Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 6, 2026) - Standard Uranium Ltd. (TSXV: STND) (OTCQB: STTDF) (FSE: 9SU0) ("Standard Uranium" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the commencement of additional ground exploration on its Corvo Uranium Project ("Corvo", or the "Project"), currently under a three-year earn-in option agreement with Aventis Energy Inc. (CSE: AVE) ("Aventis"). Exploration crews mobilized to site on October 1, 2026, to begin a detailed surface mapping and sampling program (the "Program") across historical uranium showings and newly identified zones of interest.

The fall 2026 Program will focus on prospective areas around and along strike of the winter 2026 inaugural drilling campaign which confirmed anomalous* uranium in all nine completed drill holes. Results returned a total of fifty-five (55) metres of weakly anomalous uranium (>10 ppm U, partial), including twenty-three (23) metres of moderately anomalous uranium (>50 ppm U, partial), and including thirteen (13) metres of highly anomalous uranium (>100 ppm U, partial)1.

Highlights:

High-Grade ** Uranium at Surface: A prospecting, mapping, and geochemical sampling program is underway to expand on newly identified and historical uranium-bearing outcrops including the Manhattan showing ( 1.19 to 8.10% U 3 O 8 ) 2 and SMDI showing 2052 ( 0.137% U 3 O 8 and 2,300 ppm Th ) 3 .

Integration with Drilling Results: The results of the inaugural drill program on the Project clearly outlined a robust multi-kilometre uranium-bearing mineralized system across the Manhattan, Brooklyn, and Tribeca target areas. Drilling confirmed the presence of significant fault systems linked to uranium enrichment and prospective hydrothermal alteration in the basement rock, which will be further investigated in detail at surface during the Program.

Follow Up Targets & Next Steps: Following the integration of additional surface exploration results with drilling and geophysical datasets, a second phase drilling program is being planned to continue testing along strike of mineralized drill holes in addition to priority regional drill targets. Several priority uranium targets remain along >25 km of structural strike length.

"Following the initial success of our first drill program on the Project, we are eager to get boots back on the ground with new access to areas we know are highly prospective for significant uranium mineralization," said Sean Hillacre, President & VP Exploration of Standard Uranium. "We are fortunate to have sufficient outcrop exposure at Corvo to allow us to link detailed mapping and sampling work with our new subsurface drilling and geochemistry data. We aim to expand on known mineralized areas on the Project and discover additional surface showings prior to follow-up drilling in 2027."





Figure 1. Regional map of the Corvo Project. The Project is located 45 km northeast of Atha Energy's Gemini Mineralized Zone ("GMZ") and 60 km due east of Cameco's McArthur River mine.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10633/317595_3b701c5e44e10be0_001full.jpg

2026 Fall Exploration Program

Aventis will fund the exploration Program with Standard Uranium operating the exploration as part of the Option Agreement with the Company dated May 8, 20254.

The Company's technical team mobilized to the Corvo Project on October 1, 2026, to undertake a detailed mapping, prospecting, and surface sampling program to expand on known uranium showings and collect additional geological information at surface which can be linked to drill results. Collected grab samples will be transported to Saskatchewan Research Council Geoanalytical Laboratories in Saskatoon, SK for geochemical analysis.

Supplementary geophysical work programs across the Project are also being designed to further refine drill targets for a 2027 drill program. Ongoing geophysical interpretation and modeling is planned throughout the remainder of 2026 to integrate drilling, geophysics, and prospecting datasets, which will assist with drill targets generation across the Project prior to follow-up drilling next year.

The Company believes the Project is highly prospective for the discovery of shallow, high-grade basement-hosted uranium mineralization akin to the Rabbit Lake deposit and the recently discovered Gemini Mineralized Zone. Located just outside the current margin of the Athabasca Basin, Corvo boasts shallow drill targets within bedrock overlain by thin glacial till. Several outcrop showings of mineralized veins and fractures are present on the Project, notably the Manhattan Showing that returned modern sample results up to 8.10% U 3 O 8 at surface2.

Qualified Person Statement

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Sean Hillacre, P.Geo., President and VP Exploration of the Company and a "qualified person" as defined in NI 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

Samples collected for analysis are sent to SRC Geoanalytical Laboratories in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan for preparation, processing, and ICP-MS multi-element analysis using total and partial digestion and boron by fusion. Basement samples were tested with ICP-MS2 uranium multi-element exploration package plus boron. All samples marked as radioactive upon arrival to the lab were also analyzed using the U 3 O 8 assay (reported in wt.%). Basement rock split interval samples range from 0.1 to 1.0 m. SRC is an ISO/IEC 17025/2005 and Standards Council of Canada certified analytical laboratory. Blanks, standard reference materials, and repeats were inserted into the sample stream at regular intervals in accordance with Standard Uranium's quality assurance/quality control ("QA/QC") protocols. All samples passed internal QA/QC protocols and the results presented in this release are deemed complete, reliable, and repeatable.

Historical data disclosed in this news release relating to sampling results from previous operators are historical in nature. Neither the Company nor a qualified person has yet verified this data and therefore investors should not place undue reliance on such data. The Company's future exploration work may include verification of the data. The Company considers historical results to be relevant as an exploration guide and to assess the mineralization as well as economic potential of exploration projects. Any historical grab samples disclosed are selected samples and may not represent true underlying mineralization.

References

1 News Release: Standard Uranium Confirms Uranium Enrichment in all Winter 2026 Drill Holes at the Corvo Uranium Project, https://www.standarduranium.ca/news-releases/standard-uranium-confirms-uranium-enrichment-in-all-winter-2026-drill-holes-at-the-corvo-uranium-project

2 News Release: Standard Uranium Confirms High-Grade Uranium Mineralization up to 8.10% U 3 O 8 at Surface on the Corvo Project, https://standarduranium.ca/news-releases/standard-uranium-confirms-high-grade-uranium-mineralization-at-surface-on-the-corvo-project/

3 SMDI# 2052: https://mineraldeposits.saskatchewan.ca/Home/Viewdetails/2052 & Mineral Assessment Report MAW00047: Eagle Plains Resources Inc., 2011-2012

4 News Release: Standard Uranium Announces Signing of Definitive Agreement to Option Corvo Project in Eastern Athabasca Basin, https://www.standarduranium.ca/news-releases/standard-uranium-announces-signing-of-definitive-agreement-to-option-corvo-project-in-eastern-athabasca-basin

*In crystalline basement rocks, the Company considers concentrations of uranium >10 ppm U to be "weakly anomalous", concentrations >50 ppm U to be "moderately anomalous" and concentrations >100 ppm U to be "highly anomalous". Intervals represent drilled core lengths; True thicknesses of mineralized zones cannot be determined with certainty at this stage of exploration.

**The Company considers uranium mineralization with concentrations greater than 1.0 wt.% U 3 O 8 to be "high-grade".

About Standard Uranium (TSXV: STND)

We find the fuel to power a clean energy future

Standard Uranium is a uranium exploration company and emerging project generator poised for discovery in the world's richest uranium district. The Company holds interest in over 272,035 acres (110,089 hectares) in the world-class Athabasca Basin in Saskatchewan, Canada. Since its establishment, Standard Uranium has focused on the identification, acquisition, and exploration of Athabasca-style uranium targets with a view to discovery and future development.

Standard Uranium's Davidson River Project, in the southwest part of the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan, comprises ten mineral claims over 30,737 hectares. Davidson River is highly prospective for basement-hosted uranium deposits due to its location along trend from recent high-grade uranium discoveries. However, owing to the large project size with multiple targets, it remains broadly under-tested by drilling. Recent intersections of wide, structurally deformed and strongly altered shear zones provide significant confidence in the exploration model and future success is expected.

Standard Uranium's eastern Athabasca projects comprise over 59,748 hectares of prospective land holdings. The eastern basin projects are highly prospective for unconformity related and/or basement hosted uranium deposits based on historical uranium occurrences, recently identified geophysical anomalies, and location along trend from several high-grade uranium discoveries.

Standard Uranium's Sun Dog project, in the northwest part of the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan, is comprised of nine mineral claims over 19,603 hectares. The Sun Dog project is highly prospective for basement and unconformity hosted uranium deposits yet remains largely untested by sufficient drilling despite its location proximal to uranium discoveries in the area.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" or "forward-looking information" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as of the date of this news release. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: the timing and content of upcoming work programs; timing of results of assays; geological interpretations including the Company's beliefs with respect to the Project and similarities to nearby deposits; timing of the Company's exploration programs; and estimates of market conditions.

Forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements contained herein. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Certain important factors that could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements are highlighted in the "Risks and Uncertainties" in the Company's management discussion and analysis for the fiscal year ended April 30, 2026.

Forward-looking statements are based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by the Company at this time, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies that may cause the Company's actual financial results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied herein. Some of the material factors or assumptions used to develop forward-looking statements include, without limitation: that the transaction with Aventis will proceed as planned; the future price of uranium; anticipated costs and the Company's ability to raise additional capital if and when necessary; volatility in the market price of the Company's securities; future sales of the Company's securities; the Company's ability to carry on exploration and development activities; the success of exploration, development and operations activities; the timing and results of drilling programs; the discovery of mineral resources on the Company's mineral properties; the costs of operating and exploration expenditures; the presence of laws and regulations that may impose restrictions on mining; employee relations; relationships with and claims by local communities and indigenous populations; availability of increasing costs associated with mining inputs and labour; the speculative nature of mineral exploration and development (including the risks of obtaining necessary licenses, permits and approvals from government authorities); uncertainties related to title to mineral properties; assessments by taxation authorities; fluctuations in general macroeconomic conditions.

The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. Any forward-looking statements and the assumptions made with respect thereto are made as of the date of this news release and, accordingly, are subject to change after such date. The Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable securities laws. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Neither the TSX-V nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX-V) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

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