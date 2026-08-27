Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 27, 2026) - Prince Silver Corp. (CSE: PRNC) (OTCQX: PRNCF) (FSE: T130) ("Prince Silver" or the "Company") is pleased to provide a corporate and exploration update on its flagship Prince Silver Project ("Prince" or the "Prince Project") in the historic Pioche Mining District, Lincoln County, Nevada, where the Company is advancing drilling, historical data validation, metallurgical studies and geological modelling toward a maiden NI 43-101 compliant mineral resource estimate.

Prince is currently drilling hole PRC-63, representing the 38th hole drilled by the Company since commencing its own exploration program at the Project last year. The ongoing program has continued to intersect significant silver-gold-manganese-lead-zinc mineralization across multiple horizons, while deeper drilling has also highlighted an increasingly important gold-silver-rich sulphide component.

A key focus of the Company's current work is integrating the substantial historical drilling database with Prince Silver's growing modern dataset. Historical holes PRC-10 through PRC-25 intersected numerous broad mineralized intervals, including locally higher-grade silver and gold zones, that compare favourably with results from the Company's modern drilling. Together, the historical and current results demonstrate the scale, continuity and polymetallic character of the Prince mineralized system and provide a robust foundation for geological modelling and the upcoming maiden mineral resource estimate.

Resource Development Highlights

Prince is currently drilling PRC-63, the 38th hole drilled by the Company at the Prince Project.

The modern drill program continues to show a strong rate of success in intersecting significant mineralization across multiple stratigraphic horizons.

Selected historical holes PRC-10 through PRC-25 returned broad silver-gold-manganese-lead-zinc intervals that are consistent with mineralization encountered in Prince Silver's current drilling.

Twin drilling of selected historical holes has recently been completed to support assessment of the historical database for use in a future NI 43-101 mineral resource estimate.

The Company is targeting completion of a maiden NI 43-101 compliant mineral resource estimate by early 2027.

Additional drill assay results are anticipated through the fall as the Company continues drilling, modelling and metallurgical work.

Derek Iwanaka, Chief Executive Officer of Prince Silver, stated, "Both the historical drilling results and our recent work reinforce a strong and consistent geological narrative. The historical drilling established that Prince hosts a broad polymetallic mineralized system, while our modern drilling is adding density, confirming continuity and expanding our understanding of that system. With PRC-63 now underway, we are rapidly building a substantial modern dataset, while the completed twin-hole program provides our technical team with the data needed to confidently assess and incorporate the historical drilling into our maiden resource estimate."

What the Drilling Is Telling Us

Historical holes PRC-10 through PRC-25 identified several broad zones of silver-gold-manganese-lead-zinc mineralization. Prince Silver's subsequent drilling has continued to intersect mineralization within many of the same stratigraphic horizons while extending the system laterally and at depth.

The selected intervals below emphasize repeated broad widths in both historical and current drilling, while also showing locally higher-grade silver and gold zones within the broader system.

Program Hole Interval Au

(g/t) Ag

(g/t) Mn

(%) Pb

(%) Zn

(%) Historical PRC-10(1) 36.58 m 1.46 49.60 0.05 0.13 0.76 Historical PRC-11(1) 53.34 m 0.37 97.82 8.45 2.13 2.81 Historical PRC-11(1) 25.91 m 0.72 104.29 9.66 2.53 1.84 Historical PRC-24(1) 24.38 m 0.29 123.38 9.26 1.04 1.29 Current PRC-28(2) 3.05 m 0.17 1,511.00 14.17 2.19 4.45 Current PRC-44(5) 15.24 m 2.41 68.50 0.63 1.98 0.66 Current PRC-45(4) 27.43 m 0.12 93.67 11.98 2.29 2.48 Current PRC-47(5) 30.48 m 0.12 39.35 11.87 2.36 1.42

Locally higher-grade zones add another dimension to the system. PRC-37(3), for example, returned 6.10 metres grading 280.75 g/t silver, 0.68 g/t gold, 13.38% manganese, 2.35% lead and 2.96% zinc.

1)See Prince Silver Corp. news release dated July 11, 2025 and associated NI 43-101 technical disclosure for previously reported historical drilling results.

2)See Prince Silver Corp. news release dated January 13, 2026 for previously reported drilling results.

3)See Prince Silver Corp. news release dated March 18, 2026 for previously reported drilling results.

4)See Prince Silver Corp. news release dated May 19, 2026 for previously reported drilling results.

5)See Prince Silver Corp. news release dated June 24, 2026 for previously reported drilling results.

Selected intervals are representative examples selected to illustrate resource-scale width, continuity and mineralization style and are not ranked on a metal-equivalent basis. No new assay results are being reported in this news release. Historical drilling results are historical in nature and are being evaluated by the Company.

Reported intervals are downhole lengths. Apparent widths are considered close to true widths where holes were drilled approximately perpendicular to gently dipping mineralized beds; true widths have not been definitively established.

Linking Historical and Modern Drilling

The historical drilling database represents an important asset for Prince as it provides additional information on the extent and continuity of mineralization beyond the Company's drilling. Many historical holes returned broad mineralized intervals over tens of metres, including PRC-11 and PRC-24, while other holes such as PRC-10 and PRC-25 highlighted the gold-bearing component of the system.

Prince Silver's current drilling has continued to encounter similar styles of mineralization across the Project, including broad silver-manganese-lead-zinc zones in the upper horizons and gold-silver-rich mineralization at depth. The Company believes the combination of a growing modern dataset and potentially validated historical drilling could provide a more comprehensive foundation for geological modelling and resource estimation. See Figure 1 for locations of recent drill holes and selected highlight holes to date.

Twin-Hole Validation Program

The Company has just completed drilling selected twin holes adjacent to historical drill collars and results are pending. These holes were designed to provide direct comparisons between historical and modern drilling results, including geology, mineralized interval position, width and grade. The results will be reviewed by the Company's technical team and independent resource consultants as part of their assessment of the historical database.

Once the historical drilling can be appropriately validated for use, the Company believes the combined dataset could materially strengthen the geological model and provide additional drilling density as Prince advances toward its maiden mineral resource estimate.

Fall Exploration and Corporate Catalysts

Prince expects exploration activity and news flow to remain active through the fall. The Company anticipates additional drilling results as assays are received from the ongoing program and will continue step-out, infill and depth testing, evaluation of the completed twin-hole results, metallurgical studies and geological modelling.

Key upcoming milestones include:

Additional assay results from ongoing and completed drilling;

Results from the recently completed twin-hole validation program;

Continued metallurgical studies and geological modelling;

Further evaluation and validation of the historical drilling database; and

Continued advancement toward a maiden MRE targeted for early 2027.

The Company also intends to increase its investor outreach as the technical story at Prince continues to develop. Prince Silver is scheduled to attend the Metals Investor Forum in Vancouver on September 18-19, 2026, where Derek Iwanaka will present on September 18 at 4:10 p.m. as part of Chen Lin's panel. The Company also plans to attend the New Orleans Investment Conference from October 28-31 and the Gold Advisor Summit on November 5, 2026.

Earlier in 2026 and encouraged by the results to date, Prince Silver more than doubled its land position at Prince, completed an upsized $4.75 million financing and graduated to the OTCQX Best Market under the symbol PRNCF, strengthening the Company's position as it advances the next phase of exploration and resource-development work.

"The next several months are about converting the drilling progress we have made into an increasingly robust geological and resource story," added Iwanaka. "We have additional drill results coming, twin-hole work just completed with assays pending, metallurgical studies progressing and a growing modern dataset. At the same time, we intend to step up our investor outreach this fall so that the market can better understand the scale of the work being completed at Prince."

Figure 1: Map of Selected Drilling Results To Date

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11448/311663_b8c315a424832bb1_002full.jpg

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Patrick Toth, Exploration Manager of Prince Silver Corp., a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

About Prince Silver Corp.

Prince Silver Corp. is a silver exploration company advancing its flagship Prince Silver Project in Nevada, USA, featuring a near-surface, historically drilled polymetallic system that remains open in multiple directions. The Company is advancing a substantial modern drill program, metallurgical studies and geological modelling toward a maiden NI 43-101 compliant mineral resource estimate. Prince Silver also holds an interest in the Stampede Gap Project, a district-scale copper-gold-molybdenum porphyry system located approximately 15 km north-northwest of the Prince Silver Project, highlighting the Company's focus on high-potential, strategically located exploration assets in Nevada.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements are frequently, but not always, identified by words such as "expects," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "plans," "estimates," "potential," "continues," "ongoing," "may," "will," and similar expressions, or statements that events, conditions or results "could" or "should" occur or be achieved.

Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the interpretation of current and historical drilling results; the scale, continuity, extent and potential of mineralization; the potential validation and use of historical drilling data in a future mineral resource estimate; the results and significance of twin-hole drilling; the timing and completion of additional drilling, assay results, metallurgical studies and geological modelling; the timing and completion of a maiden NI 43-101 compliant mineral resource estimate; the potential contribution of historical drilling to resource modelling; future exploration programs; and the Company's planned investor outreach and participation in future conferences.

These forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions, including, among other things, assumptions regarding the continuity of mineralization between drill intercepts; the accuracy and reliability of historical and current exploration data; the ability to appropriately validate portions of the historical drilling database; the accuracy of geological interpretations; the availability of financing, personnel, equipment and drill rigs on reasonable terms; the receipt of required permits, approvals and authorizations; and general business, economic and capital market conditions.

Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, without limitation, risks relating to exploration and development; the possibility that historical drilling cannot be validated or used in a mineral resource estimate; the possibility that drilling results will not be consistent with the Company's expectations; risks related to geological interpretation, modelling and metallurgy; uncertainty regarding the timing or outcome of a mineral resource estimate; permitting and regulatory risks; financing and market risks; commodity price fluctuations; and other risks described in the Company's continuous disclosure filings.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise them, except as required by applicable law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/311663

Source: Prince Silver Corp.