Enersense International Oyj: Enersense signs two power line contracts in Sweden, including one supporting data centre development

Enersense International Plc | Press Release | November 03, 2026 at 10:00:00 EET

Enersense is strengthening its presence in Sweden's electricity infrastructure market with two new contracts signed with E.ON Energidistribution AB. The projects involve the construction of new 130 kV overhead power lines and the reconstruction of an existing line. With a combined contract value of approximately EUR 15 million, both projects will be delivered by Enersense's experienced high-voltage power line team from Latvia.

The projects are located in Västernorrland and Jämtland counties in northern Sweden. Work is scheduled to begin in November 2026, with both projects expected to be completed in 2029.

The two contracts strengthen Enersense's position in the Swedish high-voltage market and highlight its expertise in delivering complex electricity infrastructure projects.

New power lines to support major data centre development in Sweden

The first project involves the construction of two new 130 kV overhead power lines, each around 2.5 kilometres long, between the Hamre and Nässe substations in Sollefteå Municipality.

The work includes installing 35 new steel lattice towers, removing around 2.5 kilometres of an existing power line and modifying the existing infrastructure near Nässe substation. The project is scheduled for completion in March 2029.

The new power lines will strengthen the regional electricity network and help provide the infrastructure needed for atNorth's planned 300 MW data centre campus at Hamre Industrial Park. The project highlights the importance of reliable electricity infrastructure in supporting large-scale digital investments.

Modernising an important power line in Jämtland

The second project involves the reconstruction of around 12.6 kilometres of an existing 130 kV overhead power line between Hoting and Flybäcken in Strömsund Municipality.

Enersense will be responsible for both the design and construction work. The project includes removing the existing power line structures and replacing them with an estimated 73 new support structures, including 71 wooden pole structures and two lattice towers.

As the power line serves several hydropower plants, construction will require careful planning. Work involving planned power outages will take place between April and September, with interruptions kept as short as possible to maintain a reliable electricity supply.

Contracts have been recorded in the Power Business Unit's order book for the fourth quarter of 2026.

About us

Enersense delivers the essentials of tomorrow's society. It acts as a lifecycle partner to customers in energy transmission and generation, the industrial energy transition, telecommunications and data centres. The company designs, builds, maintains and modernises critical infrastructure across the Nordics and the Baltics. Around 1,500 Enersense experts work for a more sustainable future, for example, with power lines and telecommunications networks, at substations and power plants. Enersense had a revenue of EUR 307 million in 2025, and it's listed on Nasdaq Helsinki (ESENSE). www.enersense.com.

Image Attachments

High Voltage Line, illustrative picture