes and abandoned PRC-56. Coordinates are NAD83 UTM Zone 11N. Final collar information is subject to qualified person verification.

UTM Coordinates (NAD83Z11N) Hole No. Easting Northing Elev. (m) Azi. Incl. Length (m) PRC-51 722038 4197988 1784.96 0 -90 310.90 PRC-52 721913 4197989 1788.21 0 -90 274.32 PRC-53 722305 4197638 1763.90 250 -75 394.72 PRC-54 721861 4198199 1799.10 0 -90 292.61 PRC-55 721927 4198455 1809.50 0 -90 252.98 PRC-56 722290 4197716 1766.90 0 -90 137.20 PRC-57 721845 4198554 1810.30 0 -90 268.20 PRC-58 722106 4197726 1778.76 0 -90 334.37 PRC-59 722215 4197741 1774.80 0 -90 158.50 PRC-60 722211 4197739 1774.80 0 -90 312.42

Figure 1 Drill Hole Location Map

The map shows drill hole locations and distinguishes the current assay release from holes with assays pending.





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

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Quality Assurance and Quality Control

The RC assays in this release are supported by finalized ALS Geochemistry certificates. The Company inserts two certified reference standards, one blank, one pulp duplicate and one reject duplicate into a typical batch of 45 rock samples. Control-sample results are plotted and monitored, and returned pulps are selected for check assaying at a second independent laboratory.

Samples are shipped under chain-of-custody procedures to ALS in Reno, Nevada, for preparation and then to ALS in Vancouver, British Columbia, for analysis. Au is determined by Au-ICP22 fire assay, with additional follow-up assays where required; Ag and other elements are analyzed using the AuME-TL44 aqua regia method. Overlimit Ag, Mn, Zn and Pb results are determined using follow-up methods identified in the ALS certificates. Selected samples from different lithologies are also submitted for specific gravity measurements.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Patrick Toth, P.Geo., the Company's Exploration Manager and a non-independent Qualified Person as defined under NI 43-101.

About Prince Silver Corp.

Prince Silver Corp. is a mineral exploration company advancing its flagship Prince Silver Project in Nevada, USA. The Company is undertaking drilling, metallurgical studies and geological modelling toward a maiden NI 43-101 mineral resource estimate. Prince Silver also holds an interest in the Stampede Gap project in Nevada.

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). Such statements are often identified by words including "expects," "plans," "estimates," "potential," "may," "will," "could" and "should," and similar expressions.

Forward-looking statements in this news release include interpretations of current and historical drilling, including the continuity and extent of stacked mineralized horizons and their relationship to historical workings; pending assays for PRC-61 through PRC-65 and the significance of twin-hole comparisons; validation and possible use of historical data in resource modelling; further drilling, metallurgical studies and geological modelling; and the timing, completion and outcome of a maiden NI 43-101 mineral resource estimate targeted for early 2027.

These statements assume, among other things, that current assays and geological data are reliable; relevant historical drilling and mine plans can be validated; geological correlations and mineralization between intercepts can be interpreted accurately; laboratory services, consultants, personnel, equipment, drill rigs and financing remain available on reasonable terms; and required permits and approvals are obtained.

Actual results could differ materially because pending assays or twin-hole comparisons may not support current interpretations; historical data may not be validated or used in a mineral resource estimate; mineralization between holes may differ in continuity, geometry, width or grade; assays, drilling, technical work or modelling may be delayed; metallurgy or resource-estimation work may not support a mineral resource; financing, personnel, contractors or permits may be unavailable; and market conditions or commodity prices may change. Other risks are described in the Company's continuous disclosure filings.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. These statements are made as of the date of this news release. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise them, except as required by applicable law.

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