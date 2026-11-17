Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 17, 2026) - Prince Silver Corp. (CSE: PRNC) (OTCQX: PRNCF) (FSE: T130) (the "Company" or "Prince Silver") announces that, on November 2, 2026, the Lincoln County Board of Commissioners approved an initial access agreement relating to three contiguous patented mineral claims immediately north of the Company's patented Prince claims at its flagship Prince Silver Project in Nevada (the "Prince Silver Project"). The approved access arrangement remains subject to completion of final documentation and implementation details. The Company has also staked additional claims near the Prince Silver Project to protect prospective exploration ground and land that could support potential future project infrastructure.

Derek Iwanaka, Chief Executive Officer of Prince Silver, commented:

"Our drilling and geological work is deepening our understanding of the mineralized system at the Prince Silver Project. The ground immediately north of our patented Prince claims is a logical place to evaluate whether mineralized horizons may continue beyond the currently defined mineralized footprint. We appreciate Lincoln County's support and will continue engaging with nearby residents as we evaluate this opportunity. The County's approval is an important first step toward assessing the area's exploration potential."

Exploring North of the Patented Prince Claims

Drilling and geological modelling at the Prince Silver Project suggest that silver-rich carbonate replacement horizons and associated structures may continue north of the Company's patented Prince claims. The approved initial access agreement relates to the Lincoln County claims in this prospective area and remains subject to completion of final documentation and implementation details. The Company intends to pursue a longer-term option, lease or purchase agreement before undertaking significant field exploration on the County claims.

The Company has also staked additional claims near the Prince Silver Project to support evaluation of prospective exploration targets. The updated land tally identifies approximately 2,002 acres in the Prince North, fractional, millsite and Prince West claim areas, comprising approximately 590 acres at Prince North, 129 acres in fractional claims, 164 acres in millsite claims and 1,119 acres at Prince West. This inventory is separate from the approximately 660-acre existing Prince claim block and the approximately 43-acre Caselton agreement area. The tally reflects claim areas and should not be interpreted as a calculation of unique, non-overlapping surface acreage.

The millsite claims are located west of and adjacent to the Prince Project's patented and unpatented claims. These claims are intended to preserve potential future options for mining and processing infrastructure should the project advance, subject to applicable claim validity, land-use, permitting and other regulatory requirements.

Figure 1. Prince Silver Project claims, newly staked claims and Lincoln County claims immediately north of the patented Prince claims. The Lincoln County access agreement has been approved; final documentation is pending.



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Next Steps

Prince Silver will work with Lincoln County to finalize documentation for the initial access agreement and pursue a potential longer-term arrangement for the northern County claims. Subject to securing the necessary rights and authorizations, the Company intends to plan exploration and evaluation of the ground. Drilling, geological modelling and metallurgical work at the Prince Silver Project are continuing in support of the Company's targeted maiden mineral resource estimate in early 2027.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Patrick Toth, B.Sc., P.Geo., Vice President, Exploration of Prince Silver and a non-independent Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

About Prince Silver Corp.

Prince Silver Corp. is a mineral exploration company advancing its flagship Prince Silver Project in Nevada, USA. The Company is undertaking drilling, metallurgical studies and geological modelling toward a maiden NI 43-101 mineral resource estimate.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). These include statements about the validity and acreage of claims, potential extensions of mineralization, final documentation and implementation of the approved Lincoln County access agreement, pursuit of a longer-term option, lease or purchase agreement, the timing and scope of future exploration, possible future uses of millsite claims, other technical work and the timing of a maiden mineral resource estimate. Forward-looking statements may be identified by terms such as "expects," "plans," "intends," "may," "will," "potential" and similar expressions.

These statements assume valid claims, finalization and implementation of the approved access agreement, the ability to negotiate a longer-term arrangement with Lincoln County, suitable field conditions, reliable historical and current data, available personnel and financing, and required permits or approvals. Actual results may differ materially due to claim-boundary or title issues, inability to complete or implement access arrangements or secure longer-term rights, geological uncertainty, permitting, funding, personnel, equipment, weather and other risks described in the Company's public disclosure documents on SEDAR+. There is no assurance that a longer-term agreement will be reached, that the newly staked claims or County ground host mineralization, that a mineral resource will be identified, or that plans will be completed on schedule.

Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise them as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

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