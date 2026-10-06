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FI

WKN: A19SNF | ISIN: XS1722899918 | Ticker-Symbol: FP0B
Frankfurt
06.10.26 | 09:28
98,89 
0,00 % 0,00
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FINGRID OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
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FINGRID OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
06.10.2026 13:36 Uhr
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Fingrid Oyj's Shareholders' unanimous decision of 5 October 2026

Fingrid Oyj's Shareholders have on 5 October 2026 unanimously decided to elect Hannu Hautala as a member of the Board of Directors.

Hannu Hautala, M. Sc. (Engineering), Finnish citizen, has acted as a CEO at Luxmet Oy since September 2026. Earlier Hautala has acted as a CEO at Keliber Oy, as a CEO at Nordkalk Oy Ab, in different executive and senior positions at Outokumpu Oyj, in different executive positions at Elcoteq SE and Flextronics Holding Finland Oy and in different executive positions at Rautaruukki Oyj.

Hannu Hautala is independent from the company and its significant shareholders. Hautala has given his consent to his appointment.

After the election, the Board of Directors consist of five (5) members: Eeva-Liisa Virkkunen (Chair), Leena Mörttinen (deputy Chair), Jero Ahola, Hannu Hautala and Mika Lehtimäki.

Contact information:
SVP, Legal Affairs and Sustainability, Marina Louhija
tel. +358 30 395 5289

About Fingrid Oyj

Fingrid is Finland's transmission system operator. We secure reliable electricity for our customers and society, and are shaping the power system of the future. Our vision is clean, secure and the most competitive electricity system in Europe.

Fingrid delivers. Responsibly.
www.fingrid.fi


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
KI-Euphorie kippt - Bei diesen 5 Aktien droht der Crash!
Drei Jahre lang kannten KI-Aktien fast nur eine Richtung: nach oben. Billionenschwere Investitionspläne von Alphabet, Amazon, Meta und Microsoft haben Halbleiter- und Infrastrukturwerte auf immer neue Höhen getrieben. Doch jetzt bekommt die Erfolgsstory gefährliche Risse.

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