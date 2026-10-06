Miami International Holdings Reports September 2026 Trading Results

MIAX Exchange Group reports 22.0% increase in multi-list options ADV YTD

PRINCETON, N.J. and MIAMI, Oct. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Miami International Holdings, Inc. (MIAX) (NYSE: MIAX), a technology-driven leader in building and operating regulated financial markets across multiple asset classes, today reported September 2026 trading results for its U.S. exchange subsidiaries - MIAX®, MIAX Pearl®, MIAX Emerald® and MIAX Sapphire® (collectively, the MIAX Exchange Group), and MIAX Futures®.

September 2026 Highlights

MIAX Exchange Group reached a record year-to-date (YTD) average daily volume (ADV) of 11.0 million contracts through September 2026, a 22.0% increase from the same period in 2025

MIAX Exchange Group set a YTD market share record of 17.1% through September 2026, compared to 16.7% in the prior-year period

Additional MIAX Exchange Group and MIAX Futures trading volume and market share information is included in the table below. Summary statistics including trading volume and market share by business segment, rolling three-month average revenue per contract and capture rates, and estimates for revenue per contract and capture rates for the third quarter of 2026 are available on the MIAX website at https://ir.miaxglobal.com/volume-rpc-reports.



Average Daily Trading Volume (ADV) (1) Year-to-Date Comparison Sep-26 Sep-25 % Chg Aug-26 % Chg Sep-26 Sep-25 % Chg U.S. Multi-list Options Trading Days 21 21

21

187 186

U.S. Equity Options Industry ADV (000's) 64,239 61,299 4.8 % 62,769 2.3 % 64,327 53,989 19.1 % MIAX Exchange Group Options ADV (000's) 10,712 10,787 -0.7 % 11,537 -7.2 % 10,983 9,002 22.0 % MIAX Exchange Group Options Market Share 16.7 % 17.6 % -5.2 % 18.4 % -9.3 % 17.1 % 16.7 % 2.4 % U.S. Equities U.S. Equities Industry ADV (Millions) 16,990 18,309 -7.2 % 16,377 3.7 % 19,019 17,241 10.3 % MIAX Pearl ADV (Millions) 103 205 -49.7 % 112 -8.3 % 157 187 -15.8 % MIAX Pearl Market Share 0.6 % 1.1 % -45.8 % 0.7 % -11.6 % 0.8 % 1.1 % -23.6 % MIAX Futures Exchange Trading Days 21 21

21

187 187

MIAX Futures ADV - Agricultural 8,036 5,973 34.5 % 14,092 -43.0 % 11,735 14,633 -19.8 % MIAX Futures ADV - Financial (2) 2,226 n/a n/a 1,557 43.0 % 4,364 n/a n/a





1) Calculated as total volume for the period divided by total trading days for the period. 2) Financial futures launched on May 17 (trade date May 18). Accordingly, ADV is calculated as total contracts for the period divided by total trading days for the period beginning on May 18.

About MIAX

Miami International Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: MIAX) is a technology-driven leader in building and operating regulated financial markets across multiple asset classes and geographies. MIAX® operates eight exchanges across options, futures, equities and international markets including MIAX Options®, MIAX Pearl®, MIAX Emerald®, MIAX Sapphire®, MIAX Pearl Equities, MIAX Futures®, The Bermuda Stock Exchange, and The International Stock Exchange (TISE). MIAX also owns Dorman Trading, a full-service Futures Commission Merchant and Notice Registered Broker-Dealer with the National Futures Association for purposes of facilitating transactions of security futures. To learn more about MIAX please visit www.miaxglobal.com.

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SOURCE MIAX