Enersense International Oyj: Enersense and Fingrid sign agreement on secondary equipment maintenance in Northern and Western Finland

Enersense International Plc | Press Release | November 02, 2026 at 14:00:00 EET

Enersense and Fingrid have signed an agreement on maintenance services for secondary equipment at substations in Northern and Western Finland. The agreement strengthens Enersense's position as a leading provider of substation maintenance services in Finland.

Earlier this autumn, Enersense and Fingrid signed an agreement on basic maintenance at substations in Lapland. The agreement covers, among other things, preventive maintenance and inspections of primary equipment, fault repair work and on-call services.

The newly signed agreement concerns maintenance services for secondary equipment and covers, in addition to Lapland, other parts of Northern Finland and the Ostrobothnia regions, comprising a total of 66 transmission grid substations.

The secondary equipment maintenance agreement covers substation secondary equipment, including protection and control systems. The agreement includes, among other things, maintenance testing of protection relays and various fault repair work. Secondary equipment maintenance plays a key role in ensuring the operational reliability of the electricity grid.

"Secondary equipment maintenance is technically demanding testing and expert work that requires in-depth expertise in substation protection and automation systems," says Tuomas Kekki, Head of Substation Automation and Commissioning at Enersense.

Enersense's first secondary equipment maintenance agreement with a transmission system operator

Enersense has extensive expertise in transmission grid testing from substation construction and commissioning projects. The newly signed agreement is the first under which Enersense will carry out maintenance testing for Fingrid.

The new agreement provides Enersense's testing team with continuous local work in Northern and Western Finland.

"Enersense has strong and versatile expertise. We are pleased to be able to support our customers throughout all stages of a substation's lifecycle," Kekki says.

The agreement is valid for four years and includes an option for three additional years. The total value of the agreement for the four-year period is estimated at approximately EUR 2 million.

The agreement has been recorded in the order book of Enersense's Power Business Unit for the fourth quarter of 2026.

About us

Enersense delivers the essentials of tomorrow's society. It acts as a lifecycle partner to customers in energy transmission and generation, the industrial energy transition, telecommunications and data centres. The company designs, builds, maintains and modernises critical infrastructure across the Nordics and the Baltics. Around 1,500 Enersense experts work for a more sustainable future, for example, with power lines and telecommunications networks, at substations and power plants. Enersense had a revenue of EUR 307 million in 2025, and it's listed on Nasdaq Helsinki (ESENSE). www.enersense.com.

Image Attachments

Substation, illustrative picture