New arsenopyrite and sulphide-bearing Silver Birch target area identified

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 10, 2026) - Solstice Gold Corp. (TSXV: SGC) ("Solstice", "we", "our" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that field crews are completing a Phase III 26 line-km Alpha Induced Polarization ("IP") survey at our 100%-owned Strathy Gold Project (the "Project"). The Strathy Project is located in the Temagami Greenstone Belt, part of the prolific Abitibi Subprovince in Ontario. Existing Solstice IP surveys at the Project correlate well with the known Leckie and SW Gold Zones and other recent gold discoveries at the Property (Figure 1). Existing IP defines at least eight primary target areas to date. The expanded IP survey will cover newly-acquired claims in the core of the Project, including the down-dip and strike extensions of known gold zones with coverage extending approximately 2.5km to the southwest where very little historical exploration has been carried out.

Applying the successful IP model identifies eight current target areas

3D IP signatures are associated within known, near surface, sulphide-bearing gold zones at the Leckie and SW Gold Zones. We have also discovered high grade and visible gold at the Red Cedar Discovery within another large-area IP response (see Figure 1 and news release dated February 4th, 2026 for details). IP thus forms an important 'proof of concept' for Solstice to apply in the search for extensions of known zones and in identifying new, priority targets in similar structural settings. Ongoing modeling has already identified eight target areas (Figure 1). These will be refined using new IP and results and results of ongoing surface structural programs. Priority targets will then be targeted for near-term diamond drilling.

New High-Priority Silver Birch Exploration Target Identified Through Ongoing Surface Structural Mapping

Detailed structural work is being carried out in key target areas to supplement existing data, to aid in understanding the geological setting on the property and to help guide future drill targeting. This includes the new Silver Birch target, located approximately 1.5km east of the Leckie Gold Zone, summarized below and in Figure 1.

A review of historical geological mapping (OFR5591, 1986) has identified an overlooked new high-priority exploration target (The Silver Birch target) 1.5km east of the Leckie Gold Zone (see Figure 1) on Solstice claims, and immediately west of the former Big Dan Gold Mine, and east of the Red Cedar Discovery. OFR5591 maps arsenopyrite, sphalerite and chalcopyrite associated with a NW-trending fault. These occurrences were overlooked and are not shown in other OGS publications, or as part of the OGS mineral occurrence database (OMI). This mineralization has been confirmed by current mapping and is associated with faulting interpreted to be related to the adjacent west-dipping Big Dan Gold Mine fault. The former Big Dan Mine and faults are located approximately 300m east of Solstice claims. The geological setting exhibits similarities to the nearby Big Dan and Leckie Gold Zones.

Pablo McDonald, CEO, stated, "This new IP survey represents another step in the first-time application of modern-day exploration techniques in this largely unexplored part of the Abitibi. We now have full control of the 57km2 Strathy Project, including the Leckie and SW Gold Zones, their potential extension along strike and down dip along with newly identified target areas, and any new targets yet to be identified by ongoing, new IP. The combination of IP and drone magnetic surveys as part of high quality technically-focused exploration is designed to identify new targets and to help de-risk future drill targeting. Our near-term goal is to a) extend known gold zones, and b) identify and test new targets to demonstrate our belief that the gold system at Strathy is much more extensive than has been documented to date."

Figure 1. Extent of expanded Phase II IP and currently modeled target areas.

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Warrant Exercise

Solstice also announces the exercise of 4.183 million warrants for Common Shares of the Company ("Common Shares") which have an exercise price of CAD$0.10 and expiry date of October 30, 2026. This cash infusion of $418,333 further strengthens the Company's balance sheet and positions Solstice to continue advancing exploration at Strathy. Importantly, a number of these warrants were exercised by Company insiders, underscoring their continued commitment and confidence in Strathy.

Pablo McDonald added, "The strong support we've received from Solstice's shareholders, including company insiders, speaks volumes about our exceptional potential here at Strathy. This support allows Solstice to be exceptionally well positioned heading into the end of this year and what we expect to be a highly catalytic first half of 2027."

About Solstice Gold Corp.

Solstice is an exploration company with quality, district-scale gold projects in established mining regions of Canada. Our 57 km² Strathy Gold Project hosts high-grade gold mineralization, including visible gold, over a wide area straddling two NE-SW-trending structures. It is located in the Abitibi Subprovince of Ontario and has never been systematically explored in its history. Alpha IP surveys totaling over 34 line km completed in 2024 and 2025 defined 50 new targets and show that the largest IP anomaly corresponds with the Red Cedar Discovery of 8.5 g/t Au over 3.5 m. Follow-up drilling at Red Cedar intersected multiple high-grade intercepts with visible gold, as well as a "Leckie-type" intercept approximately 600 m from the Leckie Gold Zone, which has been the focus of more than 23,000 m of historical drilling. The acquisition of the Leckie Gold Zone consolidates the Strathy Gold Project and unlocks, for the first time, the potential to expand the historically significant Leckie Gold Zone and unlock the substantial potential for future discoveries and resource expansion at Strathy.

Our Qaiqtuq Gold Project which covers 662 km2, hosts a 10 km2 high grade gold boulder field, is fully permitted and hosts multiple drill-ready targets. Qaiqtuq is located in Nunavut, only 26 km from Rankin Inlet and approximately 7 km from the Meliadine Gold Mine owned by Agnico Eagle Mines Limited.

Our district-scale Atikokan Gold Project is approximately 26 km from the Hammond Reef Gold Project owned by Agnico Eagle Mines Limited. Our 194 km2 Red Lake Extension (RLX) and New Frontier projects are located at the northwestern extension of the prolific Red Lake Camp in Ontario and approximately 45 km from the Red Lake Mine Complex owned by Evolution Mining.

Solstice is committed to responsible exploration and development in the communities in which we work. For more details on Solstice Gold, our exploration projects and details on our recently acquired portfolio of projects please see our Corporate Presentation available at www.solsticegold.com.

Solstice's Chairman, David Adamson, was a co-award winner for the discovery of Battle North Gold Corporation's Bateman Gold deposit and was instrumental in the acquisition of many of the district properties in the Battle North portfolio during his successful 16 years of exploration in the Red Lake.

Paul Chamois, M.Sc. P.Geo., Senior Geologist, is the Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101 standards responsible for reviewing and approving the technical disclosures of this news release.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

On Behalf of Solstice Gold Corp.

Pablo McDonald, Chief Executive Officer

Forward-Looking Statements and Additional Cautionary Language

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements ("FLS") including, but not limited to, gold potential in the Temagami Greenstone Belt, greenfields discovery potential across a district-scale land package, the Company's planned exploration and expansion activities, including drill testing, execution of a drill program in Q4 2026, and expansion at the LGZ and the Red Cedar Discovery, and the potential for resource development and unlocking value. FLS can often be identified by forward-looking words such as "approximate or (~)", "emerging", "goal", "plan", "intent", "estimate", "expects", "potential", "scheduled", "may" and "will" or similar words suggesting future outcomes or other expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions, intentions or statements about future events or performance. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, save and except as may be required by applicable securities laws.

Since forward-looking information address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks. These risks include, but are not limited to risks generally related to the integration of properties into the Company's current property holdings, title risks associated with the acquisition and general risks relating to the Company's business including that there is no guarantee that continued exploration at Solstice exploration projects, all of which are at an early stage of exploration, will lead to the discovery of an economic gold deposit, the ability of the Company to continue exploration at its projects and the risk of future lack of access to the projects as a result thereof, delays in obtaining or failures to obtain required governmental, environmental or other project approvals, inability to locate source rocks, inflation, changes in exchange rates, fluctuations in commodity prices, delays in the development of projects, regulatory approvals and other factors. FLS are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expected results.

All forward-looking statements are based on the Company's current beliefs as well as various assumptions made by Company management and information currently available to them including that testing and expansion at the Red Cedar Discovery may not occur when anticipated or at all. There can be no assurance that such assumptions will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such. Forward looking statements reflect the beliefs, opinions and projections on the date the statements are made and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties and contingencies.

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