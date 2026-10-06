Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 6, 2026) - Solstice Gold Corp. (TSXV: SGC) ("Solstice" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an updated review of its 100% owned and fully-permitted 57 km2 Strathy Gold Project (the "Project"), located in the Temagami Greenstone Belt ("TGB") of the Abitibi Subprovince in Ontario, and to outline its current exploration program leading toward the next phase of drilling.

Following the recent acquisition of the Leckie Gold Zone ("LGZ") and 43 adjacent claims, Solstice has consolidated a large land position containing a historically significant gold zone, the new high-grade Red Cedar Discovery and multiple prospective structures and target areas over a wide area that have seen comparatively little modern systematic exploration. Please see our most recent presentation on our website for more details.

Strathy Project Review - A Large, Underexplored Gold Project in the Abitibi

Key attributes of the Project include:

An established gold zone with significant historical exploration. The LGZ includes a 160 m-deep shaft, underground development on five levels and more than 23,000 m of historical drilling that has confirmed significant historic gold and silver mineralization. Significant reported historical intercepts include: 4.85 g/t Au over 17.10 m 7.24 g/t Au over 10.45 m 9.10 g/t Au over 5.24 m 4.35 g/t Au over 10.30 m.

A high historical drilling hit rate at shallow depths. Of 133 historical holes for which assays are available, 62% contain reported intercepts meeting or exceeding 3.0 g/t Au over a minimum core length of 1.5 m. Approximately 90% of these qualifying intercepts occur less than 250 m vertically below surface, and approximately 67% occur less than 150 m below surface. See Figure 1 for significant drill intercepts at the LGZ.

Significant potential to expand the Leckie Gold Zone. Historical drilling was concentrated largely within the boundaries of the original LGZ patented claims. Solstice's review indicates that mineralized trends may continue beyond those boundaries into areas that historically received little or no drilling.

Geophysical evidence extending beyond known mineralization. Existing induced polarization ("IP") geophysics results demonstrate that known gold mineralization at the LGZ is associated with elevated chargeability responses (see Figure 2 ). Similar chargeability signatures extend beyond the historically drilled patent boundaries, along the Leckie Fault and elsewhere within the core of the Project, including at the Red Cedar Discovery. These anomalies provide obvious additional targets for follow-up exploration and drilling.

Proof of discovery potential. The first two drill programs completed on the Project in at least a decade resulted in the discovery of the high-grade Red Cedar Zone in 2025 with an intercept of 28.0 g/t Au over 1.0 m, followed by multiple visible-gold intercepts in 2026.

Favourable regional geology. Strathy shares important geological characteristics with productive areas of the Abitibi, including proximity to regional deformation zones and related structural splays, felsic intrusive rocks spatially associated with gold mineralization, comparable Archean geological age relationships and gold mineralization developed along significant structures.

Excellent access and infrastructure. The Project is located immediately adjacent to the Trans-Canada Highway in one of Canada's principal mining regions, providing access to established infrastructure, mining expertise, workforce and suppliers. The LGZ is approximately 200 m from the highway and the Red Cedar Discovery approximately 600 m away.

Importantly, and in contrast to most parts of the Abitibi belt, the Temagami Greenstone Belt and Strathy remain comparatively underexplored. Regional exploration was significantly constrained from the mid-1970s through the mid-1990s, during which mineral exploration technology saw generational advancements and many major mines were discovered elsewhere in the Abitibi. Solstice has identified at least 15 discoveries made during this era in the Abitibi that subsequently became mines, including LaRonde, Hoyle Pond, Doyon and Casa Berardi.

Figure 1: Core Claims of the Strathy Gold Project showing gold intercepts at the Leckie Gold Zone and the Red Cedar Discovery. Labels show gold assay values over core length in metres (e.g. 4.85/17.10 = 4.85 g/t Au over 17.10m core length). Note the limited drilling outside of the main Leckie Gold Zone and Red Cedar. Obvious areas for expansion drilling include IP anomalies surrounding the Leckie Gold Zone, as well as along permissive structures (Regional Fault / Leckie Fault Intersection).

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Figure 2: Isometric view of the Leckie Gold Zone. Drill traces shown in grey, Gold intercepts shown in green, and IP chargeability voxels in light blue. Note that IP chargeability responds well to known gold mineralization at the LGZ, but also extends well beyond this area. Obvious areas for follow-up drilling include possible extensions of the LGZ along strike and down dip, particularly where IP chargeability shows similar response to that of the LGZ.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

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Pablo McDonald, CEO of Solstice, stated, "Strathy has become even more compelling to us since our acquisition of the Leckie Gold Zone, based not only on the gold mineralization that already exists there, but its possible extension and other areas at Strathy that have not yet been systematically explored. During a period when numerous important discoveries were being made elsewhere in the Abitibi, much of Temagami was effectively unavailable to normal exploration. Yet Strathy contains many of the same first-order geological ingredients we look for elsewhere in the Abitibi - major deformation zones and splays, favourable volcanic and intrusive rocks of comparable ages, and known high-grade gold mineralization. Today, we have something previous explorers largely did not: a consolidated 57 km2 land position that allows us to examine these geological features together and explore the system at a district scale."

Next Phase of Drilling - Expanding Leckie and Pursuing New Discoveries

The primary objective of Solstice's next drill program will be to build out the Leckie Gold Zone. Based on historical drilling, geological interpretation and existing geophysical data, the Company believes there is significant potential to extend the LGZ beyond its currently defined footprint.

Future drilling at Leckie is expected to:

Expand known mineralization along strike and at depth beyond the limits of historical drilling,

Determine whether known mineralized lenses continue into areas that were historically inaccessible or inadequately tested,

Test structural and geological targets generated from the Company's updated 3D geological model,

Investigate the relationship between gold mineralization, the Leckie Fault and felsic intrusive rocks,

Test targets where favourable geology and elevated IP chargeability coincide, and

begin building the geological continuity and dataset required to evaluate the potential for a future mineral resource.

The emphasis will be on expanding the scale of the mineralized system rather than drilling within the existing LGZ footprint.

In parallel, the Company intends to advance additional opportunities across Strathy, including:

The high-grade Red Cedar Discovery,

The corridor between the LGZ and the P0667 Fault,

Additional targets associated with felsic intrusive rocks and

Structural and IP targets generated through integration of the expanded Project dataset.

Current Exploration - Building the Model Before Drilling

Before finalizing drill targets, Solstice is completing a series of cost-effective exploration programs designed to improve the geological model, reduce uncertainty and increase the quality of drill targeting.

Surface Mapping and Sampling. Solstice plans additional geological mapping and sampling across priority areas, including mapping over the known gold zone and surrounding targets to support geological interpretation. Particular attention will be given to felsic intrusive rocks, which the Company's review of historical drill logs indicates commonly occur in proximity to mineralization at the LGZ.

Relogging Historical Core. Tens of thousands of metres of historical drill core were purchased along with the recent acquisition of the Leckie Gold Zone. Relogging and review of available historical core will further refine the geological interpretation and improve correlations between mineralized zones, structures and intrusive units. The Company is also standardizing historical geological information so that decades of drilling can be incorporated into a single modern geological interpretation.

Sampling Previously Unassayed Core. Solstice plans to sample priority previously unassayed intervals. This work provides an opportunity to identify additional gold mineralization from drilling that has already been completed while simultaneously improving the geological database ahead of new drilling. Areas for new assays include prospective or mineralized intervals that were not historically assayed, and intervals where incomplete historical sampling occurs close to known mineralization.

3D Subsurface Geological Modelling. The Company has incorporated its historical logging database into Leapfrog geological modelling software and has constructed a detailed initial model of the existing Leckie Gold Zone. Ongoing work will expand that model beyond the known mineralized zone to develop a broader 3D interpretation of the geological system surrounding Leckie. The objective is to better understand the geometry of favourable structures and rock units, identify areas where the mineralized system may continue outside the historically drilled footprint and improve the precision of future drill targeting. This will also be supplemented by results from recent drill programs.

Expanded IP Surveying. Existing IP surveys demonstrate a strong spatial relationship between elevated chargeability and known gold mineralization, while numerous chargeability anomalies remain untested along strike and at depth. Solstice plans to expand IP coverage onto newly acquired claims to: provide additional definition around the LGZ; examine the largely untested area between Leckie and the P0667 Fault; extend exploration coverage west of the LGZ; and evaluate additional priority target areas across the Project.

Data Integration into Drill Planning. Solstice intends to integrate the results of its surface work, historical core review, new sampling, 3D geological modelling and expanded IP surveying into a single Project-scale exploration model which will be used to rank drill targets. The initial drilling priority will be expansion of the Leckie Gold Zone, with the objective of establishing the potential scale and continuity of the system. Additional targets across the broader 57 km2 Strathy Project will be ranked and advanced in parallel.

Pablo McDonald added, "Our ongoing work is very practical and cost-effective. It will improve our understanding of the historical core, assay prospective intervals that were never tested, and build a 3D geological model for the first time and expand our IP coverage. Each of these programs is designed to give us a better geological model and better drill targets. Our first drilling objective is to build out the Leckie Gold Zone based on what our integrated model tells us. At the same time, everything we learn at Leckie improves our ability to recognize and prioritize the next discovery opportunities across the broader Strathy Project."

About Solstice Gold Corp.

Solstice is an exploration company with quality, district-scale gold projects in established mining regions of Canada. Our 57 km2 Strathy Gold Project hosts high-grade gold mineralization, including visible gold, over a wide area straddling two NE-SW-trending structures. It is located in the Abitibi Subprovince of Ontario and has never been systematically explored in its history. Alpha IP surveys totaling over 34 line km completed in 2024 and 2025 defined 50 new targets and show that the largest IP anomaly corresponds with the Red Cedar Discovery of 8.5 g/t Au over 3.5 m. Follow-up drilling at Red Cedar intersected multiple high-grade intercepts with visible gold, as well as a "Leckie-type" intercept approximately 600 m from the Leckie Gold Zone, which has been the focus of more than 23,000 m of historical drilling. The acquisition of the Leckie Gold Zone consolidates the Strathy Gold Project and unlocks, for the first time, the potential to expand the historically significant Leckie Gold Zone and unlock the substantial potential for future discoveries and resource expansion at Strathy.

Our Qaiqtuq Gold Project which covers 662 km2, hosts a 10 km2 high grade gold boulder field, is fully permitted and hosts multiple drill-ready targets. Qaiqtuq is located in Nunavut, only 26 km from Rankin Inlet and approximately 7 km from the Meliadine Gold Mine owned by Agnico Eagle Mines Limited.

Our district-scale Atikokan Gold Project is approximately 26 km from the Hammond Reef Gold Project owned by Agnico Eagle Mines Limited. Our 194 km2 Red Lake Extension (RLX) and New Frontier projects are located at the northwestern extension of the prolific Red Lake Camp in Ontario and approximately 45 km from the Red Lake Mine Complex owned by Evolution Mining.

Solstice is committed to responsible exploration and development in the communities in which we work. For more details on Solstice Gold, our exploration projects and details on our recently acquired portfolio of projects please see our Corporate Presentation available at www.solsticegold.com.

Solstice's Chairman, David Adamson, was a co-award winner for the discovery of Battle North Gold Corporation's Bateman Gold deposit and was instrumental in the acquisition of many of the district properties in the Battle North portfolio during his successful 16 years of exploration in the Red Lake.

Paul Chamois, M.Sc. P.Geo., Senior Geologist, is the Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101 standards responsible for reviewing and approving the technical disclosures of this news release.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements and Additional Cautionary Language

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements ("FLS") including, but not limited to, gold potential in the Temagami Greenstone Belt, greenfields discovery potential across a district-scale land package, the Company's planned exploration and expansion activities, including drill testing, execution of a drill program in Q4 2026, and expansion at the LGZ and the Red Cedar Discovery, and the potential for resource development and unlocking value. FLS can often be identified by forward-looking words such as "approximate or (~)", "emerging", "goal", "plan", "intent", "estimate", "expects", "potential", "scheduled", "may" and "will" or similar words suggesting future outcomes or other expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions, intentions or statements about future events or performance. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, save and except as may be required by applicable securities laws.

Since forward-looking information address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks. These risks include, but are not limited to risks generally related to the integration of properties into the Company's current property holdings, title risks associated with the acquisition and general risks relating to the Company's business including that there is no guarantee that continued exploration at Solstice exploration projects, all of which are at an early stage of exploration, will lead to the discovery of an economic gold deposit, the ability of the Company to continue exploration at its projects and the risk of future lack of access to the projects as a result thereof, delays in obtaining or failures to obtain required governmental, environmental or other project approvals, inability to locate source rocks, inflation, changes in exchange rates, fluctuations in commodity prices, delays in the development of projects, regulatory approvals and other factors. FLS are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expected results.

All forward-looking statements are based on the Company's current beliefs as well as various assumptions made by Company management and information currently available to them including that testing and expansion at the Red Cedar Discovery may not occur when anticipated or at all. There can be no assurance that such assumptions will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such. Forward looking statements reflect the beliefs, opinions and projections on the date the statements are made and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties and contingencies.

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