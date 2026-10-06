Surveys will follow up on M26C-02, which intersected 30.8 metres averaging 7.40 g/t gold, 9.62 g/t silver and 0.29% copper.

Borehole imaging will help define the dip and dip direction of mineralized contacts and associated geological structures.

Survey results will guide planned follow-up drilling to test continuity and extensions of the massive sulfide zone.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 6, 2026) - American Pacific Mining Corp. (CSE: USGD) (OTCQX: USGDF) (FSE: 1QC) (WKN: A422L8) ("American Pacific" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has engaged Colog, Inc. ("Colog") to conduct downhole geophysical and structural surveys in drill hole M26C-02 at its 100%-owned Madison Copper-Gold Project ("Madison" or the "Project") near Silver Star, Montana.

The survey program will follow up on the high-grade gold-silver-copper mineralization reported in the Company's September 9, 2026 news release. M26C-02 intersected 30.8 metres ("m") averaging 7.40 grams per tonne ("g/t") gold, 9.62 g/t silver and 0.29% copper, including 20.1 m averaging 11.15 g/t gold, 14.3 g/t silver and 0.42% copper, and a higher-grade interval of 7.92 m averaging 25.33 g/t gold, 29.6 g/t silver and 0.86% copper.

The planned surveys are intended to improve the Company's understanding of the orientation and geological controls of the massive sulfide body to the southwest at Madison, revealed by the assay results reported on September 9, 2026. This information will help refine the dip and dip direction interpreted from existing drilling and guide the positioning and orientation of follow-up holes currently being planned to test mineralization beyond M26C-02. See Figure 1.

Downhole Survey Program

The survey program will include acoustic televiewer, optical televiewer, induced polarization/resistivity and inductive conductivity measurements.

Acoustic and optical televiewer surveys will provide oriented images of the borehole wall, allowing the technical team to measure the orientation of identifiable mineralized contacts, bedding, fractures and other geological features. These observations will help constrain the geometry of the sulfide body and its relationship to the surrounding host rocks.

Additionally, the Company may include induced polarization/resistivity and inductive conductivity surveys. These surveys will provide complementary measurements of the electrical properties of the rocks intersected by M26C-02. Integrating these measurements with borehole imagery, core logging and assay results will help characterize the mineralized interval and refine the Company's three-dimensional geological interpretation.





Figure 1: Plan view showing zone of interest.



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Guiding Follow-Up Drilling

The massive sulfide zone intersected in M26C-02 remains open down dip and along strike. The Company is planning follow-up drilling toward the west-southwest to test the interpreted extension of this mineralization.

Survey results will be incorporated into the geological model to:

Refine the interpreted dip and dip direction of the massive sulfide body;

Identify geological contacts and structures that may control mineralization;

Guide drill-hole orientations and target depths for planned step-outs; and

Support drilling designed to establish continuity between known intersections and evaluate extensions of the mineralized zone.

The surveys will provide additional geological constraints for drill targeting. Continuity, thickness and grade beyond existing intersections will be evaluated through follow-up drilling.

All reported intervals are downhole lengths. True widths have not yet been determined.

"Following the significant massive sulfide intersection in M26C-02, our next priority is to better understand the orientation of the mineralized body and use that information to guide our step-out drilling," said Eric Saderholm, Managing Director of Exploration. "These surveys will add structural measurements and geophysical data to our geological model of Madison, helping us position follow-up holes to test continuity and extensions of the high-grade zone."

Qualified Person Statement

Technical aspects of this press release have been reviewed and approved by the designated Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101, Eric Saderholm, P.Geo., Managing Director of Exploration for the Company.

About American Pacific Mining Corp.

American Pacific Mining Corp. is a precious and base metals explorer and developer focused on opportunities in the Western United States. The Company's flagship asset is the 100%-owned past-producing Madison Copper-Gold Project in Montana. For the Madison transaction, American Pacific was selected as a finalist in both 2021 and 2022 for 'Deal of the Year' at the S&P Global Platts Metals Awards, an annual program that recognizes exemplary accomplishments in 16 performance categories. Through a 2025 transaction with Vizsla Copper, American Pacific has established a major equity position with milestone upside exposure to the advanced exploration-stage Palmer Copper-Zinc VMS Project in Alaska. American Pacific also holds a significant equity position in ICG Silver & Gold through a spin-out of the Tuscarora District Project in Nevada. The Company's asset portfolio includes several additional high-grade precious metals projects located in key mining districts in Nevada. The Company's mission is to provide shareholders with discovery and exploration upside exposure across its portfolio through partnerships, spin-outs and direct exploration.

American Pacific is incorporated pursuant to the laws of British Columbia and its head office is located at Suite 910 - 510 Burrard Street, Vancouver, BC, V6C 3A8.

On behalf of the American Pacific Mining Corp Board of Directors:

Full disclosure can be found in our NI 43-101 Technical Report for the Madison Project at www.americanpacificmining.com.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release includes certain statements and information that constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. All statements in this news release, other than statements of historical facts, are forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements and forward-looking information specifically include, but are not limited to, statements that relate to the Company's planned 2026 exploration campaign.

Any statements or information that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, using words or phrases such as "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "plans", "estimates", "intends", "targets", "goals", "forecasts", "objectives", "potential" or variations thereof or stating that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved, or the negative of any of these terms and similar expressions) are not statements of historical fact and may be considered forward-looking information. The Company's forward-looking information is based on the assumptions, beliefs, expectations and opinions of management as of the date of this press release. Other than as required by applicable securities laws, the Company does not assume any obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management's assumptions, beliefs, expectations or opinions should change, or changes in any other events affecting such statements or information. For the reasons set forth above, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

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