Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 24, 2026) - Prince Silver Corp. (CSE: PRNC) (OTCQX: PRNCF) (FSE: T130) ("Prince Silver" or the "Company") is pleased to announce five additional drill hole assay results from its ongoing 9,000-metre reverse circulation ("RC") drilling program at the Company's Prince Silver Project ("Prince" or the "Prince Project"), located in the historic Pioche Mining District, Lincoln County, Nevada.

Results from five additional drill holes continue to demonstrate the scale and continuity of the Prince mineralizing system, confirming extensive silver-manganese-lead-zinc mineralization within the upper oxide horizon while further highlighting the growing significance of gold-rich sulphide mineralization at depth.

A key highlight was returned from hole PRC-44, which intersected 15.24 metres grading 2.41 g/t gold and 68.5 g/t silver from 259.08 metres, representing one of the strongest gold-bearing intervals encountered by the Company to date and reinforcing the emerging gold potential of the Project.

The Company has now received assay results from 25 of the initial 30 drill holes, with results continuing to validate management's geological model and strengthen confidence in the potential for a large-scale, multi-metal mineralized system. In response to the success of the program, Prince Silver plans to expand the current campaign by a minimum of 10 additional drill holes.

Drill Hole Highlights

PRC-44: Multiple gold-silver and polymetallic intervals, including 15.24 m grading 2.41 g/t Au, 68.5 g/t Ag, 0.63% Mn, 1.98% Pb and 0.66% Zn from 259.08 m within the Combined Metals Bed 3.05 m grading 0.95 g/t Au, 55.0 g/t Ag, 0.14% Mn, 1.59% Pb and 0.25% Zn from 230.12 m 3.05 m grading 0.24 g/t Au, 124.5 g/t Ag, 7.10% Mn, 3.26% Pb and 5.78% Zn from 82.30 m 6.10 m grading 0.21 g/t Au, 57.8 g/t Ag, 8.56% Mn, 1.40% Pb and 3.09% Zn from 137.16 m

PRC-47: Broad Ag-Mn-Pb-Zn mineralization, including 30.48 m grading 39.4 g/t Ag, 11.87% Mn, 2.36% Pb and 1.42% Zn from 88.39 m 7.62 m grading 35.4 g/t Ag, 5.16% Mn, 2.03% Pb and 2.60% Zn from 156.97 m 4.57 m grading 71.0 g/t Ag, 9.71% Mn, 2.40% Pb and 2.70% Zn from 236.22 m 3.05 m grading 61.5 g/t Ag, 8.05% Mn, 0.55% Pb and 0.94% Zn from 271.27 m

PRC-48: Gold-silver-polymetallic mineralization 4.57 m grading 1.26 g/t Au, 65.0 g/t Ag, 3.39% Mn, 0.61% Pb and 0.79% Zn from 176.78 m

PRC-50: High-grade Ag-Mn mineralization, including 3.05 m grading 131.5 g/t Ag, 8.91% Mn, 0.75% Pb and 1.35% Zn from 185.93 m



Reported intervals are downhole lengths. Apparent widths are considered close to true widths where holes were drilled approximately perpendicular to gently dipping mineralized beds; true widths have not been definitively established

"Gold continues to emerge as a very meaningful component of the Prince mineralizing system," said Derek Iwanaka, Chief Executive Officer of Prince Silver. "The PRC-44 intersection is one of the strongest gold results returned to date and provides further evidence that Prince hosts a distinct gold-rich sulphide horizon beneath, and potentially alongside, the broad silver-manganese-rich oxide mineralization historically exploited at the mine."

"Just as importantly, these results continue to build our confidence that Prince hosts a large and expanding mineralized system with the scale required to support a meaningful mineral resource. We are seeing broad, consistent silver-manganese-lead-zinc mineralization across much of the project, together with higher-value gold-silver mineralization deeper in the system. This combination of width, grade and metal diversity is particularly encouraging as we continue to define the overall footprint of the system."

"The growing gold contribution, together with zinc, lead and manganese, has the potential to materially improve the economic profile of the project beyond silver alone. Our objective is not only to define tonnes and grade, but to demonstrate a robust multi-metal system that could offer several potential value drivers as we advance toward a maiden mineral resource estimate."

"With assays now in hand from 25 of our initial 30 holes, we believe the results justify extending the current drill program by at least ten more holes advancing Prince toward our maiden NI 43-101 mineral resource estimate, targeted for year-end 2026."

These latest results build on previously reported drilling at Prince. As disclosed in the Company's January 13, 2026 news release, earlier drilling returned 3.05 metres grading 355 g/t Ag, 4.78 g/t Au, 2.69% Pb and 4.72% Zn in PRC-27, together with 3.05 metres grading 1,331 g/t Ag, 14.17% Mn, 2.19% Pb and 4.45% Zn in PRC-28.

As reported in the Company's May 19, 2026 news release, PRC-41 returned 27.43 metres grading 93.7 g/t Ag, 12.0% Mn, 2.29% Pb and 2.48% Zn. Together with the latest PRC-44, PRC-47, PRC-48 and PRC-50 results, these intersections support the Company's interpretation of a broad, multi-horizon mineralizing system containing both extensive silver-manganese-rich oxide mineralization and an increasingly compelling gold-silver-rich sulphide component.





Figure 1: Drill Hole Location Map Plan map for PRC-44, PRC-47, PRC-48, PRC-49 and PRC-50

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11448/302647_398aaa0824f56b5f_001full.jpg

The latest holes are distributed across a broad portion of the 2026 drill footprint, extending from the northern area around PRC-48 and PRC-50, through the central Prince Mine area represented by PRC-44, and into the southeastern portion of the project where PRC-47 and PRC-49 were drilled. This broad distribution of mineralized intersections supports the Company's interpretation that Prince hosts a large, multi-horizon mineralizing system. Additional drilling is required to establish the continuity, geometry and full extent of mineralization.

PRC-49 Follow-Up Hole Planned

Hole PRC-49 did not reach its intended target depth and therefore did not adequately test the projected continuation of mineralization in that area. The Company does not consider PRC-49 to be a definitive test of the target.

Prince Silver plans to drill a replacement hole in close proximity to PRC-49 to better evaluate the favourable stratigraphic and structural setting and test for the continuation of gold-silver and polymetallic mineralization encountered in nearby drill holes.

Ongoing Exploration

The current drill program is increasingly demonstrating the potential for Prince to host a large, multi-horizon mineralized system. Broad near-surface silver-manganese-lead-zinc oxide mineralization is being defined above gold-silver-rich sulphide mineralization, providing multiple potential sources of value within the same overall system.

The planned drill extension is designed to expand the known mineralized footprint, test priority gold-silver and polymetallic step-out targets, and provide additional drilling density for the Company's geological model and planned maiden NI 43-101 mineral resource estimate.

While no mineral resource has yet been established, the Company believes the growing consistency of mineralization, combined with the contribution from gold and other base metals, supports continued aggressive exploration of the project's resource and economic potential.





Figure 2. Prince Silver Project Location Map

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11448/302647_398aaa0824f56b5f_002full.jpg

Table 1: Significant New Drill Intercepts

DDH No. From (ft) To (ft) Length (ft) Apparent Width (m)* Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) Mn (%) Pb (%) Zn (%) Zone of Mineralization PRC-44 270 280 10 3.05 0.240 124.5 7.10 3.26 5.78 Pioche "A" Shale including 270 275 5 1.52 0.100 76.0 14.84 2.17 1.71 including 275 280 5 1.52 0.015 34.0 5.49 0.85 0.68 and 450 470 20 6.10 0.21 57.75 8.56 1.40 3.09 Pioche "A" Shale including 450 455 5 1.52 0.14 58.00 8.52 2.86 4.41 including 455 460 5 1.52 0.65 108.00 5.75 2.58 1.27 including 460 470 10 3.05 0.02 32.50 9.99 0.07 3.34 and 580 585 5 1.52 0.58 54.00 0.51 1.45 0.75 Pioche "A" Shale and 755 765 10 3.05 0.945 55.0 0.14 1.59 0.25 Pioche Shale (Susan Duster) including 755 760 5 1.52 0.960 83.0 0.12 2.48 0.25 including 760 765 5 1.52 0.930 27.0 0.15 0.69 0.24 and 850 900 50 15.24 2.410 68.5 0.63 1.98 0.66 Combined Metals Bed including 850 855 5 1.52 3.090 17.0 0.03 1.44 0.34 including 855 865 10 3.05 2.780 42.5 0.07 3.18 0.11 including 865 880 15 4.57 2.950 104.3 0.61 1.47 0.89 including 880 885 5 1.52 0.580 25.0 1.34 3.59 0.82 including 885 890 5 1.52 5.690 72.0 2.33 1.68 1.61 including 890 895 5 1.52 0.015 36.0 0.26 1.89 0.36 including 895 900 5 1.52 0.310 137.0 0.40 0.43 0.62 and 1100 1105 5 1.52 0.990 81.0 0.15 0.75 2.37 Pioche "D" Shale PRC-47 150 165 15 4.57 0.092 37.7 7.89 1.37 2.22 Lyndon Limestone and 215 225 10 3.05 0.080 35.0 11.34 1.76 0.83 Lyndon Limestone and 290 390 100 30.48 0.123 39.4 11.87 2.36 1.42 Lyndon Limestone including 290 300 10 3.05 0.050 33.5 12.80 1.99 1.16 including 300 315 15 4.57 0.140 55.3 15.56 2.82 1.34 including 315 325 10 3.05 0.195 37.0 9.95 2.44 1.17 including 325 335 10 3.05 0.015 54.0 8.75 1.03 1.07 including 335 390 55 16.76 0.139 33.8 11.60 2.54 1.60 and 475 495 20 6.10 0.015 34.3 2.61 0.67 1.36 Pioche "A" Shale including 475 480 5 1.52 0.015 38.0 5.48 0.80 1.78 including 480 490 10 3.05 0.015 20.5 0.84 0.17 1.10 including 490 495 5 1.52 0.015 58.0 3.28 1.53 1.44 and 515 540 25 7.62 0.145 35.4 5.16 2.03 2.60 Pioche "A" Shale including 515 525 10 3.05 0.340 31.0 7.19 2.54 4.06 including 525 530 5 1.52 0.015 60.0 5.92 3.32 2.40 including 530 540 10 3.05 0.015 27.5 2.76 0.88 1.25 and 775 790 15 4.57 0.015 71.0 9.71 2.41 2.78 Pioche Shale (Susan Duster) including 775 780 5 1.52 0.015 41.0 5.55 0.85 2.09 including 780 785 5 1.52 0.015 113.0 11.57 4.38 3.97 including 785 790 5 1.52 0.015 59.0 12.01 2.00 2.28 and 890 900 10 3.05 0.015 61.5 8.05 0.55 0.94 Combined Metals Bed PRC-48 580 595 15 4.57 1.26 65.00 3.39 0.61 0.79 Pioche "A" Shale including 580 585 5 1.52 2.50 36.00 0.90 0.99 0.50 including 585 595 10 3.05 0.64 79.50 4.64 0.42 0.94 PRC-49 Hole intersected intrusive rocks and did not reach the intended target depth.

PRC-50 610 620 10 3.05 0.14 131.50 8.91 0.75 1.35 Combined Metals Bed including 610 615 5 1.52 0.14 82.00 8.40 0.77 0.94 including 615 620 5 1.52 0.14 181.00 9.42 0.73 1.76 and 875 880 5 1.52 0.30 76.00 0.14 0.16 0.88 Pioche "D" Shale * Apparent widths are estimates and thought to be close to actual width as bedding is relatively flat lying.

Table 2: Drill Hole Coordinates

Drill Hole Northing (WGS84 UTM Zone 11N) Easting (WGS84 UTM Zone 11N) PRC-44 4197938 722171 PRC-47 4197753 722359 PRC-48 4198569 721890 PRC-49 4197561 722283 PRC-50 4198341 721957

Quality Assurance / Quality Control

The Company is following a robust Quality Assurance / Quality Control (QA/QC) program designed to meet or exceed CIM and AusIMM standards. The program consists of randomly inserting two certified standards, one blank, one pulp duplicate and one reject duplicate into each sample batch sent to the primary laboratory. In addition, returned pulps are selected to be sent to a second independent laboratory for check assaying.

All samples are shipped to the laboratory under secure, standard chain-of-custody procedures. Samples are analyzed using 44-element MS-ICP with aqua regia digestion. Samples exceeding limits for Mn, Zn, or Pb are further tested using wet chemical assays. Most samples are also fire assayed for gold and silver using a one-assay-ton gravimetric method, and an average of four samples per hole will have specific gravity measurements conducted at the laboratory.

The principal analytical laboratory for the program is Skyline Assayers & Laboratories Inc., located in Tucson, Arizona, an ISO-accredited facility.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Patrick Toth, Exploration Manager of Prince Silver Corp., a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

About Prince Silver Corp.

Prince Silver Corp. is a silver exploration company advancing its flagship Prince Silver Project in Nevada, USA, featuring a near-surface, historically drilled deposit that remains open in all directions. The Company also holds an interest in the Stampede Gap Project, a district-scale copper-gold-molybdenum porphyry system located 15 km north-northwest of the Prince Silver Project, highlighting Prince Silver's focus on high-potential, strategically located exploration assets.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements are frequently, but not always, identified by words such as "expects," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "plans," "estimates," "potential," "continues," "ongoing," "may," "will," and similar expressions, or statements that events, conditions or results "could" or "should" occur or be achieved.

Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the interpretation of current and historical drilling results; the scale, continuity, extent and potential of mineralization; the significance of drill results; the potential to define, expand or extend mineralized zones; the Company's geological model; the planned follow-up drilling in the vicinity of hole PRC-49; the planned extension of the current drill program by approximately ten or more holes; the planned commencement of a second fully funded drill program following completion of the current phase of drilling; the timing, scope, continuation and results of the Company's ongoing and future drill programs; the potential economic contribution of gold, silver, manganese, zinc and lead mineralization; the advancement of the Prince Silver Project toward a maiden mineral resource estimate prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101; and the Company's exploration plans, objectives and expectations.

These forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions, including, among other things, assumptions regarding the continuity of mineralization between drill intercepts; the accuracy of geological interpretations; the availability of financing, personnel, equipment and drill rigs on reasonable terms; the receipt of required permits, approvals and authorizations; the Company's ability to complete the planned drill extension and subsequent drill program as contemplated; and general business, market and economic conditions.

Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, without limitation, risks relating to exploration and development; the possibility that drilling results will not be consistent with the Company's expectations; risks related to geological interpretation and modelling; uncertainty as to whether further exploration will result in the estimation of a mineral resource; risks that planned drilling may be delayed, modified or not completed as anticipated; commodity price fluctuations; permitting and regulatory risks; title and environmental risks; operational and technical difficulties; the availability of financing; and general economic, market and industry conditions.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise them, except as required by applicable law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/302647

Source: Prince Silver Corp.