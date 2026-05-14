Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 14, 2026) - Prince Silver Corp. (CSE: PRNC) (OTCQX: PRNCF) (FSE: T130) ("Prince Silver" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its common shares have qualified to trade on the OTCQX Best Market in the United States and will begin trading today under the symbol "PRNCF." Prince Silver has upgraded to OTCQX from the OTCQB Venture Market.

The upgrade to OTCQX represents an important milestone for Prince Silver as the Company continues to advance its flagship Prince Silver Project in Nevada toward a maiden NI 43-101 compliant mineral resource estimate targeted by the end of 2026. The Company believes trading on OTCQX will support increased visibility, liquidity and accessibility for U.S. investors at a time when Prince Silver is actively advancing exploration, drilling, metallurgy and resource-development initiatives at the past-producing Prince Mine.

The Prince Project, located in the historic Pioche Mining District of Nevada, hosts a polymetallic system with significant silver, zinc, manganese, lead and gold mineralization. While silver remains the Company's primary focus and principal commodity exposure, recent and historical work continues to highlight the relevance of gold within the broader mineralized system. Management believes gold may become an increasingly important component of the developing resource model as drilling continues to validate and expand known mineralized zones.

The Company's ongoing approximately 9,000-metre reverse-circulation drill program is designed to validate historical drilling, test extensions to known mineralized horizons, and support the completion of the Company's maiden NI 43-101 compliant resource estimate. The Prince Project features near-surface mineralization historically tested by more than 129 drill holes and remains open in multiple directions.

"Graduating to the OTCQX Best Market is an important step in broadening Prince Silver's visibility with U.S. investors as we continue to advance the Prince Project toward a maiden NI 43-101 resource estimate by the end of 2026," said Derek Iwanaka, Chief Executive Officer of Prince Silver. "The Prince Project is emerging as a large silver-led polymetallic system with meaningful exposure to zinc, manganese, lead and gold. While silver remains the core driver of the story, we are increasingly encouraged by the relevance of gold within the system and its potential contribution to the broader resource opportunity. With ongoing drilling, an improving understanding of the project's scale, and continued work on metallurgy and project development, we believe this OTCQX upgrade comes at an ideal time for the Company."

The OTCQX Market is designed for established, investor-focused U.S. and international companies. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best-practice corporate governance requirements, and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws. U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for Prince Silver at www.otcmarkets.com. The OTC-provided template confirms that Prince Silver begins trading on OTCQX under "PRNCF" and upgraded from OTCQB.

About Prince Silver Corp.

Prince Silver Corp. is a silver exploration company advancing its flagship Prince Silver Project in Nevada, USA, featuring a near-surface, historically drilled deposit that remains open in all directions. The Company also holds an interest in the Stampede Gap Project, a district-scale copper-gold-molybdenum porphyry system located 15 km north-northwest of the Prince Silver Project, highlighting Prince Silver's focus on high-potential, strategically located exploration assets.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company's advancement of the Prince Project; the timing and completion of a maiden NI 43-101 compliant mineral resource estimate; the objectives and results of the Company's ongoing drill program; the potential scale, nature and economic significance of mineralization at the Prince Project; the Company's metallurgical and project-development plans; and the anticipated benefits of trading on the OTCQX Market, including increased visibility, liquidity and accessibility for U.S. investors.

Forward-looking statements are based on the Company's current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections, as well as assumptions made by management regarding, among other things, exploration results, drilling productivity, assay timing, metallurgical results, market conditions, regulatory matters, the availability of financing, and the Company's ability to advance the Prince Project as currently contemplated. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks include, but are not limited to, exploration and development risks, delays in receiving assay results, changes in commodity prices, changes in capital markets, permitting and regulatory risks, technical and metallurgical risks, and the availability of financing.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed, approved or disapproved the contents of this news release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/297404

Source: Prince Silver Corp.