Lafayette, Louisiana--(Newsfile Corp. - October 6, 2026) - Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ: VMD) announced today that it will participate in the 20th Annual LD Micro Main Event, taking place October 19-21, 2026 at the Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel in Los Angeles, California.

Viemed Healthcare, Inc. is scheduled to present on Tuesday, October 20, 2026 at 12:30 PM PT. Casey Hoyt, Chief Executive Officer, and members of Viemed management will represent the company.

Presentation Deails

Event: LD Micro Main Event XX

Date: Tuesday, October 20, 2026

Time: 12:30 PM

Location: Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel, Los Angeles, California

Webcast: https://ldmicroevents.com/

About the LD Micro Main Event XX

The 20th Annual LD Micro Main Event will take place October 19-21, 2026 at the Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel in Los Angeles. Registration begins at 2:00 PM PT on Monday, October 19, followed by keynote programming and a networking reception.

Company presentations will run from 9:00 AM PT to 4:00 PM PT on Tuesday, October 20 and Wednesday, October 21. The event will feature more than 100 public companies presenting to and participating in private meetings with investors. Wednesday's program will conclude with the LD Micro Moneyball Afterparty.

About Viemed Healthcare, Inc.

Viemed is a provider of home medical equipment and post-acute healthcare services in the United States, with a focus on respiratory, chronic care, and women's health products and services. Viemed's model emphasizes efficient, high-quality care delivered in the home through a combination of high-touch clinical support and technology-enabled services, including therapy, education, and counseling provided by our clinical practitioners. For more information, visit our website at www.viemed.com.

About LD Micro

LD Micro, a wholly owned subsidiary of Freedom US Markets, was founded in 2006 with the sole purpose of being an independent resource in the micro-cap space. Through its dynamic, investor-driven conferences and curated company exposure, LD has served as an invaluable asset to all those interested in discovering the next generation of great companies. For more information on LD Micro, visit www.ldmicro.com.

To present or register, please contact: registration@ldmicro.com