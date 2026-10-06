API integration connects ConnexPay's PayIn and PayOut capabilities with MIDOCO's travel technology, helping travel companies streamline customer and supplier payments within existing workflows

ConnexPay, the unified payments platform that connects customer PayIns to supplier PayOuts, and MIDOCO, a leading provider of Mid- and Backoffice software for the travel industry, today announced an expanded technology partnership that integrates ConnexPay's payment capabilities with the MIDOCO platform.

Through the API integration, travel agencies, travel management companies (TMCs), tour operators and online travel agencies can access ConnexPay's PayIn and PayOut capabilities within their existing MIDOCO workflows. The integration supports customer payment acceptance and virtual card issuance for supplier payments alongside the booking, reconciliation and accounting processes already managed through MIDOCO.

Payments are a core part of the operational workflows that follow a travel booking. Customer payments must be captured and reconciled, suppliers need to be paid, and transaction data must flow accurately through financial and accounting systems. Connecting ConnexPay and MIDOCO helps reduce the need to manage these processes across separate payment and backoffice environments.

"We're excited to expand our partnership with MIDOCO and combine our payments expertise with their deep integration into travel operations," said Ben Peters, CEO of ConnexPay. "Together, we're helping travel companies simplify complex payment flows, reduce operational friction and manage customer and supplier payments more efficiently."

Midoco's Mid- and Backoffice platform automates post-booking workflows for travel companies, including order management, invoicing, payment reconciliation, supplier settlement and accounting. The platform connects travel and financial data across systems to help travel companies reduce manual work to operate efficiently.

"Our goal is to give travel companies the technology and flexibility they need to operate more efficiently as their businesses become increasingly complex," said Steffen Faradi, CEO Midoco Group. "ConnexPay brings deep payments expertise and the ability to support both customer payment acceptance and supplier payments, making this expanded partnership a natural fit for our customers."

The expanded partnership is already supporting joint customers, including Globespan Travel Management, which uses both ConnexPay and Midoco Group as part of its travel technology and payments environment.

"Integrating ConnexPay directly into Midoco Group gives us a more connected and efficient payment workflow. Each card payment remains tied to its corresponding booking from the moment the transaction occurs, giving our team greater visibility while reducing manual work and reconciliation complexity." Daniel Moretta, President Globespan Travel Management

About ConnexPay

ConnexPay is the only payment platform that truly connects customer PayIns to supplier PayOuts in real time, eliminating working capital constraints for its clients. From self-managed virtual card programs to pay suppliers through fully managed payment orchestration, ConnexPay issues more than $12 billion annually. Intelligent PayOuts' patented technology optimizes payment economics while the unified platform reduces operational complexity.

Insurance providers, vertical SaaS platforms, and other businesses managing complex payment flows use ConnexPay to orchestrate and innovate their payment operations. Learn more at www.connexpay.com.

About Midoco Group

MIDOCO Holding GmbH (Hamburg) is one of the leading software providers for the international travel industry. With MIDOCO Mid- and Backoffice and Umbrella Profiles the company offers powerful solutions for efficient post-booking workflows as well as centralized profile management. All systems are PCI/DSS and the organizations ISO/IEC 27001 certified and meet the highest security standards. For more information, visit: www.midocogroup.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261006059396/en/

Contacts:

Media Contacts:

ConnexPay

Stacey Bright

Head of Marketing, ConnexPay

Sbright@connexpay.com

MIDOCO

Magnus Kunhardt

Group Marketing Director

Mkunhardt@midoco.de